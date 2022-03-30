Global Revenue-based Funding Leader Clearco Commits €100 Million Investment Into the Irish Economy and Creates International Sales Hub In Dublin Further Bolstering Global Growth

As part of the company's continued growth and expansion, an International sales and business development hub has been created in Dublin to help bolster and enable Clearco's growth plans across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific in 2022. This facility currently has 75 team members and the company plans to add 125 employees in future.

Clearco is currently a global leader and pioneer of the 'revenue-based funding' sector. The company's technology combines AI and data science to offer fast and affordable funding in the form of non-dilutive capital for ecommerce businesses without personal guarantees, as well as other services beyond capital. An alternative to traditional venture capital, the company also provides inventory funding and access to a global founder community, as well as insights and valuation tools to ensure its founders are successful.

Founded by tech entrepreneur and star of the Canadian edition of "Dragon's Den" Michele Romanow and Andrew D'Souza, Clearco has invested more than US$3.2 billion globally into 7000+ businesses across three continents. Ireland is the fourth international market for Clearco, and the creation and development of its sales and business development team is key to serving as many founders as possible internationally.

Clearco is having an undeniable impact on the global world of business as it literally "changes the face" of investing. With proprietary algorithms that are gender-, race-, and location-agnostic, Clearco is unique globally in its commitment and ability to fuel entrepreneurship outside of traditional networks and startup hubs. Current data and insights from Clearco underscore its commitment to addressing underserved communities. Today Clearco funds 25x more women when compared to traditional VC's. Currently a staggering 50% of the businesses in the company's global portfolio is led by women.

At Clearco UK, 70% of businesses that have been funded are located outside of London. In the US market, Clearco has funded businesses in all 50 states, but well over half of the company's funding goes to businesses outside of California, New York, Illinois and Massachusetts which received almost 70% of all funding. In the Irish marketplace, Clearco is confident that its investment in the marketplace will see the same trends and hope to be able to help to fund traditionally underserved communities.

Co-Founder and CEO of Clearco Michele Romanow commented "Clearco is excited to bring our revenue-based funding model to Irish founders. Ireland has one of Europe's strongest economies and a dynamic start-up sector. We are confident that we will have a meaningful impact on the Irish ecommerce economy. Clearco is excited to establish this International Sales hub in Ireland to support our growth in the EMEA region. We're impressed by the talent and tech skills here and I look forward to building the team to serve our growing customer base."

Ruma Bose, Chief Growth Officer of Clearco said "We are excited to help democratize founder funding to support the many exceptionally talented and innovative businesses in Ireland and across the globe. We are proud that our technology removes inherent biases that can impact funding decisions. We look forward to continuing to work with European founders of all ages, genders, races and regions to furnish them with access to capital and data and insights to help them grow their businesses."

An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said "It's a pleasure to welcome Clearco to Ireland and I'm really happy the team has chosen Dublin as the company's location for its new Global Sales Hub. We pride ourselves on the environment we have created to help ambitious multinationals like Clearco thrive and I'm sure the team will feel at home here. The creation of 125 new jobs is a real boost too. Congratulations to the team and the very best of luck with the expansion."

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath TD who met with the company CEO in Dublin said "Today's announcement by Clearco is yet another vote of confidence in Ireland's financial services sector which has performed remarkably well in recent years. It is also a vote of confidence for the wider Irish economy and I am delighted to see that the company plans to invest €100 million in digital-first Irish businesses. Clearco's decision is further evidence of Ireland's continued ability to attract foreign direct investment by global leaders across a range of sectors . Ireland has a well-educated and entrepreneurial workforce which makes it an ideal location for this kind of investment. I wish Clearco the very best in this exciting new endeavour and I would also like to commend IDA Ireland for its outstanding work in promoting Ireland around the world."

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland said "The arrival of Clearco, a leader in revenue based funding, is a great addition to the vibrant international financial services sector in Ireland. Ireland is an ideal location from which the company can grow and expand its products and services in Europe and new markets. I wish them every success here."

Clearco is the world's largest e-commerce investor providing equity free capital solutions to e-commerce businesses. Clearco's gives founders real-time access to a global network of partners in addition to insights and data tools to help support them scale their business.

Clearco has advanced more than $3.2 billion to more than 7000 brands, including Vanity Planet, Glamnetic, Public Goods, Soludos, and Monos. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.

Clearco currently offers an industry-leading suite of performance financing products and services tailor-made to help founders retain ownership including:

ClearCapital: ClearCapital provides up to $20m in equity-free capital for eCommerce companies looking to scale their marketing and grow their business.

ClearInventory Capital – ClearInventory equity-free capital can be used to buy your inventory, then you pay it back as it sells through. This allows founders to pay as they grow their revenue.

ClearMatch -- is Clearco's leading benchmarking & insights technology freemium service. This technology is unique in the growth capital space, and is based on the more than 25,000 companies that have connected with Clearco to date. It allows Clearco's customers to view and compare their performance across more than 20 key metrics, allowing them to compare themselves to competitors in their own industry and verticals.

Insights and Valuation -- Clearco's Insights & Valuation tools help founders identify where they stand in their category across 20+ sales and marketing performance metrics, as well as the total value of their company.

