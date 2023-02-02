Global Report on Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Size & Share Worth USD 9.8 Billion, to Record a 14.6% CAGR by 2030 | Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Industry Trends, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast by ZMR

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The center pivot irrigation systems industry size globally was nearly $4.1 Billion in 2021 and is set to increase to about $9.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 14.6% between 2022 and 2030.

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: Overview

Center pivot irrigation is also referred to as circle irrigation or water-wheel irrigation. Moreover, it is the crop irrigation method that assists in watering crops with help of sprinklers. These products have gained popularity owing to the reduction in the availability of cultivable land as well as unirrigated lands. Furthermore, center pivot irrigation systems are advantageous as compared to other tools of irrigation due to their ability to proficiently use water and increase the yield of crops. Reportedly, these systems prove to be highly efficient on large land fields.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global center pivot irrigation systems market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 14.6% over the forecast timespan (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global center pivot irrigation systems market was evaluated at nearly $4.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to hit $9.8 billion by 2030

in 2021 and is anticipated to hit by 2030 The global market is anticipated to surge at a remarkable rate over the forecast period due to escalating demand for high quality crop yield along with major technological breakthroughs in the farming sector.

Based on field size, the large field segment accounted for the major market share in 2021

On basis of crop type, the cereals segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be a key revenue pocket of the global market over the projected timeline

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market By Field Size (Large Field, Medium Field, and Small Field), By Crop Type (Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals, and Others), By Mobility (Stationary and Mobile), By Component (Span, Control Panels, Sprinkler Drop, Drive Train, Pivot Points, and Tower Drive Wheels), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: Growth Drivers

Massive demand for high quality crop yield to bolster the global market expansion.

Escalating demand for high quality crop yield along with major technological breakthroughs in the farming sector will provide impetus to the growth of the global center pivot irrigation systems market. In addition to this, climate change due to seasonal fluctuations or greenhouse effects has produced droughts in various countries and this has forced farmers to look for proficient irrigation systems. This will prop up the scope of the expansion of center pivot irrigation systems industry. Moreover, the growing conversion of non-arable land into cultivable one will result in huge market expansion in the coming years. Furthermore, irregularity of rainfall due to changes in weather conditions will boost global market trends. Less water wastage and huge return on investments due to the use of center pivot irrigation systems in comparison to other traditional irrigation systems will shape the global center pivot irrigation systems business in the forthcoming years.

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: Restraints

Growing deployment costs of center pivot irrigation systems to decimate the global market expansion.

Huge costs related to the initial deployment of center pivot irrigation systems and growing maintenance costs will put brakes on the expansion of center pivot irrigation systems industry. Lack of awareness among consumers about benefits accrued due to the use of center pivot irrigation systems in farming activities will hinder the surge of the global center pivot irrigation systems market.

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: Opportunities

Large-scale product demand by end-users to create new opportunities for growth for the global market.

The huge growth potential of the global center pivot irrigation systems market across emerging countries will open new growth avenues for the global market. Large-scale application of center pivot irrigation systems in agriculture instead of flood irrigation techniques will create new growth dimensions for the global market.

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: Challenges

Slow product penetration owing to humungous costs can pose a challenge to the growth of the global industry.

A decrease in the demand for labor-intensive irrigation tools will prove to be a major challenge to the growth of the center pivot irrigation market in the foreseeable future.

Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: Segmentation

The center pivot irrigation systems market is divided into crop type, field size, mobility, component, and region.

In terms of field size, the center pivot irrigation systems industry is segmented into large field, small field, and medium field segments. Moreover, the large field segment, which accounted for the largest share of the global industry in 2021, is predicted to exhibit humungous growth over the forecast timeframe. The expansion of this segment over 2022-2030 can be ascribed to the massive use of center pivot irrigation systems in farming and tilling of a larger area.

On the basis of crop type, the center pivot irrigation systems market across the globe is divided into cereals, oilseeds & pulses, and others. Moreover, the cereals segment, which dominated the global center pivot irrigation systems industry share in 2021, is set to lead the segmental growth in the near future. The segmental expansion can be credited to the large-scale demand for cereals globally along with the huge yield of cereals in the small area of arable land.

List of Key Players in Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market:

Alkhorayef Group

BAUER GmbH

Roehren- und Pumpenwerk

EPC Industrie' Ltd.

Driptech India Pvt. Ltd.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Hunter Industries Inc.

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim Ltd.

Grupo Fockink

Premier Irrigation Adritec Pvt. Ltd.

Rain Bird Corporation

Pierce Corporation

Nelson Irrigation Corporation.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 4.1 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 9.8 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 14.6 % 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2030 Segments Covered By Field Size, By Crop Type, By Mobility, By Component, And By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Alkhorayef Group, BAUER GmbH, Roehren- und Pumpenwerk, EPC Industrie' Ltd., Driptech India Pvt. Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Hunter Industries, Inc., Lindsay Corporation, Netafim Ltd., Grupo Fockink, Premier Irrigation Adritec Pvt., Ltd., Rain Bird Corporation, Pierce Corporation, and Nelson Irrigation Corporation. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7098

Recent Developments

In October 2022 , Reinke Irrigation, a key manufacturer of center pivot irrigation systems, extended its strategic partnership with CropX Technologies, the developer of a digital agronomic farm management tool offering irrigation, nutrition, and disease as well as crop & soil management insights to end-users. The move will help in ensuring the optimum use of water in the production of crops.

Reinke Irrigation, a key manufacturer of center pivot irrigation systems, extended its strategic partnership with CropX Technologies, the developer of a digital agronomic farm management tool offering irrigation, nutrition, and disease as well as crop & soil management insights to end-users. The move will help in ensuring the optimum use of water in the production of crops. In August 2022 , Carlyle, a global investment firm, decided to acquire a huge stake in Ocmis Group, a global advanced irrigation tool manufacturer for the agriculture industry. The initiative will augment the growth of the global center pivot irrigation systems industry space.

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific Region To Lead The Global Market In Terms of Volume and Value Over Forecast Timespan.

In terms of region, the center pivot irrigation systems market globally is sectored into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and North America. The center pivot irrigation systems market in the Asia-Pacific is slated to retain its domination over the forecast timeline owing to the immense use of center pivot irrigation systems in countries such as Australia and China.

Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market is segmented as follows:

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: By Field Size Outlook (2022-2030)

Large Field

Medium Field

Small Field

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: By Crop Type Outlook (2022-2030)

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals

Others

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: By Mobility Outlook (2022-2030)

Stationary

Mobile

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: By Component Outlook (2022-2030)

Span

Control Panels

Sprinkler Drop

Drive Train

Pivot Points

Tower Drive Wheels

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

