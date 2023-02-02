Global Report on Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Size & Share Worth USD 9.8 Billion, to Record a 14.6% CAGR by 2030 | Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Industry Trends, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast by ZMR

02 Feb, 2023, 17:00 GMT
NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The center pivot irrigation systems industry size globally was nearly $4.1 Billion in 2021 and is set to increase to about $9.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 14.6% between 2022 and 2030.
Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: Overview
Center pivot irrigation is also referred to as circle irrigation or water-wheel irrigation. Moreover, it is the crop irrigation method that assists in watering crops with help of sprinklers. These products have gained popularity owing to the reduction in the availability of cultivable land as well as unirrigated lands. Furthermore, center pivot irrigation systems are advantageous as compared to other tools of irrigation due to their ability to proficiently use water and increase the yield of crops. Reportedly, these systems prove to be highly efficient on large land fields.
Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/center-pivot-irrigation-systems-market
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
- 2023 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
- COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
- 193 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
- Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request
- 2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
- Includes an Updated List of tables & figures
- Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
- Zion Market Research methodology
Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global center pivot irrigation systems market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 14.6% over the forecast timespan (2022-2030)
- In terms of revenue, the global center pivot irrigation systems market was evaluated at nearly $4.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to hit $9.8 billion by 2030
- The global market is anticipated to surge at a remarkable rate over the forecast period due to escalating demand for high quality crop yield along with major technological breakthroughs in the farming sector.
- Based on field size, the large field segment accounted for the major market share in 2021
- On basis of crop type, the cereals segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021
- On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be a key revenue pocket of the global market over the projected timeline
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market By Field Size (Large Field, Medium Field, and Small Field), By Crop Type (Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals, and Others), By Mobility (Stationary and Mobile), By Component (Span, Control Panels, Sprinkler Drop, Drive Train, Pivot Points, and Tower Drive Wheels), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030." into their research database.
Industry Dynamics:
Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: Growth Drivers
- Massive demand for high quality crop yield to bolster the global market expansion.
Escalating demand for high quality crop yield along with major technological breakthroughs in the farming sector will provide impetus to the growth of the global center pivot irrigation systems market. In addition to this, climate change due to seasonal fluctuations or greenhouse effects has produced droughts in various countries and this has forced farmers to look for proficient irrigation systems. This will prop up the scope of the expansion of center pivot irrigation systems industry. Moreover, the growing conversion of non-arable land into cultivable one will result in huge market expansion in the coming years. Furthermore, irregularity of rainfall due to changes in weather conditions will boost global market trends. Less water wastage and huge return on investments due to the use of center pivot irrigation systems in comparison to other traditional irrigation systems will shape the global center pivot irrigation systems business in the forthcoming years.
Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: Restraints
- Growing deployment costs of center pivot irrigation systems to decimate the global market expansion.
Huge costs related to the initial deployment of center pivot irrigation systems and growing maintenance costs will put brakes on the expansion of center pivot irrigation systems industry. Lack of awareness among consumers about benefits accrued due to the use of center pivot irrigation systems in farming activities will hinder the surge of the global center pivot irrigation systems market.
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/center-pivot-irrigation-systems-market
Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: Opportunities
- Large-scale product demand by end-users to create new opportunities for growth for the global market.
The huge growth potential of the global center pivot irrigation systems market across emerging countries will open new growth avenues for the global market. Large-scale application of center pivot irrigation systems in agriculture instead of flood irrigation techniques will create new growth dimensions for the global market.
Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: Challenges
- Slow product penetration owing to humungous costs can pose a challenge to the growth of the global industry.
A decrease in the demand for labor-intensive irrigation tools will prove to be a major challenge to the growth of the center pivot irrigation market in the foreseeable future.
Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: Segmentation
The center pivot irrigation systems market is divided into crop type, field size, mobility, component, and region.
In terms of field size, the center pivot irrigation systems industry is segmented into large field, small field, and medium field segments. Moreover, the large field segment, which accounted for the largest share of the global industry in 2021, is predicted to exhibit humungous growth over the forecast timeframe. The expansion of this segment over 2022-2030 can be ascribed to the massive use of center pivot irrigation systems in farming and tilling of a larger area.
On the basis of crop type, the center pivot irrigation systems market across the globe is divided into cereals, oilseeds & pulses, and others. Moreover, the cereals segment, which dominated the global center pivot irrigation systems industry share in 2021, is set to lead the segmental growth in the near future. The segmental expansion can be credited to the large-scale demand for cereals globally along with the huge yield of cereals in the small area of arable land.
Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/center-pivot-irrigation-systems-market
List of Key Players in Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market:
- Alkhorayef Group
- BAUER GmbH
- Roehren- und Pumpenwerk
- EPC Industrie' Ltd.
- Driptech India Pvt. Ltd.
- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
- Hunter Industries Inc.
- Lindsay Corporation
- Netafim Ltd.
- Grupo Fockink
- Premier Irrigation Adritec Pvt. Ltd.
- Rain Bird Corporation
- Pierce Corporation
- Nelson Irrigation Corporation.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market?
- What are the key driving factors propelling the Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market forward?
- What are the most important companies in the Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Industry?
- What segments does the Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market sample report and company profiles?
Report Scope:
Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/center-pivot-irrigation-systems-market
Recent Developments
- In October 2022, Reinke Irrigation, a key manufacturer of center pivot irrigation systems, extended its strategic partnership with CropX Technologies, the developer of a digital agronomic farm management tool offering irrigation, nutrition, and disease as well as crop & soil management insights to end-users. The move will help in ensuring the optimum use of water in the production of crops.
- In August 2022, Carlyle, a global investment firm, decided to acquire a huge stake in Ocmis Group, a global advanced irrigation tool manufacturer for the agriculture industry. The initiative will augment the growth of the global center pivot irrigation systems industry space.
Regional Dominance:
- Asia-Pacific Region To Lead The Global Market In Terms of Volume and Value Over Forecast Timespan.
In terms of region, the center pivot irrigation systems market globally is sectored into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and North America. The center pivot irrigation systems market in the Asia-Pacific is slated to retain its domination over the forecast timeline owing to the immense use of center pivot irrigation systems in countries such as Australia and China.
Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market is segmented as follows:
Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: By Field Size Outlook (2022-2030)
- Large Field
- Medium Field
- Small Field
Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: By Crop Type Outlook (2022-2030)
- Oilseeds & Pulses
- Cereals
- Others
Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: By Mobility Outlook (2022-2030)
- Stationary
- Mobile
Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: By Component Outlook (2022-2030)
- Span
- Control Panels
- Sprinkler Drop
- Drive Train
- Pivot Points
- Tower Drive Wheels
Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Press Release for Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-center-pivot-irrigation-systems-market
Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research
- Biofilter Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global biofilter market size was worth around USD 2.4 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 4.9 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.3% between 2022 and 2030.
- Retro Reflective Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global retro reflective material market size was worth around USD 8.65 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 36 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 17.19% between 2022 and 2028.
- Vegetable Seeds Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global vegetable seeds market size was worth around USD 8.6 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 14.5 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10.35% between 2022 and 2028.
- Biofertilizers Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global biofertilizers market size was worth around USD 1.81 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 4.5 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 12% between 2022 and 2028.
- Color-Coated Steel Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global color-coated steel market size was worth around USD 23,184.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 29,505.44 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.10% over the forecast period.
Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Chemical & Materials Industry
Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook
About Us
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +1 (844) 845-5245
USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +1 (855) 465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Zion Market Research
Share this article