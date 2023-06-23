Global Remifentanil Hydrochloride Market to Surpass USD 346.7 Mn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Remifentanil Hydrochloride Market Segments - By Type (1mg/Vial,2mg/Vial,5mg/Vial) By Application (Endotracheal Intubation Operation, Neurosurgery, Outpatient surgery, Postoperative analgesia, Others) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 272.2 Mn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 346.7 Mn expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% by the end of 2031. The market is attributed to the rising number of surgical procedures and medical treatments.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Viatris Inc

Novartis AG (Sandoz International GmbH)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

B. Braun SE

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include types, application, distribution channel, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Regional Highlights:

On the basis of region, the global remifentanil hydrochloride market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market, as there are high numbers associated with cases of chronic diseases in the region.

Europe is expected to be a rapidly growing region in the global market during the projected period, due to the rising demand for remifentanil hydrochloride in surgical treatments and procedures.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Remifentanil hydrochloride is an opioid analgesic medication that relieves pain during medical procedures or surgeries.

It is used to provide sedation and analgesia to ventilated patients under the supervision of skilled doctors & surgeons.

The technological advancements in the medical industry and increasing surgical procedures across the world is likely to boost the demand.

Growing research & development activities associated with remifentanil hydrochloride and its integration with other drug combinations are anticipated to create new pathways in the market.

The 1mg/Vial and 2mg/Vial segment refers to the one and two milligrams of the base form of remifentanil hydrochloride. This type is provided by numerous key players, thus driving the segment.

refers to the one and two milligrams of the base form of remifentanil hydrochloride. This type is provided by numerous key players, thus driving the segment. The Endotracheal Intubation Operation segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as remifentanil hydrochloride is popularly used in this surgery application, where the patient is completely unconscious.

segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as remifentanil hydrochloride is popularly used in this surgery application, where the patient is completely unconscious. The hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market as it is a major medical dispenser and provider in the hospital setting.

Read 246 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Global Remifentanil Hydrochloride Market Segments - By Type (1mg/Vial,2mg/Vial,5mg/Vial) By Application (Endotracheal Intubation Operation, Neurosurgery, Outpatient surgery, Postoperative analgesia, Others) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

1mg/Vial

2mg/Vial

5mg/Vial

Application

Endotracheal Intubation Operation

Neurosurgery

Outpatient surgery

Postoperative analgesia

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

