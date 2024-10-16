Global Release of New Documentary "Fight Like Hell" Reveals Unseen Truths of January 6 and Its Implications for 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States approaches a pivotal election, the documentary film Fight Like Hell sheds urgent light on the events leading to the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. Premiering in the U.S. and available globally on YouTube starting October 16th, this film challenges audiences to reconsider the stability of America's democracy.

The film captures the untold story of how Stop the Steal gained traction and led to January 6th, showcasing the narratives often overlooked by mainstream media. By tracing the origins of this movement—from Trump's former strategist Roger Stone to organizer Ali Alexander—Fight Like Hell provides critical context about how the seat of U.S. democracy was and could again be threatened.

Utilizing a wealth of previously unreleased footage shot with cutting-edge cinema technology by an Army combat cinematographer, Fight Like Hell immerses viewers in the heart of the action. Without using traditional after-the-fact interviews and narration, the film offers an unfiltered, real-time experience that many have called the best film about January 6. Legendary news anchor Dan Rather wrote: "In addition to Smith's brief, an even more graphic reminder of that day's events comes from a new documentary titled Fight Like Hell…. that pulls no punches."

With the presidential election just weeks away, Fight Like Hell makes us contemplate the alarming resurgence of the "Stop the Steal" movement that is being reported daily. The leaders of today's movement are armed with a more extensive playbook to contest the election results, and their rhetoric is growing increasingly violent.

Fight Like Hell is a critical conversation starter about the future of American democracy. Don't miss this opportunity to understand the stakes at play.

Fight Like Hell—Because understanding the past is key to shaping the future.

