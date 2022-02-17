Global RegTech Market Key Players, Demands, Trends and Size is expected to Grow USD 19.5 billion by 2026 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global RegTech Market size is expected to grow USD 7.6 billion in 2021 to USD 19.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.8% during the forecast period.

RegTech is a subset of FinTech that leverages new technologies, such as cloud computing, big data, SI, ML, and NLP, to address the regulatory challenges within the financial industry. However, the adoption of RegTech is being witnessed in the non-finance industries as the scope of RegTech offers wide possibilities by leveraging these technologies and catering to unmet needs in these industries. RegTech solutions solve regulatory and compliance requirements more effectively and efficiently. The objective of RegTech is to enhance transparency as well as consistency and standardize regulatory processes for delivering sound interpretations of ambiguous regulations and provide higher quality at low cost.

Get a Free Sample Copy of Global RegTech Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=5394545

The financial crisis of 2008 changed the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry forever, sowing the seed for massive regulatory renovation and increased compliance costs. Since 2008, regulators have imposed more than USD 300 billion in fines and penalties on firms that have failed to achieve compliance standards. Thus, companies are investing heavily in the adoption of RegTech solutions. The worldwide investment in RegTech has more than tripled over the last five years. There are a large number of RegTech startups operating in the regulatory space. For achieving compliance, innovative RegTech companies are reducing the cost by automating complex compliance processes. They are helping financial institutions meet regulatory obligations by, for example, providing aggregated global credit and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) risk data; providing on-boarding, screening, and monitoring tools for due diligence and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes; and the recording, storage, and analytics of regulated telephone conversations.

"By Component, the solutions to record a larger market share during the forecast period"

Financial institutions can use RegTech solution to automate AML efforts, streamline and automate KYC data collecting procedures, identify and analyze key rules and related changes over time, and more. RegTech solution is not limited to a single type or category; they may be found in a variety of application areas, including risk and compliance management, identity management, regulatory reporting, fraud management, and regulatory intelligence. These solution help businesses comply with rules and compliance requirements in real-time, improve customer experience, manage risk, and make appropriate suggestions. Companies can reduce regulatory costs by utilizing third-party RegTech services.

Get 20% Discount on Global RegTech Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=5394545

"By Application, the Regulatory Compliance segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period"

Regulatory intelligence is the process of continuously monitoring and tracking various regulations and compliances. RegTech providers offer several tools for identifying and interpreting regulatory changes by providing a real-time catalog of various regulatory requirements. RegTech solution process targeted information and data from multiple sources, analyze these data and generate an output that outlines the risks and opportunities for formulating the most appropriate regulatory strategy. The adoption of RegTech solution by financial institutions enables easy management of the changing regulatory environments and minimizes the risks related to non-compliance. The providers of RegTech solution are incorporating AI and ML to automate the tracking of global regulatory data.

"By Organization Size, the Large Enterprises segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period"

Organizations with over 1,000 employees are categorized as large enterprises. The adoption of RegTech solution across large enterprises is higher as compared to SMEs, owing to the need to comply with comparatively larger regulatory requirements, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Unlike SMEs, large enterprises have a large scale of business operations that are geographically dispersed. Large enterprises, mostly publicly traded companies, adopt regulatory programs due to various regulations by their respective governments. Regulatory programs enable the proficient functioning of compliance processes with cost cuttings, thereby driving technology innovations and enabling highly agile business structures. Thus, the adoption of national and international regulatory programs related to data protection, identity management, and others has become highly imperative across large enterprises.

"By Region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The Asia Pacific is home to many developing economies, and many countries in this region are adopting new technologies to comply with procedures for increasing the efficiency of financial systems. The key countries include Australia, Japan, Singapore, India, China, and New Zealand. The region is expected to witness the fast-paced adoption of RegTech software. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing RegTech Market owing to the rise in the adoption of new technologies, high investments for digital transformation, the rapid expansion of domestic enterprises, extensive development of infrastructures, and increasing GDP of various countries. Rapidly growing economies, such as China, Japan, Singapore, and India, are implementing FinTech solutions across multiple business processes to provide effective solutions. The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

By Company : Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 25%

: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 25% By Designation : C-Level Executives – 45%, Directors– 20%, Others*–35%

: C-Level Executives – 45%, Directors– 20%, Others*–35% By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, Row – 15%

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the RegTech market. Key and innovative vendors in the RegTech Market include ACTICO GmbH (Germany), Ascent Technologies Inc. (US), Ayasdi AI LLC (US), Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (US), Chainalysis Inc. (US), IVXS UK Limited (UK), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (US), Fenergo, London Stock Exchange Group plc (UK), IdentityMind (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Jumio Corporation (US), MetricStream Inc. (US), Actimize Inc. (US), Pole Star Space Applications (UK), PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Limited (UK), Thomson Reuters, Trulioo (Canada), Wolters Kluwer NV (Netherlands), CLAUSEMATC, H LIMITED (UK), REGnosys Limited (UK), CEPTINEL RegTech (Chile), MindBridge (Canada), Tessian (UK), Hummingbird RegTech, Inc. (US), Coryltics (Ireland), and CyberGRX (US).

Direct Purchase of Global RegTech Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=5394545

Research Coverage

RegTech market is segmented on component, application, vertical, deployment type, organization size, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the Regtech Market.

Another Related Reports:

Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2022-2028 - As the global economy mends, the 2021 growth of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) will have significant change from previous year. According to our (LP Information) latest study, the global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market size is USD million in 2022 from USD 2854.5 million in 2021, with a change of % between 2021 and 2022. The global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market size will reach USD 14090 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.6% over the analysis period. Sample Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=5267220

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

Contact:

Ganesh Pardeshi

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect With Us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

SOURCE ReportsnReports