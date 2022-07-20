Global Recombinant Protein Market to Surpass US$ 806.0 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global recombinant protein market is estimated to be valued at US$ 494.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Recombinant Protein Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on launching new products, which is expected to drive the global recombinant protein market. For instance, in April 2022, according to data published by National Center for Biotechnology Information, the B1 domain of Streptococcal protein G (GB1) can be a multi-functional domain of recombinant proteins in plants. N-terminal fusion of the GB1 domain increased the expression level of various target proteins ranging from 1.3- to 3.1-fold at the protein level depending on the target proteins. GB1 fusion led to the stabilization of the fusion proteins. Furthermore, the direct detection of GB1-fusion proteins by the secondary anti-IgG antibody eliminated the use of the primary antibody for western blot analysis. Based on this data, proposed that the small GB1 domain can be used as a versatile tag for recombinant protein production in plants.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global recombinant protein market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as acquisition by key players in market. For instance, in January 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a company which produces scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, and software services acquired PeproTech, Inc., a developer and manufacturer of recombinant proteins for a total cash purchase price of approximately $1.85 billion. PeproTech's recombinant proteins portfolio complements Thermo Fisher's cell culture media products and will enable Thermo Fisher to provide customers significant benefits through an integrated offering.

On the basis of application, the basic research segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as acquisition. For instance, in March 2022, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, Inc., a company that innovates and manufactures cell culture media, reagents, and medical devices for researchers and clinicians acquired Shenandoah Biotechnology, a company supplying recombinant proteins to the drug discovery, life science research, and cell and gene therapy industries. This acquisition promotes the researchers to carry out basic research activities on the recombinant proteins that include cytokines and growth factors.

Key players operating in the global recombinant protein market include Crown Bioscience, Inc., ProSpec Tany TechnoGene, Ltd., BPS Bioscience, Inc., Sigma Aldrich Company Ltd., Novoprotein Scientific, PeproTech, Inc., Feldan Bio, Inc., BioVision, Inc., HumanZyme, Inc., and GenScript Biotech Corporation.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Recombinant Protein Market, By Product Type:

Hormones



Growth Factor



Cytokines



Plasma Protein Factor



Recombinant Metabolic Enzymes



Immune Checkpoint Regulators



Others

Global Recombinant Protein Market, By Application:

Drug Discovery & Development



Biopharmaceutical Production



Basic Research



Others

Global Recombinant Protein Market, By End User:

Biopharmaceutical Companies



Academic & Research Institutes



Contract Research Organizations



Others

Global Recombinant Protein Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.



Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.



Germany



Italy



France



Spain



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries



Israel



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

