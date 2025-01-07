Global Recognition for Güven Hospital as a Leading Destination for International Patients

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Güven Hospital, a distinguished healthcare provider based in Ankara, Turkey, has achieved Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) for Medical Travel Services. This significant milestone reflects the hospital's dedication to delivering exceptional care to international patients and advancing Turkey's role as a premier destination for health tourism.

With nearly five decades of experience, Güven Hospital has built a reputation for its dedication to high-quality care, innovation, and patient-centered services. Annually serving over 17,000 international patients and conducting more than 13,000 surgeries, the hospital integrates medical travel into its core strategy, leveraging advanced technology, skilled medical teams, and a robust infrastructure to deliver outstanding outcomes for international patients.

"We are honored to achieve GHA Accreditation," said Ms. Banu Küçükel, President of Güven Health Group. "This prestigious recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to patient safety, quality, and an exceptional international patient experience. The GHA accreditation process was not just an assessment but a highly consultative journey that offered invaluable insights and actionable solutions tailored to our needs. The expertise and guidance provided by the GHA team have helped us refine our strategies, optimize operations, and implement best practices that elevate the patient journey from start to finish. We are excited to continue positioning Güven Hospital as a premier destination for health tourism, delivering exceptional care with a focus on trust, innovation, and excellence."

The GHA accreditation process involved an in-depth review of Güven Hospital's policies, procedures, and patient care protocols, with a focus on the unique journey and safety of medical travel patients. The GHA Accreditation seal not only validates the hospital's commitment to patient safety and experience but also adds a critical level of trust for today's maturing and discerning medical traveler. In a competitive health tourism market like Turkey, GHA Accreditation offers an additional layer of assurance to patients while distinguishing Güven Hospital as a leader in providing high-quality, patient-centered care.

Renée-Marie Stephano, Chief Executive Officer of Global Healthcare Accreditation, highlighted the significance of this achievement: "GHA Accreditation offers a mark of distinction that elevates your hospital's brand and strengthens its global reputation. Healthcare organizations that achieve GHA Accreditation join an elite network of providers recognized for excellence in serving international patients. GHA congratulates Güven Hospital for this important milestone and its dedication to setting a new standard of care for medical travelers. Achieving GHA Accreditation showcases their unwavering focus on meeting the unique needs of international patients while strengthening Turkey's reputation as a leading destination for health tourism. Turkey's long-standing commitment to international quality and patient safety is further validated by this achievement, raising the bar for the quality of medical travel services available in the region."

To raise awareness of the significance of GHA accreditation in enhancing safety and the patient experience, Global Healthcare Accreditation has initiated a comprehensive multilingual consumer and buyer marketing campaign, available in Arabic, English, Spanish, and other languages. The campaign aims to educate the market about the substantial benefits of selecting hospitals that have achieved GHA accreditation for their medical travel programs, thereby supporting accredited organizations in attracting international patients and growing their medical travel services.

About Güven Hospital:

Established in 1975, Güven Hospital is one of Turkey's leading healthcare institutions, offering a comprehensive range of medical services across 62 specialties. With 254 beds, 12 state-of-the-art operating rooms, and a skilled team of over 200 physicians, Güven Hospital is dedicated to delivering innovative, high-quality care. The hospital serves thousands of international patients annually, providing advanced treatments in fields such as organ transplantation, oncology, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, interventional radiology, plastic surgery, and more. Its commitment to patient safety, trust, and excellence makes it a preferred choice for patients from USA, Africa, CIS Countries, the Middle East, and Europe.

For more information, visit Güven Hospital's Website.

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA):

At GHA, we're more than an accreditation body—we're strategic partners committed to enhancing patient experiences and global healthcare practices. Our expertise, drawn from leading accreditation agencies, healthcare pioneers, and top-tier medical travel industry executives ensures tailored solutions for governments, healthcare providers and other industry stakeholders worldwide. Through our accreditation , certification , training , development and optimization and advisory services , GHA promotes transparency, patient-centered care, and continuous improvement.

