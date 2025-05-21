Global Prosperity Summit 2025 successfully concludes

Event underscores Hong Kong's bridging role, contributions in people-to-people diplomacy

HONG KONG, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Prosperity Summit 2025 (GPS2025), jointly organised by Savantas Policy Institute, the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies and the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, came to a close today following two days of insightful discussions by distinguished leaders and experts from around the world on the most pressing issues impacting global prosperity. The event also underscored Hong Kong's bridging role and soft power in advancing people-to-people diplomacy and facilitating dialogue for addressing geopolitical issues.

1. Group photo of Panel 4 “Climate Change and Sustainable Development”. 2. Group photo of Panel 5 “Hong Kong's Bridging Role in a Changing World”.

Mrs Regina Ip, Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Savantas Policy Institute, said that the final two panel discussions at this year's Global Prosperity Summit focused on climate change and sustainable development, as well as Hong Kong's role. Quoting speakers at the event, she underscored the importance of enhancing efforts to showcase Hong Kong's cultural richness and achievements to the global audience, for the world to see the city's diverse identity, so that Hong Kong can fully demonstrate its role as a bridge, and continue to play a unique role on the international stage.

Today's programme began with the first panel discussion on "Climate Change and Sustainable Development", a panel that brought together international experts for an in-depth exploration of issues such as climate change and green transformation. The Summit then concluded with "Hong Kong's Bridging Role in a Changing World", where international relations experts from the United Kingdom and United States shared their unique perspectives and insights. (Key points from these discussions can be found in the Annex.)

Regarding the many strengths of Hong Kong, Ambassador Craig Allen, Senior Counselor, The Cohen Group, noted that "Hong Kong has some of the greatest entrepreneurs in the world"; "The financial markets are superb"; and "diversity is Hong Kong's strength."

Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles KCMG LVO, Chair, China-Britain Business Council and Senior Adviser to the Group, HSBC Holdings plc, also pointed out that "I've always thought that Hong Kong undersells itself, not realizing its extraordinary assets, which in this time and this world, make it exceptionally well-placed. I think I'm right in saying that 70% of the foreign direct investment coming out of China goes through Hong Kong, 60% of the incoming investment into China comes through this territory. Britain does about as much trade with Hong Kong as we do with Japan."

He also said "You only have to walk through Central, dance in Lan Kwai Fong, do what you always do in Hong Kong, to know that it is special and different and will remain so. So I say to my friends from Hong Kong here - keep selling Hong Kong. Be confident that it is what the mainland wants, it is what the leadership wants, and it is what the leadership will support."

The organisers of GPS2025 said they are grateful to the speakers and experts who came to Hong Kong from the mainland and countries across the globe to share their profound insights and forward-thinking perspectives. They added that the summit will continue to invite renowned experts with a view to fostering global prosperity and strengthening cross-region and cross-sector collaboration.

About Global Prosperity Summit

Global Prosperity Summit was initiated by a group of business, academic and experts in Hong Kong to provide a platform for frank, objective and rational discussion of dominant issues impacting global prosperity. The inaugural Summit was held in Hong Kong in 2024.

About Savantas Policy Institute

Savantas Policy Institute (SPI) was founded in 2006 by a group of Hong Kong belongers with overseas experience who care deeply about Hong Kong. The core vision of SPI is to enhance Hong Kong's transformation into a knowledge-based economy. SPI engages mainly in conducting public policy research and analysis and recommending appropriate long-term developmental strategies, as well as promoting public understanding of and participation in the economic and social development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

About Shanghai Institutes for International Studies

Established in 1960, Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS) has played a crucial role in conducting strategic research, providing policy recommendations and contributing to the understanding of international politics, economics, security and other related fields. It has evolved into an important institution informing and shaping China's foreign policy and global engagement and has been accredited as one of the most influential think tanks in China and around the world.

About European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong

Initiated in 1997, the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong (EuroCham) is a non-governmental business interest group. The EuroCham is a 'Chamber of Chambers' with its membership comprising 16 European Chambers based in Hong Kong. The appointed representatives of these chambers make up EuroCham's Board of Directors. Over 1,600 European companies are operating in Hong Kong. In 2019, Europe maintained its position as Hong Kong's second-largest trading partner after mainland China and Hong Kong's second-largest export destination and third-largest import supplier.

