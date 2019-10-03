Global Professional Headset Market to Maintain Solid Growth Trajectory Through 2025, Aided By Software Communications

"Professional headset vendors have been rolling out headsets with numerous product improvements, including advanced active noise cancellation, improved connectivity, innovative form factors, and an expanding array of built-in capabilities," said Alaa Saayed, ICT Director. "Furthermore, innovation also came from the software-as-a-service front, with vendors continuing to enhance their endpoints management and analytics services to boost their endpoints value proposition."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market, Forecast to 2025, studies the markets for corded and cordless headsets. The products covered are employed with enterprise endpoints integrated with the rest of the enterprise communications infrastructure, such as premises-based call-control systems and/or hosted/cloud-based call-control systems. The regions examined include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3sp.

"The professional headset market is becoming considerably competitive with multiple vendors expanding their product line to offer a broad portfolio of solutions. In order to capture higher customer mindshare, they are competing on technologies, pricing, and product support," noted Saayed. "While the Americas experienced tepid sales in 2018, EMEA and APAC grew at 23.0% and 12.6%, respectively."

To make the most of the growth opportunities, vendors should continuously look to enhance their value proposition by:

Partnering with leading cloud meeting service providers such as Cisco , Microsoft , Zoom, and BlueJeans, among others . Exploring and introducing new innovative form factors such as true wireless earbuds with rich sensor technologies for professional usage.

, , . Exploring and introducing new innovative form factors such as true with rich sensor technologies for professional usage. Enhancing their professional headset features and capabilities with artificial intelligence, augmented hearing, multi-connectivity, and advanced noise reduction technologies.

Continuing to expand their software-as-a-service offering for endpoint management, analytics, and monitoring.

Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market, Forecast to 2025 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Connected Workplace Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market, Forecast to 2025

K390-64

Contact:

Mariana Fernandez

Corporate Communications

P: +1 (210) 348.1012

E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

Related Links

http://www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan