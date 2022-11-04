Global Printed Electronic Materials Market to Reach $17.56 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive DeepTech M-A-P™ Analysis by BIS Research

Printed electronic materials enable the development of electronic components on thin, flexible substrates, which helps in decreasing the overall weight, a key consideration for electric vehicles.

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled Printed Electronic Materials Market – A Global and Regional Analysis.

According to this study, the market size of the global printed electronic materials was valued at $3.45 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $17.56 billion by 2031.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for printed electronic materials:

Growing adoption of printed electronic materials in the automotive industry

Significant cost advantage

Rising gross domestic product (GDP) of emerging markets

Rising electric vehicle sales

Growing adoption of smart devices, which is leading to an increase in the demand for flexible electronics worldwide

Rising demand for thinner electronics and wearable devices

The detailed study is a compilation of 148 market data tables and 40 figures spread through 247 pages.

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Neha Singh, Sr. Research Associate, BIS Research, "The global printed electronic materials market is growing due to increasing demand for printed electronics materials in flexible electronics. The rising adoption of the Internet of Things in healthcare, construction, transportation, leisure, sports, and other industries is providing growth to the market due to the rise in demand for flexible and high-performing materials. The recent focus of the medical industry is on the development of smart cards, safe medicine packaging, smart medical wearables, and others by utilizing advanced printed, electronic materials such as high conductivity inks, polyethylene substrates, etc. Furthermore, the rising energy demand and increase in the adoption of renewable energy storage are pushing users to adopt printed electronic materials. Such factors are expected to play a significant role in ensuring increased printed electronic materials adoption during the forecast period 2022-2031."

Existing Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on input gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the established names in the market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, NAGASE & CO., LTD., E Ink Holdings Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Molex, LLC, Teikoku Printing Ink Mfg. Co., Ltd., Creative Materials, Poly-ink, Sun Chemical, ACI Materials, Inc., Kayaku Advanced Materials, Inc., C3Nano, GenesInk, Dycotec Materials Ltd., Copprint, and Mateprincs.

Recent Developments in the Global Printed Electronic Materials Market

In August 2022 , C3Nano announced the successful completion of a $35 million growth capital financing by Element Solutions Inc. Furthermore, the received growth capital comprised both equity and debt, enabling the company to expand its Hayward, California -based silver nanowire synthesis and production capacity.

, C3Nano announced the successful completion of a growth capital financing by Element Solutions Inc. Furthermore, the received growth capital comprised both equity and debt, enabling the company to expand its -based silver nanowire synthesis and production capacity. In January 2022 , Creative Materials developed 129-32 thermoformable in-mold compatible electrically conductive ink, which has applicability in the screen-printing market. The product series has excellent adhesion capabilities to acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyester, poly (methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), polycarbonate (PC), and a variety of other high-energy surfaces.

Ink to Dominate the Material Segment During the Forecast Period of 2022-2031

Printed electronics is a term majorly used for different printing methods incorporated for the manufacturing of electronic devices through printing by various inks on different substrates. The inks comprise electrically active materials having luminescent, electrophoretic, semiconducting, conducting, or electrochromic properties.

Based on material, the ink segment dominated the printed electronic materials market in 2021 and is the largest segment owing to growing demand from end-use industries such as automotive and consumer electronics due to its lightweight, flexible, thin, and cost-effective nature.

In recent times, the demand for carbon-based ink has been increasing and seeking the interests of industrialists, which is helping in the growth of the ink segment in the printed electronic materials market.

Exclusive DeepTechTM MAP Analysis for Advanced Materials by BIS Research:

