Global Pressure Swing Adsorption Market to Surpass USD 35.70 Billion By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Pressure Swing Adsorption Market Segments - By Type (Double Stage PSA and Rapid PSA), By Application (Hydrogen Recovery and Purification, Oxygen Generation, Nitrogen Generation, Oil Refineries, Production of Ammonia, Semiconductor Plasma Process, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 20.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 35.70 billion expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% by the end of 2031. The market is driven by the rising demand for high-purity gases.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Linde plc

Honeywell International Inc.

SAMSON AG

Cabot Corporation

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd.

Air Liquide

Peak Scientific Instruments.

Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.

NOVAIR INDUSTRIES

Hangzhou Tianli Air Separation Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd

PKU PIONEER

Cotting Industries, Inc.

GENERON

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/4131

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include type, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/4131

Segment Highlights:

On the basis of region, the global pressure swing adsorption market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market due to the rising investments in several countries.

Europe is expected to be a rapidly growing region in the global market during the projected period, due to the rising urbanization and technological advancements.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/pressure-swing-adsorption-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) is a separation technique that separates single gases from a mixture.

Adsorbent material in the absorber vessel passes through two separate pressure cycles: high-pressure and low-pressure.

Increasing demand for high-purity gases in various industries, such as glass and oil refineries, is anticipated to boost the market in the coming years.

Low maintenance costs of the PSA are expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

The rapid PSA segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising investment by governments from several countries.

segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising investment by governments from several countries. The oxygen generation segment is anticipated to hold a major revenue share of the market owing to the increasing system adoption by the healthcare industry to manage their daily medical oxygen requirement.

Read 265 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Global Pressure Swing Adsorption Market Segments - by Type (Double Stage PSA and Rapid PSA), By Application (Hydrogen Recovery and Purification, Oxygen Generation, Nitrogen Generation, Oil Refineries, Production of Ammonia, Semiconductor Plasma Process, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Get Full Access to this Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/checkout/4131

Key Segments Covered

Type

Double Stage PSA

Rapid PSA

Application

Hydrogen Recovery and Purification

Oxygen Generation

Nitrogen Generation

Oil Refineries

Production of Ammonia

Semiconductor Plasma Process

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Other Related Reports:

Adsorption Equipment Market Segments - by Type (Moving Bed Adsorbers, Disposable Canisters, Rechargeable Canisters, Fixed Bed, and Fluidized Bed Adsorbers), Medium (Activated Carbon, Zeolites, Activated Alumina, and Silica Gel), Capacity (<10,000 CFM, >50,000 CFM, and 10,000–50,000 CFM), Phase (Vapor Phase and Liquid Phase), End-user (Waste & Wastewater Treatment, Electronics, Automotive, Printing, Chemical, Furniture Manufacturing, and Industrial Equipment) and Region ( Asia Pacific , North America , Latin America , Europe , and Middle East & Africa ) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2023 – 2031

Global Macroporous Adsorption Resins Market by Type (Non-polar Macroporous Adsorption Resins, Medium Polar Macroporous Adsorption Resins, Polar Macroporous Adsorption Resins), By Application (Wastewater Treatment, Pharmaceutical Industry, Chemical Industry, Others) and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

Global Adsorption Devices Market by Type (Less than 10,000 CFM, 10,000-50,000 CFM, More than 50,000 CFM), By Application (Automotive Paints, Chemical, Semiconductor, Printing) and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

Global Macroporous Adsorption Resins Market by Type (Non-polar Macroporous Adsorption Resins, Medium Polar Macroporous Adsorption Resins, Polar Macroporous Adsorption Resins), By Application (Wastewater Treatment, Pharmaceutical Industry, Chemical Industry, Others) And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as small & medium businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

7th Floor, Siddh Icon,

Baner Road, Pune.

Maharashtra – 411045. India.

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: sales@growthmarketreports.com

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/growth_reports

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-market-report/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg

SOURCE Growth Market Reports