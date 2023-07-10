Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market to Surpass at a CAGR of 5.4% till 2030| Dataintelo

News provided by

Dataintelo

10 Jul, 2023, 02:00 BST

PUNE, India, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a market study by Dataintelo, titled, "Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market By Type, By Material, By Adhesive Type, By Application, By End-Use Industry, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% by the end of 2030.


Key Players Covered

  • Avery Dennison
  • Amcor
  • CCL Industries
  • LINTEC
  • Berry Global
  • Cenveo
  • Constantia Flexibles
  • Hood Packaging
  • Intertape Polymer Group
  • Karlville Development
  • Klckner Pentaplast
  • Macfarlane Group
  • SleeveCo
  • DOW Chemical
  • 3M

Download PDF Sample here: https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=192951

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

For Any Questions: https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=192951

Key Takeaways:

  • Pressure-sensitive labels are adhesive labels that adhere to the surface when pressure is applied.
  • Rising adoption in manufacturing, fashion and apparel, automotive, and electronics industry for product differentiation and branding and the growing e-commerce sector is expected to drive the market.
  • The flexography print segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, as this type of print is widely used in labels and tags of packaging materials, including cartons and containers.
  • The digital print segment is projected to grow at a significant pace, as it is more cost-effective than traditional printing.
  • The food & beverages segment is anticipated to hold a major market share, due to the increasing usage of labels and tags for labeling bottles containing liquids.
  • Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, owing to rapid industrialization.

Get Full Access to 216 Pages Report: https://dataintelo.com/checkout/?reportId=192951

Segments Covered

Type

  • Offset Print
  • Flexography Print
  • Rotogravure Print
  • Screen Print
  • Letterpress Print
  • Digital Print

Material

  • Paper
  • Plastic
  • Metal
  • Others

Adhesive Type

  • Permanent
  • Removable
  • Repositionable

Application

  • FMCG
  • Medical
  • Manufacturing
  • Agriculture
  • Fashion and Apparels
  • Electronics and Appliances
  • Automotive
  • Others

End-Use Industry

  • Food & Beverage
  • Health & Personal Care
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Home & Laundry Care
  • Retail
  • Logistics & Transportation
  • Industrial

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Related Reports:

Contact:

Phone: +1 909 414 1393
Email: sales@dataintelo.com
Web: https://dataintelo.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099960/4098860/Dataintelo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Dataintelo

Also from this source

Global Help Desk Outsourcing Market Set for Steady Growth through to 2031

New Report Predicts Significant Global Growth in Laminated Busbar Market from 2023 to 2031

Explore

More news releases in similar topics