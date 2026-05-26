Global Precipitated Silica Market Forecast 2036: How Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA & PPG Industries Inc. Are Driving Industry Growth Across India, China & USA

News provided byFuture Market Insights
26 May, 2026, 14:01 GMT
NEWARK, Del., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global precipitated silica market is witnessing strong growth as tire manufacturers, adhesive producers, and industrial formulators increase demand for high-performance filler materials.
The Precipitated Silica Market, valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2026, is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Companies are increasingly prioritizing performance consistency, reinforcement capability, and formulation efficiency, positioning precipitated silica as a critical material across rubber, adhesive, oral care, and coating applications.
Quick Stats: Precipitated Silica Market
- Market Size (2026): USD 2.9 Billion
- Market Size (2036): USD 6.5 Billion
- Growth Rate: 8.4% CAGR (2026–2036)
- Top Growth Countries: India (10.3%), China (10.0%), ASEAN (9.3%)
- Leading Product Segment: Rubber Grade (57.0% share in 2026)
- Leading Form Segment: Powder Form (66.0% share in 2026)
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Tire Manufacturing and Industrial Demand Driving Market Expansion
Demand for precipitated silica is rising rapidly due to increased use in tire compounds, technical rubber goods, adhesives, and industrial formulations. Manufacturers are focusing on:
- Better rolling resistance and wet grip performance in tires
- Improved viscosity and dispersion control in adhesives
- Enhanced abrasive and particle control in oral care products
- Stable filler behavior in coatings and industrial compounds
Precipitated silica supports these needs by improving reinforcement, process stability, and product consistency across multiple downstream industries.
Analyst Opinion
Nikhil Kaitwade states, "The precipitated silica market is increasingly focused on performance-driven applications across tire manufacturing, adhesives, oral care products, and industrial rubber processing. Companies that can deliver consistent rubber grade quality, dependable regional supply, and strong technical support are expected to strengthen their market position as manufacturers place greater emphasis on formulation precision and product consistency."
Pricing Trends and Production Economics
Pricing across the precipitated silica industry is increasingly influenced by energy costs, feedstock availability, and process chemistry. Buyers are moving beyond price-focused procurement and evaluating:
- Long-term formulation performance
- Product consistency and technical support
- Stable supply assurance
- Lifecycle processing efficiency
Rising sulfuric acid and alkali input costs in early 2026 have also contributed to firmer pricing across the market.
Installed Manufacturing Base and Replacement Demand
Global tire production and industrial processing facilities continue expanding, supporting sustained precipitated silica demand because:
- Tire manufacturers require reinforcement materials for green tire production
- Adhesive and coating producers need stable rheology control
- Industrial processors are upgrading formulation systems
- Oral care manufacturers require precise abrasive performance
Large industrial users increasingly prefer suppliers offering technical guidance, dependable delivery, and consistent batch quality.
Production Capacity and Regional Manufacturing Trends
Different regions continue to strengthen their positions within the global precipitated silica supply chain:
- India: Fastest-growing market driven by tire capacity and oral care expansion
- China: Strong industrial rubber and adhesive manufacturing base
- ASEAN: Rising export-focused industrial production
- Germany & Japan: Mature, quality-focused industrial systems
- USA: Advanced manufacturing and local supply preference
Regional suppliers with strong technical service and reliable logistics are gaining competitive advantage.
Broad Industrial Adoption Across End-Use Industries
Precipitated silica adoption is expanding across several industries:
- Automotive & Mobility: Tire reinforcement and technical rubber compounds
- Industrial Goods: Conveyor belts, rubber products, and engineered materials
- Adhesives & Sealants: Viscosity control and filler stabilization
- Personal Care: Toothpaste and oral care abrasives
- Coatings & Printing Inks: Surface finish and matting control
Powder form remains dominant because it integrates efficiently into large-scale industrial blending systems.
Key Buyers and Procurement Trends
Major buyers in the precipitated silica market include:
- Tire manufacturers
- Adhesive formulators
- Industrial compounders
- Oral care product manufacturers
- Specialty chemical distributors
Key procurement priorities include:
- Reliable grade consistency
- Strong technical service support
- Long-term supply contracts
- Quality assurance and batch repeatability
- Regional supply capability
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After-Sales Support and Technical Service Importance
Suppliers are increasingly competing through technical collaboration and service quality rather than pricing alone. Important differentiators include:
- Application development support
- Product approval assistance
- Technical troubleshooting
- Consistent shipment schedules
- Localized customer service teams
Companies offering stronger application expertise are improving customer retention across long-term industrial contracts.
Sustainability and Regulatory Focus
Environmental compliance and sustainability requirements are becoming more important across manufacturing sectors. Companies are increasingly focusing on:
- Energy-efficient production systems
- Sustainable sourcing initiatives
- Reduced process emissions
- Higher-quality formulation performance
- Compliance with industrial safety standards
Sustainable tire manufacturing and circular raw material initiatives are expected to support long-term market growth.
Competitive Landscape
Leading companies including Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, PPG Industries Inc., Tosoh Silica Corporation, Huber Engineered Materials, and Oriental Silicas Corporation are competing based on:
- Product quality consistency
- Rubber grade expertise
- Technical application support
- Global supply capability
- Sustainable production initiatives
The market is also witnessing expansion activities and acquisitions as suppliers strengthen production capacity and regional reach.
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Key Recent Developments
- October 2024: Evonik announced a major Charleston expansion project to increase precipitated silica production capacity by 50% for rising green tire demand.
- November 2024: Qemetica completed the acquisition of a precipitated silica business, strengthening its North American and European market position.
- September 2025: Solvay advanced its circular silica strategy in Asia to support sustainable tire manufacturing initiatives.
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About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers actionable market intelligence focused on helping businesses make informed strategic decisions. FMI combines primary industry interviews, supply chain analysis, pricing intelligence, and technology adoption research to provide practical insights across industrial sectors.
Unlike conventional market reports focused only on market sizing, FMI provides:
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With deep expertise in chemicals, materials, manufacturing, and Industry 4.0 trends, FMI supports organizations in identifying growth opportunities, improving operational efficiency, and strengthening competitive positioning in evolving global markets.
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