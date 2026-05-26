Global Precipitated Silica Market Forecast 2036: How Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA & PPG Industries Inc. Are Driving Industry Growth Across India, China & USA

NEWARK, Del., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global precipitated silica market is witnessing strong growth as tire manufacturers, adhesive producers, and industrial formulators increase demand for high-performance filler materials.

The Precipitated Silica Market, valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2026, is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Companies are increasingly prioritizing performance consistency, reinforcement capability, and formulation efficiency, positioning precipitated silica as a critical material across rubber, adhesive, oral care, and coating applications.

Quick Stats: Precipitated Silica Market

Market Size (2026): USD 2.9 Billion

USD 2.9 Billion Market Size (2036): USD 6.5 Billion

USD 6.5 Billion Growth Rate: 8.4% CAGR (2026–2036)

8.4% CAGR (2026–2036) Top Growth Countries: India (10.3%), China (10.0%), ASEAN (9.3%)

India (10.3%), China (10.0%), ASEAN (9.3%) Leading Product Segment: Rubber Grade (57.0% share in 2026)

Rubber Grade (57.0% share in 2026) Leading Form Segment: Powder Form (66.0% share in 2026)

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Tire Manufacturing and Industrial Demand Driving Market Expansion

Demand for precipitated silica is rising rapidly due to increased use in tire compounds, technical rubber goods, adhesives, and industrial formulations. Manufacturers are focusing on:

Better rolling resistance and wet grip performance in tires

Improved viscosity and dispersion control in adhesives

Enhanced abrasive and particle control in oral care products

Stable filler behavior in coatings and industrial compounds

Precipitated silica supports these needs by improving reinforcement, process stability, and product consistency across multiple downstream industries.

Analyst Opinion

Nikhil Kaitwade states, "The precipitated silica market is increasingly focused on performance-driven applications across tire manufacturing, adhesives, oral care products, and industrial rubber processing. Companies that can deliver consistent rubber grade quality, dependable regional supply, and strong technical support are expected to strengthen their market position as manufacturers place greater emphasis on formulation precision and product consistency."

Pricing Trends and Production Economics

Pricing across the precipitated silica industry is increasingly influenced by energy costs, feedstock availability, and process chemistry. Buyers are moving beyond price-focused procurement and evaluating:

Long-term formulation performance

Product consistency and technical support

Stable supply assurance

Lifecycle processing efficiency

Rising sulfuric acid and alkali input costs in early 2026 have also contributed to firmer pricing across the market.

Installed Manufacturing Base and Replacement Demand

Global tire production and industrial processing facilities continue expanding, supporting sustained precipitated silica demand because:

Tire manufacturers require reinforcement materials for green tire production

Adhesive and coating producers need stable rheology control

Industrial processors are upgrading formulation systems

Oral care manufacturers require precise abrasive performance

Large industrial users increasingly prefer suppliers offering technical guidance, dependable delivery, and consistent batch quality.

Production Capacity and Regional Manufacturing Trends

Different regions continue to strengthen their positions within the global precipitated silica supply chain:

India: Fastest-growing market driven by tire capacity and oral care expansion

Fastest-growing market driven by tire capacity and oral care expansion China: Strong industrial rubber and adhesive manufacturing base

Strong industrial rubber and adhesive manufacturing base ASEAN: Rising export-focused industrial production

Rising export-focused industrial production Germany & Japan: Mature, quality-focused industrial systems

Mature, quality-focused industrial systems USA: Advanced manufacturing and local supply preference

Regional suppliers with strong technical service and reliable logistics are gaining competitive advantage.

Broad Industrial Adoption Across End-Use Industries

Precipitated silica adoption is expanding across several industries:

Automotive & Mobility: Tire reinforcement and technical rubber compounds

Tire reinforcement and technical rubber compounds Industrial Goods: Conveyor belts, rubber products, and engineered materials

Conveyor belts, rubber products, and engineered materials Adhesives & Sealants: Viscosity control and filler stabilization

Viscosity control and filler stabilization Personal Care: Toothpaste and oral care abrasives

Toothpaste and oral care abrasives Coatings & Printing Inks: Surface finish and matting control

Powder form remains dominant because it integrates efficiently into large-scale industrial blending systems.

Key Buyers and Procurement Trends

Major buyers in the precipitated silica market include:

Tire manufacturers

Adhesive formulators

Industrial compounders

Oral care product manufacturers

Specialty chemical distributors

Key procurement priorities include:

Reliable grade consistency

Strong technical service support

Long-term supply contracts

Quality assurance and batch repeatability

Regional supply capability

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After-Sales Support and Technical Service Importance

Suppliers are increasingly competing through technical collaboration and service quality rather than pricing alone. Important differentiators include:

Application development support

Product approval assistance

Technical troubleshooting

Consistent shipment schedules

Localized customer service teams

Companies offering stronger application expertise are improving customer retention across long-term industrial contracts.

Sustainability and Regulatory Focus

Environmental compliance and sustainability requirements are becoming more important across manufacturing sectors. Companies are increasingly focusing on:

Energy-efficient production systems

Sustainable sourcing initiatives

Reduced process emissions

Higher-quality formulation performance

Compliance with industrial safety standards

Sustainable tire manufacturing and circular raw material initiatives are expected to support long-term market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies including Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, PPG Industries Inc., Tosoh Silica Corporation, Huber Engineered Materials, and Oriental Silicas Corporation are competing based on:

Product quality consistency

Rubber grade expertise

Technical application support

Global supply capability

Sustainable production initiatives

The market is also witnessing expansion activities and acquisitions as suppliers strengthen production capacity and regional reach.

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Key Recent Developments

October 2024: Evonik announced a major Charleston expansion project to increase precipitated silica production capacity by 50% for rising green tire demand.

Evonik announced a major Charleston expansion project to increase precipitated silica production capacity by 50% for rising green tire demand. November 2024: Qemetica completed the acquisition of a precipitated silica business, strengthening its North American and European market position.

Qemetica completed the acquisition of a precipitated silica business, strengthening its North American and European market position. September 2025: Solvay advanced its circular silica strategy in Asia to support sustainable tire manufacturing initiatives.

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About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers actionable market intelligence focused on helping businesses make informed strategic decisions. FMI combines primary industry interviews, supply chain analysis, pricing intelligence, and technology adoption research to provide practical insights across industrial sectors.

Unlike conventional market reports focused only on market sizing, FMI provides:

Pricing and cost benchmarking analysis

Installed base and replacement cycle insights

Procurement and buyer behavior intelligence

Supply chain and trade flow analysis

Technology adoption tracking across industrial markets

With deep expertise in chemicals, materials, manufacturing, and Industry 4.0 trends, FMI supports organizations in identifying growth opportunities, improving operational efficiency, and strengthening competitive positioning in evolving global markets.

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