Global Precious Metals Market for Automotive Applications to Reach $79.82 Billion by 2031 - BIS Research Study

The study projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2022 and 2031

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled Precious Metals Market for Automotive Applications – A Global and Regional Analysis.

According to this study, the market size (in terms of revenue) of the global precious metals market for automotive applications was $40.85 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $79.82 billion by 2031.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for precious metals for automotive applications:

Growing demand for precious metals in catalytic converters

Increasing utilization of platinum group metals (PGMs) in the manufacturing of electric vehicles

Rising environmental regulations to reduce toxic vehicle emissions

The detailed study is a compilation of 135 market data tables and 15 figures spread through 234 pages.

Check out the detailed table of content here

https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1345&type=toc

Existing Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on primary research inputs gathered from a network of industry experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Companies using silver metals led the market with 81% of the market volume in 2021. Players utilizing other metals, including platinum, accounted for around 3.4%, palladium and rhodium accounted for around 13%, gold accounted for approximately 2%, and other precious metals accounted for less than 1% of the total demand in 2021 in terms of volume.

This trend of companies using silver metals leading the market is expected to continue during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Company Type 1 (by Metal Type): Palladium Metal

Johnson Matthey Plc

Umicore

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Sibnaye-Stillwater

Northam Platinum Limited

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd.

Norilsk Nickel

Company Type 2 (by Metal Type): Rhodium Metal

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Johnson Matthey Plc

Umicore

Sibnaye-Stillwater

Northam Platinum Limited

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd.

Norilsk Nickel

Company Type 3 (by Metal Type): Platinum Metal

TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Johnson Matthey Plc

Heraeus Group

Umicore

Anglo American Platinum Limited

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Sibnaye-Stillwater

Northam Platinum Limited

Norilsk Nickel

Company Type 4 (by Metal Type): Gold and Silver Metals

Sibnaye-Stillwater

First Majestic Silver Corp.

Sino-Platinum

Hecla Mining Company

Newmont Corporation

Fresnillo Plc

Company Type 5 (by Metal Type): Other Metals (Iridium and Ruthenium)

TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Heraeus Group

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Sibnaye-Stillwater

Norilsk Nickel

Companies that are not a part of the aforementioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).

Analyst's Take on the Market

According to Prasad Gade, Research Analyst, BIS Research, "Precious metals play a significant role in the production of three-way catalytic converters, which purify the exhaust gas. Precious metals are widely used in numerous automotive applications such as engine units, switches, reflective films and mirrors, fuel cells, batteries, and other electrical components of vehicles. Also, a rise in automotive manufacturing is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period."

Make an inquiry before buying

https://bisresearch.com/contact-us

Global Developments in the Precious Metals Market for Automotive Applications

In September 2018 , in Nanjing , China , Heraeus Precious Metals inaugurated the world's most comprehensive precious metals facility. The new plant aims to significantly boost the company's ability to refine and recycle precious metals and chemical products, particularly platinum group metals (PGMs).

, in , , Heraeus Precious Metals inaugurated the world's most comprehensive precious metals facility. The new plant aims to significantly boost the company's ability to refine and recycle precious metals and chemical products, particularly platinum group metals (PGMs). In 2019, Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd. announced the establishment of a new subsidiary, Tanaka Kikinzoku ( India ), in Mumbai . The new division intends to enhance precious metals product distribution networks in India and the Middle East and Africa . By 2024, the company expects to achieve annual sales of around $26 million .

Why Should You Buy the Report?

Following are some key reasons to buy the report on the precious metals market for automotive applications:

Extensive competitive benchmarking of 20 key players to offer a holistic view of the precious metals market for the automotive applications landscape

Market segregation based on metal type, component, and end use

Investment landscape, including product adoption scenario, funding, and patent analysis

Request a FREE sample of this report here

https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1345&type=download

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Metals Market

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: media@bisresearch.com

+1-510-404-8135

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://bisresearch.com/news

Get Expert Insights @ https://community.insightmonk.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BIS Research