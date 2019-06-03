Global Power Strip Market: Top Players to Adopt Quick Return Methods to Grab Largest Revenue Share - QY Research

LOS ANGELES, BEIJING and HAMBURG, Germany, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QY Research has come up with one more comprehensive report titled, "In-Depth Research Report on Global and Chinese Power Strip Industry In 2019," for the projected period of 6-years, i.e. during 2019-2025. According to this report, in the year 2014, the global market size of power strips was more than US$ 4 Bn, nevertheless, the demand for power strips was increased and the market size reached more than US$ 8 Bn in the year 2018.

Since last few years, the development of smart and USB power strips has encouraged the rise of power strips for smart applications and to bring enormous challenges and higher demands for manufacturers. However, at the same time, the market also presents higher margins in profit. In the year 2018, the global sales of smart strips in terms of volume was US$ 880 Mn which was 9% of an entire power strips market.

Key Takeaways of the Market

The demand for power strips market in China is expected to exceed US$ 2.21 Bn in the future

is expected to exceed in the future Huge business opportunities are expected from developing and emergent nations

Around 15% growth in demand for the power strips has registered due to growth in the economy

In 2018, one of the key players Cixi Bull Electric Appliances Co., Ltd had its business turnover of US$ 730 Mn which was around 60% of overall power strips market in China

which was around 60% of overall power strips market in The production status of the various products of the strips manufacturers in different countries is investigated well while examining the market

Regional Overview

Huge business opportunities can be witnessed in the global and China power strip market due to speedy economic growth in less developed and emerging economies. Now, the growth rate of the market is relatively low in developed economies. On the other hand with a remarkable economic boom, the upward trend in the market can be seen in developing countries. For instance, the significant growth rate in the demand for power strips can be seen in South Africa, China, Brazil, India, and Russia.

India has some well-known power strip brands and therefore appropriate advertising strategy will work to gain maximum market share in India. In China, the demand for power strips is expected to exceed US$ 2.21 Bn in the near future.

Competitive Analysis

As China has entered a transition period, the attention has been paid on sustainable development, quality and efficiency of the products. This further leads to a decline in the gross profit rate and escalate the production cost. It is therefore advisable that key companies in China should speed up the process of investment and should produce low-loss- high-quality products to grab maximum revenue share in the market. On the other hand in less developed nations, manufacturers should produce low-end products. To capture a remarkable market share, quick return methods will be useful for the manufactures operating in the power strip market of less developed countries.

Monster, APC, Monoprice, Belkin, Leviton, Coleman Cable, HP, CyberPower, GE and Fellowes are some of the key players operating in the global and China power strip market.

Report Table of Content: Summary

Chapter 1: Power Strip Overview

1.1 Define

1.2 Classification and Use

1.3 National Standards (Us-Japan Standards, Eu Standards, Indian Standards, Pan-French Standards, German Standards, British Standards, Israeli Standards, Australian standards, Chinese Standards, Swiss Standards, Danish Standards, Italian Standards, South African Standards)

Chapter 2: Global Market Share, Enterprise Share Ranking, Share Analysis of each Specification

Chapter 3: Deep Research on the Core Enterprise

3.1 Bull China 116 Models

3.1.1 General Series (Home office, Etc.) (51 Models)

(Single Product Basic Cable Series (25 Models) Single Product Engineering Series (3 Models) Single Product Travel Converter Series (11 Models) Single product one turn multiple series (12))

3.1.2 Special Performance (Lightning and Surge Proof, Etc.) (41Models)

(Single Product Lightning Protection Series (9 Models) Single Product Overload Protection Series (9 Models) Single Product High-Power Series (5 Models) Single Product Anti-Surge Series (6 Models) Single Product Timer Series (4 Models) Single Product Transformer Series (4 Models) Single Product Leakage Protection Series (2 Models) Single Product Over-Charge Prevention Series (2 Models))

3.1.3 Smart Series (USB Smart Wifi) 24 Models

(USB Socket (3 Models) Single Product Rubik's Cube Series (7 Models) Single Product Desktop USB Socket Series (7 Models) Single Product White USB Socket Series New Generation Smart Socket (4 Models) Single Product Smart Wifi Series (3 Models))

3.2 Bullet China 62 Models

3.2.1 General Series (Home office, Etc.) (38 Models)

(Safety Series (10 Models) Electrical Accessories Series (2 Models) Daily Household Appliances Series (8 Models) Modern office Recommended Series (6 Models) Wireless Socket Series (8 Models) European Socket Series (4 Models))

3.2.2 Special Performance (Lightning and Surge Proof, Etc.) (24 Models)

(Recommended Series of High-Power Electrical Appliances (6 Models) Cabinet Matching Series (8 Models) Timing Socket Series (10 Models))

3.3 Jia Hang China 44 Models

44 Models 3.3.1 General Series (Home office, Etc.) (35 Models)

(Smart Housekeeping Series (Home) (5 Models) for Our Bank Series (Travel) (1Model) New International Standard Series (Ordinary) (5 Models) USn Specifications (7 Models), Australian Specifications(5Models), Brazilian Specifications (1Model), European Specifications (4Models), South African Specifications(4Models), Specifications (3Models))

3.3.2 Special Performance (Lightning and Surge Proof, Etc.) (4 Models)

(Thunder Shield Series (4 Models))

3.3.3 Smart Series (USB Smart Wifi) (5 Models)

(Smart Star Series (2 Models) USB Charging (3 Models))

3.4 Philips Holland 77 Models

3.4.1 General Series (Home office, Etc.) 37 Models

(Philips New Gb Safety Socket (9 Models), Philips Child Protection (15 Models), Philips New Gb Multi-Functional Socket (13 Models))

3.4.2 (Special Performance (Lightning and Surge Proof) 25 Models

(New Gb Safety Socketfor Lightning Protection and Surge Resistance (7 Models) PDU cabinet socket (12 Models) Philips power fit (6 models))

3.4.3 Smart Series (USB Smart Wifi) 15 Models

(New Gb Smart USB Socket (3 Models) Philips New Gb Smart USB Quick Charger (12 Models))

3.5 Etman Switzerland 84 Models

3.5.1 General Series (Home office, Etc.) 30 Models

((7 Styles for Extension Power Strip) Conversion and Power Strip (23 styles))

3.5.2 Special Performance (Lightning and Surge Proof, Etc.) 35 Models

(Function arrangement and Power Strip (35 styles))

3.5.3 Smart Series (USB Smart Wifi) 19 Models

(Smart Socket (18 Models) USB Socket (1 Model))

3.6 Simon Spain 58 Models

58 Models 3.6.1 General Series (Home office, Etc.) 35 Models

(Ultra Wide Spacing Power Strip Switch Ultra Wide Spacing Power Strip (24 Styles) All-copper spring floor insert (11 styles))

3.6.2 Special Performance (Lightning and Surge Proof, Etc.) 2 Models

(Lightning Protection With Children's Locks, Etc. (2 Styles))

3.6.3 Smart Series (USB Smart Wifi) 21 Models

(Simon Strip USB (21 Models))

3.7 Other Ibid

Chapter 4: Current Market Situation and Forecast Analysis of Production, Supply, Sales and Demand

Chapter 5: Current Market Situation and Forecast Analysis of Production, Supply, Sales and Demand

Chapter 6: Analysis of Raw Material Price of Insert and Strip Industry

Chapter 7 Analysis of the Pain Points and Ways to Improve the Performance of the Industry

7.1 List of Domestic Enterprises' Pain Points and Solutions

7.1.1 Rising Prices of Raw Materials Such as Copper and Plastics Lead to Higher Production Costs, Lower Gross Profit Rate and Solutions

7.1.2 Impact of the Emergence of Intelligent Power Strip on Traditional Power Strip and Countermeasures

7.1.3 Problems and Solutions Caused by too Many Agents

7.1.4 Bull Foreign Market Setbacks and Solutions

7.15 Domestic and International Brand Competition Status and Development Trend Analysis

7.1.6 Bull-Dominated Domestic Situation of Two to Ten Enterprises to Deal With Measures

7.2 Analysis on the Pain Points of International Enterprises

7.2.1 Huge Business Opportunities Behind India's Growing Demand for Emissions

7.2.2 How to Occupy the Market of Russia, Brazil, South Africa and Other Large Developing Countries

7.2.3 Analysis of Future Market Players In Africa, Southeast Asia, South Asia and Other Regions

7.2.4 Market Overview and Sales Channel Analysis of US States

7.2.5 General Situation of European Power Strip and Exhaust Market and Analysis of Sales Channels

7.2.6 Analysis of Japanese Market and Sales Channels

7.2.7 Analysis on the Successful Way of Power Strip and Strip of Philips, Schneider and Rogeron

7.3 Overseas Business Development Strategy Analysis of Power Strip Enterprises

7.3.1 How to Break Through the Us Market

7.3.2 How to Enter the Chinese Market

7.3.3 How to Enter the Competitive European Market

7.3.4 How to Enter the Japanese Market

7.3.5 How to Enter the Indian Market

7.3.6 How to Enter the Russian Market

7.3.7 How to Enter the Markets of Brazil and Mexico

7.3.8 How to Enter the Southeast Asian Market of Vietnam

Chapter 8 Analysis of Consumer Behavior and Consumption Demands

Chapter 9 Channel Analysis

9.1 Distribution Channel Analysis (Online and offline)

9.2 Direct Selling Channel Analysis (Online and offline)

9.3 Analysis of Export Channels (OEM, Overseas Independent Brands, Cross-Border E-Commerce)

Chapter Ten Research Summary of the Power Strip Industry

