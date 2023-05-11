Global Portable Humidifier Market Set to Reach USD 6.01 Billion by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 5.0%| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Portable Humidifier Market by Type (Cool Mist Humidifiers, Warm Mist Humidifiers) By Technology (Evaporative Humidifiers, Ultrasonic Humidifiers) By End-user Industry (Residential Humidifier, Commercial Humidifier, Industrial Humidifier) By Sales Channel (Pharmacies, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty & Other Offline Channels, Online channels), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", The global portable humidifier market size was around USD 3.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.01 Bn in 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, 2023-2031.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Plastongroup

Guardian Technologies

Crane - USA

Honeywell International Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Condair Group

Venta-Luftwascher GmbH

Midea Group

Vesync Co., Ltd

A Bear Down Brands, LLC. Company

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include type, device, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Portable Humidifier Market

Based on type, the global market is segmented into cool mist humidifiers and warm mist humidifiers. The cool mist humidifiers segment is expected to gain a substantial market share in the forecast period. Cool mist is widely used in the residential and industrial sectors as it helps to protect the nasal and respiratory areas from bacterial discomfort.

Based on technology, the global portable humidifier market is segmented into evaporative humidifiers and ultrasonic humidifiers. The ultrasonic humidifiers segment is expected to hold a major market share in the coming years owing to the increasing demand for these humidifiers in indoor plantings, such as in warehouses and greenhouses.

Based on end-user, the market is divided into residential humidifiers, commercial humidifiers, and industrial humidifiers. The residential humidifier segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market in the forecast period due to the increasing consumer spending on humidifiers as they aid in preserving a pathogen-free, easing respiratory discomfort, soothing skin irritation, healthy indoor environment, and other.

Based on sales channel, the global portable humidifier market is divided into pharmacies, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online. The online segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the global market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to hot and humid weather, the natural evaporation process ensuring optimized performance, and increasing demand for advanced humidifiers to prevent wet spots and white dust in newly constructed households in China, India, Japan, and other countries.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

A portable humidifier is an electric device that adds moisture to raise the humidity.

The awareness regarding the harmful impact of dry air is rising among people and this is fueling the demand for portable humidifiers.

Global humidifier manufacturers are focusing on producing innovative humidifiers with additional services such as UK-based household appliance manufacturer Dyson introduced its three-in-one humidifying fan.

Advanced portable humidifiers help in reducing the transmission of germs, preventing dry skin, treating allergy and asthma symptoms, and relieving congestion.

Increasing R&D activities on producing advanced humidifiers is creating lucrative opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The market in North America is expected to hold a major market share in the coming years owing to the increasing demand for portable humidifiers to reduce the risk of skin infections and diseases that can be caused due to harmful bacteria and dirt from dry air.

Read 185 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Segments - By Type (Cool Mist Humidifiers, Warm Mist Humidifiers) By Technology (Evaporative Humidifiers, Ultrasonic Humidifiers) By End-user Industry (Residential Humidifier, Commercial Humidifier, Industrial Humidifier) By Sales Channel (Pharmacies, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty & Other Offline Channels, Online channels) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

By Type

Cool Mist Humidifiers

Warm Mist Humidifiers

By Technology

Evaporative Humidifiers

Ultrasonic Humidifiers

By End-user Industry

Residential Humidifier

Commercial Humidifier

Industrial Humidifier

By Sales Channel

Pharmacies

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty & Other Offline Channels

Online channels

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

