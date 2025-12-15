Global Polymer-Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market Forecast 2031: Strong CAGR of 13.1% Fueled by Pharmaceutical Innovation | Valuates Reports

Polymer-Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market Size

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polymer-based solubility enhancement excipients market was valued at approximately USD 3,618 Million in 2024. It is projected to expand significantly, reaching around USD 8,481 Million by 2031, registering a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13.1% over the forecast period.

This strong growth reflects the increasing reliance on polymer excipients to enhance the solubility and bioavailability of poorly water-soluble drugs across the pharmaceutical industry. The market is broadly segmented by type (solid dispersion and particle size reduction) and by application (pharmaceutical manufacturing and hospital use).

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL POLYMER-BASED SOLUBILITY ENHANCEMENT EXCIPIENTS MARKET:

Global regulatory agencies are emphasizing excipient traceability, purity, and performance, especially for novel delivery systems. Combined with increased public and private R&D funding, this environment supports faster commercialization of innovative polymer excipients while raising quality expectations across the industry.

Solid dispersion technology has emerged as a cornerstone for improving the dissolution and absorption of poorly soluble drugs. Polymers such as polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) and hypromellose acetate succinate are widely used to form amorphous solid dispersions. While particle size reduction techniques remain relevant, solid dispersion approaches dominate due to broader applicability and higher performance.

Most APIs in current development pipelines suffer from limited solubility, making solubility-enhancing excipients indispensable. At the same time, complex biologics and personalized therapies require advanced polymers for controlled release, protection, and targeted delivery.

Rising demand for affordable medicines, particularly in emerging economies, continues to drive high-volume production of oral solid dosage forms. This expansion supports consistent, large-scale demand for polymer excipients used in mass-market formulations.

Manufacturers are investing in environmentally friendly excipients and digitalized supply chains to improve traceability, reduce risk, and ensure consistent quality. These efforts strengthen long-term supply reliability and market confidence.

POLYMER-BASED SOLUBILITY ENHANCEMENT EXCIPIENTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Solid Dispersion

Particle Size Reduction

By Application

Pharmaceutical Factory

Hospital

Key Companies

Ashland Inc

BASF AG

DowDuPont

Evonik

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Clariant AG

Freund

Maple Biotech

Nisso America

Peter Cremer

SPI Pharma

The Lubrizol Corporation

POLYMER-BASED SOLUBILITY ENHANCEMENT EXCIPIENTS MARKET SHARE

North America holds the largest share of the global polymer-based solubility enhancement excipients market, accounting for approximately 40% of total market value. This dominance is supported by a well-established pharmaceutical infrastructure, high levels of research and development activity, and the strong presence of leading global drug manufacturers and excipient suppliers.

Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing regional market. Growth is being driven by the rapid expansion of generic drug manufacturing, supportive government incentives, and increasing domestic pharmaceutical production capacity, particularly in China and India. Rising healthcare demand and cost-effective manufacturing capabilities further accelerate regional adoption of polymer-based excipients.

Europe continues to experience steady market growth, supported by a strong base of generic drug producers and well-developed biotech innovation hubs. Regulatory harmonization, focus on high-quality excipients, and sustained investment in pharmaceutical R&D contribute to the region's stable expansion.

Overall, while North America currently leads in market share, Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate through 2031, gradually narrowing the gap with established markets.

