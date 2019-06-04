Global Polyimide Tubing Market Expected to Reach US$471 Mn by 2026, Suggests QY Research

LOS ANGELES, TOKYO and HAMBURG, Germany, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The polymer thermoset plastic is made of polyimide. It offers exceptional chemical resistance, thermal stability, and tensile strength, which makes it an ideal material for high-performance medical applications. The tubing is flexible, lightweight, and resistant to heat and chemicals, which makes it the first preference for the medical use. These factors are expected to propel the global polyimide tubing market.

The global polyimide tubing market size will increase to US$470.93 mn by 2026, from 313.53 mn US$ in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.87% during 2019-2026. QY Research has published its latest report, titled "Global Polyimide Tubing Market Insights, Forecast to 2026", to help clients with accurate details of the market for making profitable business decisions.

Global Polyimide Tubing Market: Drivers

The global polyimide tubing has incredible burst pressure and chemical resistance, and it is also known to be flexible. Mostly used in vascular catheters and as a mechanical stress buffer, polyimide is a versatile polymer with a wide range of desirable properties, which makes it best suited for various micro-diameter tubing applications. Due to the unique film-cast tubing process, the medical device engineers can use polyimide tubing for a wide range of medical purposes.

Global Polyimide Tubing Market: Segment Analysis

The global polyimide tubing market is segmented by type and application. In terms of type, the market is segmented into seamless tubing and spiral wound tubing. In terms of application, the market is split into seamless tubing and spiral wound tubing. In terms of end use the market is segmented as medical, electronic, and others.

Global Polyimide Tubing Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global polyimide tubing market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is holds a strong presence in the global polyimide tubing market. Improving healthcare infrastructure and advancements in technologies are expected to drive this regional market in the coming years. Asia Pacific is steadily gaining global importance in the global market with the increasing geriatric population. China and India's technological and medicinal advancements have helped the market to flourish. The increasing disposable income has also supported the rise of this regional polyimide tubing market.

Global Polyimide Tubing Market: The Key Players

The key players studied in the global polyimide tubing market are MicroLumen, Furukawa Electric, Nordson MEDICAL, Putnam Plastics, HPC Medical Products, Shenzhen D.soar Green, Elektrisola, and Huizhou Fusheng Insulation Materials.

These companies are trying their best to bring out the latest technologies to remain competent. Putnam Plastics, for instance, created impeccable manufacturing facilities in Dayville, and CT totalling over 130,000 square feet, to offer the most state-of-the-art extrusion and related technologies for cutting edge catheter development. Such upgraded standard will help companies to gain global presence.

