Global Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.19% over the Forecast Period (2019 - 2027), Owing to the Increasing Demand for Additives in the Food Industry: Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global polyglycerol polyricinoleate market is a saturated market where the growth rate is comparatively low due to the continuing stable consumption of the same. Moreover, the increasing demand from confectionaries for additives in the modern world had further initiated a paradigm shift towards a demanding market for polyglycerol polyricinoleate. Rising demand for creams, lotions etc., for anti-aging treatments and increasing disposable income in developed and developing nations results in the lucrative growth of the polyglycerol polyricinoleate market. According to a report in International Trade Administration, in 2016, Asian countries constitutes 20% of the global exports of personal care and cosmetics.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of polyglycerol polyricinoleate market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes majorly on the different geographical regions world wide

In terms of geographical locations, the Europe accounted for the highest market share of polyglycerol polyricinoleate market in 2018 owing to the changing attitude of customers towards processed foods, which increase the demand for polyglycerol polyricinoleate in the aforementioned region

Confectionary segment hold the largest market share among the application segment owing to the endless consumption of sweets like chocolates, candy, gum, chocolates and others amongst consumers, where polyglycerol polyricinoleate acts as an emulsifying agent

On the basis of distribution channel, offline channel segment is estimated to hold the major share in 2018

Key players operating in the global polyglycerol polyricinoleate market are Croda International Plc, DPO International, Ervesa, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Fine Organics, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd., Oleon NV, Palsgaard, Savannah Surfactants, Univar Inc.

Global Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate Market :

By Channel

Online



Offline

By Application

Confectionery



Bakery



Oils and Fats



Personal Care Products



Others

Polyglycerol polyricinoleate market By End Users

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises



Large Enterprises

By Geography

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Norway







Sweden





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxemburg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

