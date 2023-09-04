GLOBAL POLICYMAKERS TO PROGRESS ENERGY TRANSITION AT GASTECH 2023

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leaders and policymakers are convening in Singapore today at Gastech 2023. Discussions come at a critical moment for the industry – following price disruptions due to concerns of refinery strikes in Australia – and will focus on the role of natural gas, LNG, and hydrogen in enabling a more secure energy future.

Taking place at Singapore EXPO from 5-8 September 2023, Gastech 2023 will provide a timely opportunity for the global energy community to deliver real progress towards energy affordability, security, and stability. The conference will offer insights from senior officials spanning key geographies from across the North-South divide, including Asia, the US, Europe, and Africa.

Recognising Asia's pivotal role in enabling the energy transition, Gastech 2023's programme will feature ministers from the region's foremost energy players: Singapore, the region's largest transport and trade hub, and Indonesia, Southeast Asia's top oil and gas producer. H.E. Dr Tan See Leng, Singapore's Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry will deliver the event's Welcome Address.

H.E. Bapak Tutuka Ariadji, Indonesia's Director General of Oil and Gas and Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources will participate in Gastech's ministerial session exploring "The need for transformative energy policy to accelerate a decarbonised energy system" alongside Hon. Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General, International Energy Forum (IEF) and top representatives from major emerging nations in Africa, H.E. Tarek El Molla, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources, and Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Nigeria's Minister of State Gas.

Leading voices from Europe and the US will also contribute to the discussions, as countries ramp up efforts to stockpile sufficient reserves of natural gas in preparation for next winter. The EU has already reached its target of filling gas storage facilities to 90% of capacity. Former UK Prime Minister Rt Hon. Boris Johnson will deliver remarks at an opening gala dinner and participate in a fireside chat, while Willie L. Phillips, Chairman of the US Federal Energy Regulation Commission, will share the stage with ministers to lay the groundwork for an inclusive energy transition. H.E. George Papanastasiou, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, Cyprus, will also share his insights.

Gastech 2023 will offer a vital platform for ministers and policymakers from a wide variety of energy markets to align on the global net zero agenda and address the specific obstacles and challenges for policymakers in this evolving energy landscape.

Officials in attendance will be joined by over 4,000 delegates, including business leaders, CEOs, and innovators from across the entire energy value chain. As the world's largest global exhibition and conference of its kind, Gastech 2023 will set the agenda for the industry.

Willie L. Phillips, Chairman of the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, said: "Gastech 2023 is a premier global event for discussing investments in energy infrastructure. I look forward to meeting with colleagues to break down barriers to those critical investments."

