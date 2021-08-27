Global Pilates and Yoga Studios Market Anticipated to Surpass $269,301.8 Million, at 10.0% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive Report [276 pages] by Research Dive

Growing use of digital platforms to offer fitness training to consumers is fueling the global pilates and yoga studios market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to lead the market.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Pilates and Yoga Studios Market by Activity Type (Yoga Classes, Pilates Classes, Pilates and Yoga Accreditation Training, and Merchandise Sales), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028".

The Global Pilates and Yoga Studios Market is expected to garner $269,301.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers comprehensive insights into the current condition and future prospective of the industry by profoundly scrutinizing market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

Among the activity type segment, the yoga classes sub-segment is projected to dominate the market by surpassing $144,293.7 million by 2028. This growth is mostly owing to the increasing realization regarding the health advantages of yoga, like boosted flexibility, enhanced body strength, and improved body balance, amongst people.

Market Dynamics

The key factor fueling the growth of the global pilates and yoga studios market is the increasing awareness about the advantages of pilates and yoga such as enhanced body posture, improved flexibility, toned muscles, and enhanced muscle strength. In addition, increasing use of digital platforms, like YouTube, to offer pilates and yoga courses to consumers is estimated to open doors to innovative opportunities for the market growth in the projected period. However, a rise in the number of meditation centers and increasing adoption of other types of fitness, for instance Zumba, kick boxing, cardio, martial arts, are projected to obstruct the market growth in the forecast period.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has made a negative impact on the growth of the global pilates and yoga studios market in 2020. In the COVID-19 pandemic period, the governments of several regions have announced stringent lockdowns, executed prohibition on massive gatherings, and instructed to follow social distancing rules for averting the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. This has resulted in the closure of pilates and yoga studios in the crisis period. Owing to these factors, the market is experiencing a decline in the growth rate during the catastrophe.

Top 10 Players of the Pilates and Yoga Studios Industry

The major players of the global pilates and yoga studios industry are

1. Pilates Plus

2. Core Studio Pilates & Yoga, LLC

3. Body & Soul Yoga Club

4. Fitness Firm Yoga and Pilates Studio

5. Core Pilates

6. Alona Pilates

7. M Pilates+Yoga

8. Authentic Pilates Ltd.

9. Flex Studios, Inc.

10. Fitness Unlimited

Numerous business strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, R&D activities, new product developments, and much more, are implemented by these players to attain a strong position in the global market. For instance, in August 2020, Boot Home, Boot home, Inc., a well-known Japanese startup, announced the launch of "Boot Home", a world online fitness club that aims to help people in staying connected with the world.

Moreover, the report offers other key details of the leading players such as business tactics, financial performance, and product/service range of these players along with Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

They are focusing on advanced product developments and merger & acquisition. These are some of the strategies conducted by the startups as well as established business organizations.

More about Pilates and Yoga Studios:

