Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Projected to be Worth US$134.5 bn by 2025 as Homecare Gains Momentum - QY Research

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly published report by QY Research titled, "Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Player, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast 2025", provides an insightful analysis of the global market. The report studies and provides detailed analysis of the factors contributing towards the market growth. The main objective of this report is to provide the market dynamics comprising opportunities, drivers, restraints, and trends. The report has also covered the global market size along with the detailed competitive landscape.

According to the report, the global pharmaceutical logistics market is predicted to reach US$134.5 bn by 2025 from US$76 bn in the year 2018. The market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market: Drivers

The global market for pharmaceutical logistics will witness significant growth due to increasing demand from household healthcare products. The growing adoption of sea-based pharmaceutical logistic solutions is one of the key drivers for the market because of increasing cold chain security and air freight rates. Pharmaceutical companies are adopting alternative routes such as sea-based logistics to decrease costs, which is driving the market growth. In addition, manufacturers are focusing on reducing overall packaging cost, which could positively impact the global pharmaceutical logistics market. All of these factors are expected to augment the growth of the pharmaceutical logistics market in the coming years.

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market: Segment Analysis

The global market for pharmaceutical logistics is segmented into product type and application. Based on the application segment, the market is segmented into air transport, ground transportation, and shipping. The product type segment includes non-cold chain logistics and cold chain logistics. The cold chain segment will dominate the pharmaceutical logistics market because of a growing demand for temperature-controlled products in the coming years.

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market: Geographical Analysis

North America is expected to lead the global pharmaceutical logistics market due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers. In addition, growing mergers and acquisitions among pharma players are estimated to drive this region. Asia Pacific is likely to be the largest market for pharmaceutical logistics due to increasing economic growth in developing nations such as India and China. Rising demand for medicines due to rising elderly population in Asia Pacific region will also benefit the growth for the market.

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market: Key Players

Agility, Deutsche Post DHL, Air Canada Cargo, UPS, VersaCold, Kuehne + Nagel, World Courier, FedEx, Yusen Logistics, DB Group, CEVA, DSV, Kerry Logistics, SF Express, CH Robinson, Nippon Express, and Panalpina are the top players that are operating in the global pharmaceutical logistics market.

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market: Competitive Landscape

SF Express has opened up its two new warehouses in Europe i.e. German warehouse and SF-Eastern European warehouse. The warehouse is showing the company's overseas local transfer delivery capabilities and warehousing operations. Companies are adopting business expansion strategies to generate higher profits.

