Global Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market to Reach $2.55 Billion by 2031 - BIS Research Study

The study projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.61% between 2022 and 2031

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market – A Global and Regional Analysis .

According to this study, the global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market was $855.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $2.55 billion by 2031.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for pharmaceutical aseptic transfer:

Rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry

Significant rise in investment in the pharmaceutical industry

Implementation of stringent regulations for drug approval processes

Growing demand for automated products for aseptic transfer processes

The detailed study is a compilation of 27 market data tables and 226 figures spread through 270 pages.

Existing Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on primary research inputs gathered from a network of industry experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent established names in this market are:

• ABC Transfer SAS

• ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc.

• Azbil Corporation

• Castus GmbH & Co. KG

• ChargePoint Technology

• Dover Corporation

• EnPro Industries, Inc.

• Entegris Inc.

• Ezi-Dock Systems Ltd.

• Getinge AB

• ILC Dover LP

• JCE Biotechnology

• Rommelag

• Sartorius AG

• Single Use Support GmbH

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Swati Sood, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "The COVID-19 pandemic shifted the focus of pharmaceutical companies toward the manufacturing of potentially life-saving drugs and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The pressure to cater to the high demand for these drugs in a short span of time invariably led to a higher focus on ensuring sterility and aseptic processing to ensure minimal drug wastage. Therefore, the demand for products intended to facilitate aseptic transfer witnessed a significant increase during the pandemic."

Recent Developments in the Global Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market

In June 2022, ChargePoint Technology acquired a single-use product and accessory manufacturer, Terracon.

In June 2022, Getinge AB launched its DPTE-EXO with sleeveless DPTE-BetaBag. This alpha port ensures automated aseptic transfer and assists in enhancing operational proficiency.

In January 2022, ChargePoint Technology accelerated expansion to enhance services in the U.S. market.

In November 2021, Getinge AB extended its presence in Vietnam by forming its legitimate unit, Getinge Vietnam.

In November 2021, Sartorius AG expanded its production capacities in France for storage and further innovation to meet the rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry.

In September 2021, Sartorius AG expanded its manufacturing facilities in China in biological drug discovery, process development, testing, and validation to meet growing local customer demand.

Why Should You Buy the Report?

This exclusive report on the global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market will help in the following ways:

Aid in the development of advanced pharmaceutical aseptic transfer products

Aid in understanding the regulatory scenario of the market in different regions

Aid in understanding the patent trend of the market

Aid in targeting end users for increasing the adoption of pharmaceutical aseptic transfer products

Support in analyzing the market opportunities

Help to understand the competitive positioning of the key companies in the market

