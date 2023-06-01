Global Pediatric Epiphysiodesis Market to Surpass USD 23.94 Billion By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Pediatric Epiphysiodesis Market Segments - by Technique (Phemister, Percutaneous Drilling-curettage, Percutaneous Epiphysiodesis), by Type (Temporary Hemiepiphysiodesis, Permanent Epiphysiodesis), by Applications (Leg Length Discrepancies (LLD), Angular Deformities, Rickets, Blount Syndrome, Osteochondrodysplasias, Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita, Renal Osteodystrophy (ROD), Others), by End-users (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Center, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 15.56 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 23.94 billion expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% by the end of 2031. The market is boosted by a rising population base of limb length discrepancies during the forecast period.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Merete GmbH

Ortimplant

Aysam

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include technique, type, applications, end-users, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Global Pediatric Epiphysiodesis Market

On the basis of region, the global pediatric epiphysiodesis market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market due to the increasing number of children with epiphysiodesis.

North America is expected to be a rapidly growing region in the global market during the projected period, owing to an increasing prevalence of limb length discrepancies and rising technological innovations across the region.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Epiphysiodesis is a surgical procedure that modifies or stops future bone growth naturally through the physical plate, also known as physeal plate.

Discrepancy problem worsens as the child grows; it leads to various problems such as functional scoliosis and knee, hip, and ankle problems.

Increasing technological advancements and innovations are anticipated to expand the market in the coming years.

Surging product applications in untapped areas are projected to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

The percutaneous epiphysiodesis is likely to hold a significant share of the market during the forecast period, due to an increasing number of LLD cases worldwide.

is likely to hold a significant share of the market during the forecast period, due to an increasing number of LLD cases worldwide. The temporary hemiepiphysiodesis segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as this type provides a more predictable effect and better reversibility than stability.

segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as this type provides a more predictable effect and better reversibility than stability. The LLD segment is projected to hold a major revenue share of the market, due to the rising number of LLD cases worldwide.

Key Segments Covered

Technique

Phemister

Percutaneous Drilling-curettage

Percutaneous Epiphysiodesis

Type

Temporary Hemiepiphysiodesis

Permanent Epiphysiodesis

Applications

Leg Length Discrepancies (LLD)

Angular Deformities

Rickets

Blount Syndrome

Osteochondrodysplasias

Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita

Renal osteodystrophy (ROD)

Others

End-users

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

