Global Peace Foundation and Cooperation Ireland to Host Peacesharing Forum 2023

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of the 25th Anniversary of the Belfast Agreement, signed after multiparty negotiations concluded with an agreement to end more than 30 years of conflict in Northern Ireland. The agreement is most known as the Good Friday Agreement because it was signed on Good Friday, April 10, 1998.

"The success and ultimate signing of the agreement was a peacemaking process that changed the political and economic life of Northern Ireland, promoting equality, peace and prosperity for all residents," said James P. Flynn, International President, Global Peace Foundation. "We have been a partner in peacebuilding in Ireland since 2013 and are helping to ensure that the next generations understand the importance of advancing peace on all levels."

The Global Peace Foundation will co-convene the Peacesharing Forum 2023 with Cooperation Ireland on March 29-30 that will explore best practices and approaches through this year's theme, "Strengthening Peaceful Communities and Schools."

"Register today for this virtual event and find out how transformative education and peace building help to build resiliency in youth and prevents violence and disengagement, leading to greater trust, peace and resiliency," said Tony Devine, Ed.D, Vice President of Education, Global Peace Foundation. "Participate in this two-day forum and earn a certificate for learning education best practices and peace building methods that are successfully being shared among communities across the world."

The Global Peace Foundation applies a values-based approach to peacebuilding that emphasizes universal principles and shared values as a basis to address conflict, promote equitable and sustainable development, and engage all members of the human family as necessary and valuable contributors to building a culture of peace.

Visit globalpeace.org/event/peacesharingforum2023 to register and find out how to participate through virtual sessions live or on-demand.

Program Overview

DAY 1 – March 29th

Welcome and Opening Session ( 10:00 AM BST )

) Aligning Education Readiness to the Future of Work and Society through Public-Private Partnerships ( 10:30 AM BST )

) Strengthening Safe Communities: Free Training (1) (11:30 AM BST)

Building Educator Capacity with Transformative Pedagogies and Innovative Leadership Skills (12:30 PM BST)

Social Media as a Positive Tool for Peacebuilding (13:30 PM BST)

DAY 2 – March 30th

Measuring Peacebuilding Impact: Challenges and Best Practices (10:00 AM BST)

National Efforts to Transform Education ( 11:00 AM BST )

) Communities Impacted by Violence: Dealing with the Past and Looking towards the Future ( 12:00 PM BST )

) The Role of NGOs in Creating Cities of Peace from Conflict Zones (13:00 PM BST)

Strengthening Safe Communities: Free Training (2) ( 14:00 PM BST )



