Global Particle Counters Market Which Showed Resilience During the Pandemic Expected to Surge Ahead with a 10.3% CAGR in the 2022-2031 Period [240-Pages] | Framed by Research Dive

The global particle counters market is expected to grow primarily due to the growing demand from clean room facilities. Portable sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The North America market is predicted to grow with a high CAGR by 2031.

Global Particle Counters Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global particle counters market is expected to register a revenue of $936.8 million by 2031 with at a CAGR of 10.3% during the 2022-2031 period.

Segments of the Particle Counters Market

The report has divided the particle counters market into the following segments:

Type: airborne particle counters, liquid particle counters, and others

Modularity: benchtop, portable, and handheld

Technology: online particle counters and offline particle counters

Application: cleanroom monitoring, drinking water contamination monitoring, aerosol monitoring & research, indoor air quality monitoring, contamination monitoring of liquids, chemical contamination monitoring, and others

Industry Vertical: life sciences and medical device Industry, semiconductor industry, automotive industry, aerospace industry, food and beverage industry, and others

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Segment Sub-Segment Type Airborne Particle Counters – Most dominant market share in 2021 Airborne particle counters are highly in demand as they offer perfect solution for daily cleanroom particle monitoring routines, which is expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further. Modularity Portable– Most profitable in 2021 Portable particle counters are easy to transport and handle and are in high demand in the aerospace, automotive, and pharmaceutical industry. This high demand is predicted to augment the growth rate of the sub-segment. Technology Offline– Significant revenue growth in 2021 Offline particle counters use a well-controlled sampling procedure that prevents itself from producing false positive results. The accuracy provided by offline particle counters is predicted to propel the growth rate of the market higher. Application Cleanroom Monitoring– Highest market share in 2021 Particle counters keep cleanrooms safe and clean while reducing downtime and maintaining compliance, which is why the sub-segment is expected to grow in the forecast period. Industry Vertical Life Sciences & Medical Device Industry– Huge market revenue in 2021 Growing use of particle counters in pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals manufacturing, biotech manufacturing, and food processing is anticipated to offer numerous growth opportunities to the sub-segment in the forecast period. Region North America – Most lucrative by 2031 The surge in research and development (R&D) investments in the life sciences and medical devices in this region is predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.

Dynamics of the Global Particle Counters Market

Growing use of particle counters for clean room facilities is expected to become the primary growth driver of the particle counters market in the forecast period. Additionally, surge in demand for particle counters from the food and beverage industry is predicted to propel the market forward. However, according to market analysts, lack of standardization might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

Increasing government policies on monitoring of air pollution are predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, increased demand from life sciences & medical device industry is expected to propel the particle counters market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Particle Counters Market

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The particle counters market faced a somewhat moderate impact of the pandemic. Growth in drug development and research led to an increase in demand for particle counters from pharmaceutical, medical, and life sciences industries. On the other hand, lockdowns brought down the demand for particle counters from automobile manufacturing, semiconductor manufacturing, and aerospace industries. Both these factors had an adverse impact on the growth rate of the market.

Key Players of the Global Particle Counters Market

The major players of the market include

Beckman Coulter

TSI

Particle Plus

Particle Measuring Systems

Climet Instruments Company

PAMAS

RION Co. Ltd.

Met One Instruments

Chemtrac

Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in January 2023, Ansys, a leading software company, announced the acquisition of Rocky DEM, a leading particle dynamics simulation software. This acquisition is expected to expand the portfolio of Ansys and it will help the company to cater to the demands of a wider cross-section of the industry.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Particle Counters Market:

