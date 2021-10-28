Global Outdoor Clothing Market to be worth around USD 19.45 Billion By 2026 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Outdoor Clothing Market by Product Type (Top Wear, Bottom Wear, and Others), by Consumer Group (Men, Women, and Kids), and by Distribution Channel (Online, Large Format Stores, Specialty Stores, and Individual Retailers): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, by 2026". According to the report, the global outdoor clothing market accounted for USD 12.72 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 19.45 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of around 5.45% between 2019 and 2026.

Outdoor clothing is mainly used for outdoor activities usually done by the health-conscious people who engage in regular exercising and individuals inclined toward sports. People's active participation in various outdoor activities and raising awareness for fitness have provided various opportunities for the outdoor clothing market to grow both in versatility and functionality. The growing consumer health consciousness is the major driving factor of the global outdoor clothing market. Moreover, the rapid growth in product distribution on e-commerce websites is aiding this market. However, the increasing availability of counterfeit products at economical prices may restrain the outdoor clothing market globally. Alternatively, technological advancements by the integration of gadgets in apparels, not just to display performance but also to monitor heart rate and convert the physical motion and energy into power for running small electronic devices are expected to provide new growth opportunities for the key market players over the upcoming years.

Get Free Sample of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/outdoor-clothing-market

The outdoor clothing market is fragmented based on product type, consumer group, and distribution channel. By product type, the market includes top wear, bottom wear, and others. Outdoor clothing manufacturing companies are focusing on providing comfortable apparels to customers along with a proper microclimate maintained between the skin and the fabric. On the basis of the consumer group, the market includes men, women, and kids. The market has shifted its focus toward designing outdoor clothing for women, as women today across the globe are becoming more dedicated toward fitness and need outdoor clothing.

Based on the distribution channel, the outdoor clothing market is categorized into large format stores, specialty stores, online, and individual retailers. While offline stores have been one of the major reasons for the outdoor clothing market growth, the influx of e-commerce websites has a major role to play in recent years. The ease of convenience in browsing, selecting, and buying options provided by these e-commerce websites along with discounts is driving the online segment. These online stores sell the latest products that are available in the market at competitive prices and have, thus, become the most preferred distribution channel for buying outdoor clothing for the consumers.

North America is one of the leading regions for the global outdoor clothing market, due to high per capita income and rising health-consciousness of the regional population. The North American consumers' preference for quality products is increasing the demand for premium-priced outdoor clothing across the region. Moreover, the technological developments and a future of in-built gadgets in the clothing are also expected to drive the North American outdoor clothing market in the future.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/4365

Some key participants of the global outdoor clothing market are Puma, Nike, Hugo Boss, Adidas, VF Corporation, Hanesbrands, Patagonia, Under Armour, Columbia Sportswear Company, and Mizuno Corporation.

This report segments the global outdoor clothing market:

Global Outdoor Clothing Market: Product Type Analysis

Top Wear

Bottom Wear

Others

Global Outdoor Clothing Market: Consumer Group Analysis

Men

Women

Kids

Global Outdoor Clothing Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Online

Large Format Stores

Specialty Stores

Individual Retailers

Inquire before Purchase of this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/outdoor-clothing-market

By Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Functional Apparel Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/functional-apparel-market

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/functional-apparel-market Driving Apparel Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/driving-apparel-market

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/driving-apparel-market Snow Sports Apparel Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/snowsports-apparel-market

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/snowsports-apparel-market Luxury Apparels Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/luxury-apparels-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No +1-855-465-4651

US OFFICE NO +1-386-310-3803

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com

Blog – https://zmrblog.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

All Press Releases - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/all-news

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research