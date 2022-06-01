Global Organic Food Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $484.0 Billion and Rise at a CAGR of 11.77% over the Forecast Period from 2022 to 2030 [220-Pages] | Report by Research Dive

The global organic food market is expected to observe significant growth by 2030, owing to the rising awareness of fitness, health, and wellbeing among people. Geographically, the Europe region is expected to be dominant during the analysis period.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Organic Food Market by Food Type (Fruit & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, and Others) and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030."

According to the report, the global organic food market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $484.0 billion by 2030 and grow at a healthy CAGR of 11.77% during the analysis timeframe from 2022 to 2030.

Dynamics of the Organic Food Market

With the increasing demand for organic food among people, as these foods are produced without using pesticides, fertilizers, or preservatives, the organic food market is expected to see remarkable growth over the estimated period. Besides, the growing awareness among population related to the numerous health benefits associated with the consumption of organic food is further expected to fortify the growth of the market during the estimated period. Moreover, the increasing demand for organic poultry as it is free from any artificial constituents is expected to amplify the growth of the market over the analysis period. However, the high cost and short shelf life of organic food may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Organic Food Market

Though the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated several other industries, it has had a positive impact on the organic food market. Due to the severe symptoms of the deadly virus, people have changed their purchasing patterns and started giving importance to building a strong immune system. This has uplifted the preference for purchasing organic and natural food. All these factors have boosted the growth of the market during the pandemic period.

Segments of the Organic Food Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on food type and region.

Based on food type , the fruits & vegetables organic food sub-segment is predicted to be the most lucrative and is expected to generate a revenue of $191.9 billion during the analysis period. This is mainly because organic fruits and vegetable production prohibits the use of chemical pesticides, preservatives, and fertilizers. In addition, the increasing export of organic fruits and vegetables from high-producing countries to fulfill the demand of consumers worldwide is expected to bolster the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Europe organic food market is expected to hold the largest share and generate a revenue of $183.9 billion over the estimated period. This is mainly because of the rising demand for organic food among people of this region to adopt healthy lifestyles. Furthermore, the increasing demand for clean-label food and beverage products in this region is predicted to drive the regional growth of the people during the analysis period.

Key Players of the Organic Food Market

The major players of the organic food market include

Newman's Own, Inc. Organic Valley Clif Bar & Company Dean Foods Whole Foods Market IP. L.P. The Kroger Co., Inc. Dole Food Co., Inc. Frito-Lay, and many more.

All these players working on the development of new business strategies such as collaborations and partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry. – Inquire here to get more insights of key business development strategies

For instance, in October 2021, simply tera's, a global provider of high-quality whey proteins in sustainable packaging, announced its collaboration with Organic Valley, a United States-based organic food brand and independent cooperative of organic farmers. With this collaboration, the companies are aimed to provide the deliciously smooth and creamy taste of organic whey protein with 100% sustainable packaging to their customers, which is better for human health as well as the environment.

In addition, the report also summarizes other important aspects including the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

More about Organic Food Market:

