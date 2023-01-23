Global Organic Fertilizers Market Revenue to Reach $14,622 Million in 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic fertilizers market captured $5,864 million revenue in 2022, and it is projected to rise at a 12.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, to generate $14,622 million in 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

The rising number of organic farms, expansion of agricultural land, and growing demand for organic food products, because of the various health and fitness advantages, are driving the market.

In addition, the easy availability of plant and animal waste and improvements in the organic fertilizer manufacturing process result in increasing opportunities for the suppliers of these products.

High Demand among Growers of Organic Cereals and Grains

The cereals & grains category captured the largest share, of 62.8%, in 2022, and it is projected to retain its position in the coming years. It is due to the wide usage of these agrochemicals on cereal & grain crops, which are the main energy source for a major part of the global population.

Moreover, the demand for these chemicals for grains and cereals is rising due to the high yields of these crops, which offers economic advantages to farmers. Additionally, a major portion of the organic farming area is used for sowing barley, wheat, oats, and rice, because of their significant demand.

The advantages of organic cereals and grains include non-toxicity and environmental sustainability.

Rising Demand for Animal-Sourced Fertilizers & Manures

The animal-based category held a share of 63.2% in 2022. This is because animal excreta, blood meal, and bone meal, which are the major raw materials utilized to produce animal-based fertilizers are high in potassium, nitrogen, and phosphorous, the key nutrients required for plant growth.

Furthermore, the demand for animal-sourced manure is increasing because it helps in healthy and sustainable yields. In addition, major agrochemical companies are focusing on launching advanced products and making massive R&D investments to enable sustainable agriculture.

The solid category holds a substantial share, and it is projected to retain its position in the near future. It is ascribed to the easy usage of granular fertilizers compared to liquid ones.

Demand For Organic Fertilizers in APAC High due to Rising Health Awareness

Following in the footsteps of developed regions, APAC has started generating a high demand for sustainable agrochemicals, such as organic fertilizers. It is ascribed to the increasing health awareness among customers, rising population, surging disposable income, and high availability of cultivable land.

APAC is the third-largest consumer of organic products due to the rising awareness about the advantages of such food in Chia, India , and Indonesia .

, and . Moreover, the largest producers of organic crops are China , India , Thailand , Sri Lanka , Indonesia , and the Philippines , while the largest consumers are South Korea , China , Taiwan , Japan , and India .

, , , , , and , while the largest consumers are , , , , and . Furthermore, India and China are significant exporters of organic products, which hints at a massive potential demand for eco-friendly agrochemicals.

Organic Fertilizers Market Report Coverage

By Source

Plant

Animal

By Form

Solid

Liquid

By Crop Type

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

By Application

Broadcasting

Fertigation

Foliar Application

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

