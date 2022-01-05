Global Online Trading Solutions are Booming While Projected to Reach a Value of $18 Billion by 2027

- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary -

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Trading platform also referred to as an Electronic trading platform is a computer software program that is used to place orders for financial commodities over a network with an intermediary, say, an online broker. Online trading platforms may include services such as trading in bonds, stocks (shares), international currencies, and other financial instruments. Online trading in simple words is the act of buying and selling financial products or commodities through an Online Trading Platform. Traditional floor trading executed in earlier days was inadequately a lengthy process and it would take a lot of time and energy. However, the introduction of Online Trading Platforms has introduced a much faster and easy way to trade from any location which is accessible by the internet. Online Trading Platforms streams live market prices and according to that the user of the trading platform can perform the activity of buying, selling, or holding the stock. Online Trading Platform also provides real-time quotes, charting tools, news feeds, and premium research along with account management functions. According to a report from Verified Market Research, the Online Trading Platform Market size was valued at USD 13.1 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 18.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2 % from 2020 to 2027. Active companies in the markets today include: Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF).

The report said: "The increasing awareness of the Online Trading Platform is anticipated to aid the growth in various regions around the globe. The understandable and easy user interface in trading and the increasing improvements in these platforms introduced by top key players is expected to fuel the growth of the market by a great margin over the forecast period. The increasing awareness among a large number of people is expected to grow the market at a faster CAGR globally. More people getting into the Online Trading Platforms for growing themselves financially and with the help of information and tools provided by the key players of the Online Trading Platforms are expected to contribute in a major manner towards the growth of the market globally. Services such as real-time quotes, charting tools, news feeds, and premium research along with account management functions are expected to drive the market globally in a positive manner by the forecast period."

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) BREAKING NEWS: Blackboxstocks, Inc. Releases Shareholder Update – Blackboxstocks Inc. ("Blackbox"), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today released a shareholder update.

Dear Shareholders, as we close the books on 2021, and the new year is upon us, I would like to recap some of the milestones that Blackbox achieved in 2021 and update you on initiatives we have in store for 2022. I have always been a firm believer in the adage "simplicity sells" and am also a fan of brevity whenever possible. So please consider this a brief, but comprehensive recap and update with the purpose of keeping our stakeholders informed until we file our Form-10K with the SEC in March.

On November 10, 2021, BLBX uplisted to the NASDAQ Capital Market exchange in conjunction with a $12,000,000 initial public offering providing Blackbox with significant working capital. It also allowed our stock to trade on an exchange offering exposure to a broad group of investors and enhanced liquidity for our shareholders. The new surplus of working capital is a luxury that management has not had in the past. Since the inception of Blackbox, we have often operated under tight capital constraints that made the development of our product and scaling of our customer base extremely challenging. At the same time, we learned how to operate very effectively and efficiently. We are very thankful for the efficient machine that was spawned from the lean years at Blackbox.

We had a banner year in 2021!! We reported record revenue in the first three quarters of the year. We also provided guidance for full year revenue for 2021 to be in a range between $5.94 and $5.98 million, 76-78% ahead of 2020. Revenue growth was driven by significant membership growth which grew to and surpassed the milestone of 6,000 paid subscribers in December 2021. While we are very proud of these achievements, it is important for our shareholders to understand that we have our sights set much higher. We believe we can improve on our current growth trajectory as well as continue to enhance the quality and scope of our product.

Currently, we are in the process of completing and implementing multiple new initiatives that we believe will enable us to substantially grow our subscriber base and revenue. We have built a brand that is known for its quality user experience and personalized customer service and we believe that these new initiatives will allow us to scale our platform without sacrificing the quality of our brand.

Blackbox is a community driven platform that leverages the power of our members in a team environment to create what I often refer to as "the best of man and machine!" We believe our powerful analytics are greatly enhanced by our community that interprets them. In 2022 we plan to augment this unique dynamic that has differentiated Blackbox from other trading tools and fintech platforms. Here are three near term initiatives that we are finalizing and implementing in order to start 2022 with a strong trajectory. CONTINUED… Read the Blackboxstocks full press release by going to: https://blackboxstocks.com/press-releases/

In other news and developments of note in the markets this week:

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) recently announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Total net revenues increased 35% to $365 million, compared with $270 million in the third quarter of 2020. Transaction-based revenues increased 32% to $267 million, compared with $202 million in the third quarter of 2020. Options increased 29% to $164 million, compared with $127 million in the third quarter of 2020. Cryptocurrencies increased 860% to $51 million, compared to $5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Equities decreased 27% to $50 million, compared with $69 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Loss before income tax was $1.37 billion, compared with loss before income tax of $11 million in the third quarter of 2020. Share-based compensation expense totaled $1.24 billion in the third quarter of 2021 of which $1.01 billion was recognized upon our IPO. Net loss was $1.32 billion, or $2.06 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $11 million, or $0.05 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was negative $84 million, compared with positive $59 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net Cumulative Funded Accounts increased 97% to 22.4 million, compared with 11.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) recently reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of November 30, 2021 totaled approximately $267.4 billion. The month's AUM included market depreciation of $5.8 billion, foreign exchange depreciation of $3.4 billion and net outflows of $3.1 billion.

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 41 cities across 26 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) and all of its subsidiaries and consolidated entities), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, recently reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Total revenues were US$60.8 million, a 59.6% increase from the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income was US$5.3 million.

In the quarter, the Company's internationalization strategy demonstrated substantial progress. By the end of the third quarter, customer accounts increased by 117,800 to 1.77 million, nearly twice that of the same period last year. The number of customers with deposits increased to 612,000, nearly 3 times that of the same period last year. Notably, over 80% of newly funded accounts in Q3 came from overseas. The Company has acquired 353,300 funded accounts this year, surpassing the 350,000 new funded account guidance it set out earlier this year.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of Vining Sparks, an industry leader in providing strategic balance sheet and investment solutions to depository institutions, municipalities, money managers, insurance companies, trust departments, and pension funds.

"We are excited to welcome Mark Medford and his team to Stifel," said Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. "The combination of our two highly complementary businesses further enhances Stifel's position as the leading investment bank for U.S. depository institutions."

Established in 1981 and headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Vining Sparks has approximately 275 employees in 13 offices throughout the United States. The firm provides institutional fixed income brokerage, balance sheet management, and underwriting services to more than 4,000 institutional clients in all 50 states, with a core focus on depository institutions. Vining Sparks has averaged $150 billion in annual trading volume and generated average annual revenue of nearly $150 million since 2008.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third- party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of current press release issued by: Blackboxstocks Inc. by a non-affiliated third party.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

