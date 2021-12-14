Global Online Trading Platform Market Expected To Reach $12.16 Billion Value In 2028

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - An online platform for trading is a software platform used to monitor live market prices and accordingly assist the user in performing the activity of buying and selling as well as holding the stock options. Trading platforms include services, such as trading in bonds, international currencies, stocks (shares), and other financial trade tools. The online platform solutions for trading assists banks, traders, and individual brokers evaluate the financial market opportunities and eliminate risk factors. A report from Fortune Business Insights said that the global online trading platform market size was USD 8.28 billion in 2020. The impact of COVID-19 in the market has been exceptional and surprising, with trading platform components witnessing a diverse demand across the region during the pandemic. Based on our research, the global market exhibited a substantial growth of 3.7% in 2020, as compared to the average year-on-year growth during 2017-2019. The market is projected to grow from USD 8.59 billion in 2021 to USD 12.16 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1% during the 2021-2028 period. The increasing demand for the customized trading platform from end-users, such as government and non-profitable banks, is anticipated to drive the demand for these solutions. Technological advancements and integrating trading platforms on smartphones are few major factors expected to create various market opportunities for key players. Also, companies in the market are focused on expanding their business units across the globe." Active companies in the markets today include: Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW), Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR).

Fortune Business Insights added: "The integration of AI-based chatbots services with electronic trading platform solutions is considered as one of the emerging trends for the growth of the market. Chatbots offer users services, such as generic FAQs, increasing access to real-time estimates, account reports, information about the active trader's notifications, and market estimations. Online trading platforms based on AI chatbots offer users custom-made information over one-to-one communication channels and assist in analyzing the key data points of traders and users. Also, chatbots can initiate and close online trading. Key players in the market are aiming to develop advanced online trading platforms based on AI chatbots."

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) BREAKING NEWS: Blackboxstocks, Inc. Announces Record High Revenue for November 2021; Q4 2021 Revenue Now Estimated at High End of Guidance – Blackboxstocks Inc. ("Blackbox"), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today announced that the Company had a record month in November for both monthly recurring revenue and cash receipts.

The record cash receipts and revenue in November is expected to result in the Company hitting revenue projections at the high end of the previously projected range for the fourth quarter of 2021. Blackbox had previously projected record high revenue for Q4 2021 ranging between $1.51 million and $1.56 million, an increase of 45% - 50% when compared to revenue of $1.04 million for the same period in 2020.

Approximately $800,000, or 67%, of the $1.2 million of November's cash receipts were from the sale of annual subscriptions. Revenue recognized from these sales will be amortized over the next twelve months. The significant sale of annual subscriptions in November resulted in the overall ratio of annual subscriptions increasing to 37% of the overall user base from 32%.

"We are very pleased to be closing out another year with record revenue and are especially excited to see the growth of annual subscriptions in our user base. We believe that this speaks volumes to our brand loyalty and increases the life-time value of our members, one of the most important metrics for a SaaS company like Blackbox," said Gust Kepler, Chief Executive Officer. CONTINUED… Read the Blackboxstocks full press release by going to: https://blackboxstocks.com/press-releases/

In other news and developments of note in the markets this week:

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) recently announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. "This quarter was about developing more products and services for our customers, including crypto wallets," said Vlad Tenev, CEO and Co-Founder of Robinhood Markets. "More than one million people have joined our crypto wallets waitlist to date. With 24/7 live phone support, we believe that Robinhood is becoming the most trusted and intuitive platform for retail and crypto investors. And looking ahead, we're committed to delivering tax-advantaged retirement accounts to help everyone invest for the long term."

Our business is affected by many factors, including seasonality, general market conditions (including volatility) and retail trading behavior as well as significant, unanticipated market events. For the three months ending December 31, 2021, we anticipate that many of the factors that impacted our third quarter results, such as seasonal headwinds and lower retail trading activity, may persist. In the absence of any changes to the market environment or exogenous events, we believe this may result in quarterly revenues no greater than $325 million and full year revenue of less than $1.8 billion. Additionally, we expect new funded accounts for the fourth quarter will be roughly in line with the 660,000 opened in the third quarter of 2021.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity, execution services and analytics and connectivity products, recently announced that it is honored to announce that Virtu's Triton EMS was recognized by The TRADE at its recent Leaders in Trading Awards as the Overall Outperformer (EMS) for the second consecutive year and for Best Platform Adaptability.

"The survey results and awards recognize that Triton clients value the enhancement and ease-of-use Virtu is delivering," said Douglas A. Cifu, CEO Virtu Financial. "Designed to support a trader's natural instinct, Virtu is continuing to invest in and expand the Triton platform while remaining singularly focused on listening to our clients and delivering transparent and easy to understand product."

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) Schwab Asset Management, the asset management arm of The Charles Schwab Corporation, recently announced that the Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (SAEF) began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. SAEF is an active, semi-transparent (also known as non-transparent) ETF that invests in small- and mid-cap stocks that have been screened based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. The fund is sub-advised by Ariel Investments, LLC (Ariel), a pioneer in ESG investing.

"This fund is breaking new ground on a number of levels as the first ESG fund and first active ETF from Schwab Asset Management and the first ETF sub-advised by Ariel Investments," said Malik Sievers, Head of ESG Strategy, Schwab Asset Management. "We are excited to bring a new option to market for retail investors and advisors who are looking for opportunities to invest according to their values."

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR), a global brokerage firm, recently introduced GlobalAnalyst, a new tool that lets investors compare the relative valuations and financial metrics of stocks globally. GlobalAnalyst is designed for investors interested in international portfolio diversification to discover undervalued companies that may have greater growth potential. Recognizing that it can be challenging for investors to evaluate the relative merits of stocks traded in different currencies, Interactive Brokers created a simple yet powerful tool to compare any number of stocks by various metrics in one of 27 currencies of the user's choice. Similarly, users may buy and sell and follow these stocks in the currency of their choice, all in one account on one screen.

Using GlobalAnalyst, investors can search for stocks by region, country, industry, market capitalization and currency to identify undervalued stocks worldwide. A table displays current market and various financial metrics, such as P/E/G Ratio (PE divided by three-year compound earnings growth rate). PEGs below 1.0 suggest a company is undervalued, while a PEG above 1.0 suggests a company that is overvalued.

