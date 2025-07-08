GLOBAL NUTRACEUTICALS CAMPAIGN TO RAISE FUNDS FOR RESCUE SHELTER FOR CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE SURVIVORS

#HopeNeedsAHome

Cypress Minerals and Cepham Inc lead Fundraising Efforts

Because Hope Needs A Home - Deadline Looms As Mothers, Aged 11-17, Hope For Sanctuary they can call Home

$140,000 USD needed by August 15 to Secure Home for young Mothers

MADERA, Calif., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the global nutraceutical industry's most respected raw material suppliers, Cypress Minerals and Cepham Inc, have joined forces to launch an urgent humanitarian campaign titled 'Because Hope Needs a Home', with the goal of raising USD $140,000 by August 15, 2025, to secure a permanent home for Wings of Hope Rescue Home - a shelter for girls aged 11–17 and their children, all survivors of child assault, in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to a UNICEF Report (2024) [1], 'the prevalence of contact sexual violence in childhood is highest in low-income countries' and 'while both boys and girls are subjected to sexual violence, girls are generally known to be at higher risk in most contexts.'

Wings of Hope Rescue Home, founded in 2016 and led by husband-and-wife team Irwin and Liuba Mukonyole, currently houses 57 girls and children in a rented facility that has the capacity to support up to 120 residents. These girls are among the most vulnerable in society - rejected by their families and left without support.

Wings of Hope Rescue Home provides not only shelter but also access to medical care, education, and a sense of dignity and belonging. The current crisis stems from the landlord's decision to sell the property. Without intervention, the girls and their children will be forced to vacate by September 1, 2025, with nowhere to go.

Paul A. Willis, Founder of Cypress Minerals and long-standing supporter of Wings of Hope, said:

"At Cypress Minerals, our mission is rooted in care and resilience, just like the cypress tree that inspired our name."

"The team at Wings of Hope Rescue Home gets up to 20 calls a week from the government to accept new residents, but without a permanent home they will own, they have no certainty and no hope," said Willis.

"We must act now to support their needs. Wings of Hope Rescue Home only accepts those in the most dire situations."

Michelle Martin, President and COO of Cypress Minerals, added: "sexual violence against children is not just a personal tragedy - no matter where in the world - it is a public emergency. The trauma runs deep, and so must our collective response. We must act not only to protect, but to prevent."

"In addition to providing immediate shelter and care, education is central to the long-term rehabilitation of these young mothers and their children - basic human rights we take for granted. Education also empowers women in the growth and stability of the African nation," Martin said.

"We have the opportunity to profoundly shift the trajectory of these young lives - from tragedy to hope. The impact does not stop with them; it can spark generational change that lasts far beyond today."

"This would be a powerful demonstration of solidarity and purpose, aligning with the humanitarian values shared by the global nutraceuticals community," concluded Sameer Joshi, COO, Cepham.

The '#HopeNeedsAHome' campaign is a call to action for the nutraceutical industry to rally together and demonstrate its collective commitment to health and human wellbeing.

With the deadline to raise funds set for August 15, 2025, the time to act is now.

***PLEASE DONATE NOW PLEASE: EVERY $$ COUNTS** https://www.athousandplus.org/

HOW YOU CAN HELP

$5,000 – Covers living expenses and a full year of schooling for one girl

– Covers living expenses and a full year of schooling for one girl $10,000 – Contributes to securing their permanent home

– Contributes to securing their permanent home $50,000 – Significantly supports securing their permanent home

– Significantly supports securing their permanent home $140,000 – Secures the permanent safe home for all residents, with funds for maintenance/repairs

– Secures the permanent safe home for all residents, with funds for maintenance/repairs All donations are 100% tax-deductible in the U.S. via A Thousand Plus

DONATE TODAY AT: athousandplus.org

A Thousand Plus is a non-profit organization that was created as a means to transfer funds to those in need and receive the tax benefits that come with it. Nothing more. 100% of donated funds go directly to Wings of Hope Rescue Home and are 100% tax-deductible. The organization follows strict governance protocols, overseen by the A Thousand Plus Board of designated trustees.

ACCOUNTABILITY & TRANSPARENCY

100% of donations go directly to Wings of Hope Rescue Home

All funds are managed by U.S. non-profit A Thousand Plus , with full tax-deductibility and oversight

, with full tax-deductibility and oversight Cypress Minerals and Cepham Inc are covering all admin and operational costs

Donations are governed by a board of trustees, ensuring every dollar is allocated specifically to the purchase and operation of the new facility

ABOUT A THOUSAND PLUS

The first 1,000 days, from conception to the second birthday of a child, are the most critical for brain development, with 80% of that growth happening during this window. Proper nutrition and a loving environment during this time lay the foundation for a child's ability to grow, learn and thrive in life.

Since 1995, Cypress Minerals has operated as a socially responsible business. Founder, Paul A. Willis, built the company on a legacy of service, supporting women and children worldwide and established a non-profit to fulfil the belief that business is a powerful way to change the world, rather than relying on governments.

athousandplus.org

ABOUT CYPRESS MINERALS

Cypress Minerals is a pioneer in Resilient Minerals™ - highly bioavailable, organically bound nutrients that the body easily absorbs and fully utilizes. The proprietary approach ensures optimal absorption, superior performance, and powerful nutrition.

Founded 30 years ago with the launch of our flagship ingredient SelenoExcell®, we have built our portfolio and reputation on that same uncompromising standard of excellence. Cypress Minerals has always been a business for good. For the past seven years, we have proudly supported Wings of Hope, helping create a healthier, more resilient future for women and children.

cypressminerals.com

ABOUT CEPHAM INC

Cepham was founded in 1978 during India's science and technology boom and quickly became a leader in medical and nutritional research.

Building on its expertise in dairy proteins, Cepham expanded into Ayurvedic ingredients in the mid-1990s - becoming one of the first companies to combine traditional Indian medicine with modern science. By 2005, under the leadership of biochemist Dr Anand Swaroop, Cepham shifted focus to isolating actives from Ayurvedic plants and developing concentrated, clinically supported extracts.

Today, Cepham is one of the few global suppliers with fully integrated capabilities - from research and clinical studies to large-scale manufacturing and global distribution - backed by decades of scientific rigor and innovation.

Cepham is also actively involved in supporting local communities in India and Uganda. Extending our activities to other communities in need is not just an option for Cepham - it is a must-do, to support those who are in need.

cepham.com

ABOUT THE 6AM AGENCY

The 6AM Agency is an award-winning global strategic business growth, marketing and communications consultancy, in the evidence-based wellbeing industry working across the globe to support health, wellbeing and nutraceuticals brands, as well as pro-bono clients to grow businesses and make an impact wherever it can. Founded in 2002 by business growth strategist, Founder & CEO Gillian Fish, the consultancy is staffed by a team of highly specialised healthcare marketers and communications consultants, driving business growth, with purpose across the globe.

www.the6amagency.com.au

ASSETS AVAILABLE

Video footage; interviews; graphics; imagery. Please email for information.