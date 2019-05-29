Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market to Reach $421.50 Billion by 2029

FREMONT, California, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled 'Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029', the global next-generation display materials market is expected to reach $421.50 billion by 2029.

The next-generation display materials market is driven by the construction and update of new and existing display panel manufacturing plants in Asia-Pacific (APAC), increased adaption of OLED display technology in various display devices, and growing demand for quantum dots in display devices. APAC is known as a hub for display panel manufacturers and suppliers.

In early 1900s, display technologies were launched and by 1922, cathode ray tubes (CRT) display technology wad commercialized. The fragile nature and bulky size of the CRT displays propelled the need for technological advancements in the industry and led to the launch of transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT LCD) displays which were implemented in commercial PCs and laptops. The TFT-LCD market grew in television and smartphones segment and acquired the most significant market share in the global market.

The recent breakthrough in the display technology is the OLED technology, and this technological disruption is expected to prevail in the display market as the demand for various sizes, technology, and forms of display for vivid applications keeps on evolving which in turn is expected to drive the display material market in the coming years.

Further advancements in the OLED and TFT LCD technologies have led the manufacturers to implement quantum dots light emitting diode (QLED) technology in the display devices. Since the cadmium used in the quantum dots is toxic in nature and has been restricted for use by the European government, therefore manufacturers are at present focusing on cadmium-free quantum dots to obtain the desired image quality in the display devices.

According to Maitreyee Dey, Research Analyst at BIS Research, "TFT-LCD materials are currently dominating the global next-generation display materials market. TFT-LCD is widely used in large television sets, mainly in 4K. Additionally, a better standard of living and high disposable income are the few other factors leading to the global growth of TFT LCD materials market."

Currently, China and Taiwan are focusing on providing organic light emitting diode (OLED) display panels and are expanding their manufacturing units and subsidiaries across other countries in the APAC region. The next-generation display materials market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.

However, high prices of new and advanced materials, slow technological adoption of OLED due to the lack of awareness among consumers, and exclusivity and intellectual property protection of emerging and display elements are limiting the growth of the next-generation display materials market.

These key players have increased their collaborations with other material manufacturers to generate public awareness about their existing and new products and technologies and to compete with the competitors' product portfolios. Driven by the rapid evolution of the next-generation display materials, there has been a swift growth in research and development activities by several important players in this market, leading to an increase in the number of business expansions over the last three years.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the next-generation display materials market and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with key opinion leaders of more than 50 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles approximately 17 companies including supplier and three customer profiles.

Some of the key manufacturers of TFT LCD are LG Display, Innolux, AUO, Samsung Display, Sharp Corporation, BOE, and Japan Display. The key players operating in the next-generation display materials market are Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Samsung SDI Co., Universal Display Corporation, Novaled, Nanosys, Nanoco Group PLC, Doosan Corporation, Quantum Materials Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Sharp Corporation, JBD Inc., eLux, Inc., Plessey Semiconductors, and Optovate Limited.

