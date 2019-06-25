Global Next-generation Anode Materials Market Anticipated to Reach $6.28 Billion by 2029

FREMONT, California, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled 'Global Next-Generation Anode Materials Market − Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029', the global next-generation anode materials market is expected to reach $6.28 billion by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 16.96%, during the forecast period 2019-2029, in terms of value.

Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries have brought a revolution in the technological development of various applications such as electric vehicles, mobile phones, laptops, and power tools. The advent of batteries has facilitated the portability of several devices and limited the usage of wired connections. Owing to the increasing demand for enhanced battery life in different applications areas such as transportation and consumer electronics, there has been a significant amount of R&D investments to make advanced lithium-ion batteries.

The efficiency of lithium-ion batteries depends on its various components − cathode, anode, and electrolyte. The research focus of this study is restricted to finding innovative anode materials that have the potential to disrupt the ongoing trends in the battery industry. The market research study offers a wide perspective on different next-generation anode materials used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers. The report also provides an analysis of the market penetration of next-generation anode materials in different applications and their growth opportunities across different regions as well as countries.

According to Ajeya Saxena, Lead Analyst at BIS Research, "Silicon/silicon oxide blends are expected to witness fast growth in the medium term (2019-2024), while silicon-carbon composites are expected to witness healthy growth at a commercial scale in the long term (2025-2029)."

Silicon/silicon oxide blends have been commercially adopted by several end users such as Tesla, Inc. and Kia Motors Corporation. Other automotive OEMs have also laid out plans to incorporate silicon/silicon oxide blends in their batteries. Silicon-carbon composites are currently manufactured by a number of companies, such as SC Technologies, Nexeon Ltd., and Enevate Corporation, at a pilot scale. These companies have plans to expand their production but will need time to incorporate their production technology at a commercial scale.

According to Relansi Gupta, Senior Research Associate at BIS Research, "The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global next-generation anode materials market."

The next-generation anode materials market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period (2019-2029). This potential growth is supported by an extensive industrial base, encouraging government policies, and financial support in research and development offered in the region. The increasing demand for next-generation anode materials in the Asia-Pacific region is on the account of rising concerns for vehicular emissions from gasoline powered vehicles, thereby leading to an increased focus on the commercialization of electric vehicles in countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Some of the key players operating in the next-generation anode materials market are BTR New Energy Material Ltd., California Lithium Battery, Enevate Corporation, and Enovix. The key players operating in this market have increased their partnership and collaboration strategies over the recent years to increase their reach and bring innovation to their existing technologies to compete with the competitors' product portfolio. Driven by the rapid evolution of the end-user industries such as electric vehicles, there has been a swift growth in the research and development activities by several important players in this market of next-generation anode materials, with the motive of bringing improvement in the lithium-ion batteries.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the next-generation anode materials market and draws upon the insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 50 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles approximately 17 companies including supplier and customer profiles.

The companies profiled in the report are Altair Nanotechnologies, Inc., Amprius, Inc., BTR New Energy Material Ltd., California Lithium Battery, Enevate Corporation, Enovix, HITACHI CHEMICAL CO. LTD., LeydenJar Technologies BV, NanoGraf Corporation, NEXEON LTD., Shanshan Technology, OneD Material, LLC, Paraclete Energy, Inc, pH Matter LLC, SCT HK, Sila Nanotechnologies Inc., and Talga Resources Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in the report:

What was the total revenue generated by the global next-generation anode material market for autonomous in 2018 and how is it expected to grow during the forecast period 2019-2029?

What are the major driving forces, trends, challenges, and growth opportunities that can tend to influence the global next-generation anode market during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

How does the supply chain function in the next-generation anode materials market?

What are the key application areas from which different next-generation anode materials experienced high demand in 2018, and which application areas should be targeted by the manufacturers of different types of products during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of next-generation anode materials, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth during 2019-2029?

Which companies have been actively involved in innovation through patent applications, and which products have witnessed maximum patent applications during the period 2014-2018?

Which product segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the next-generation anode materials market during 2019-2029?

What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for next-generation anode materials?

Which are the consumption patterns of next-generation anode materials across application areas in different regions and countries during the period 2018-2029?

Why should an existing anode material manufacturer consider venturing into the next-generation anode materials market, and what are the future growth opportunities?

For a new company looking to enter into the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of the competition?

