Global Needle-free Injection System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis: Global Industry Size Is Predicted to Grow USD 412.1 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of likely 20.12%.

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global needle-free injection system market size was worth around USD 129.9 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 412.1 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 20.12% between 2022 and 2030.

Needle-free Injection System Market: Overview

Needle-free injection systems are a wide array of drug delivery methods that use forces like shock waves, Loretz, and pressure generated from electrophoresis or gas amongst other ways of driving drugs through the skin to the targeted area inside the body. This process practically eliminates the use of needles for drug delivery. The devices used in the process are mostly in reusable form but there may be some equipment that can be reused. The use of needle-free injection systems allows patients to gain freedom from the pain associated with injections and their aftereffects. The most advantageous point of using needle-free systems is that medications in solid forms can also be administered to the patient.

Many researchers have pointed out the promising future of the systems involved in the process as it can help eliminate some of the major concerns in the medical industry related to injection systems. The popularity of needle-free injection systems can be acknowledged from the fact that various government and private healthcare institutes are backing the methods and equipment involved. Some of these organizations include the Center for Disease Control & Prevention, the Melinda Gates Foundation, and the World Health Organization.

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global needle-free injection system market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 20.12% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global battery needle-free injection system market size was valued at around USD 129.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 412.1 million , by 2030.

The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for injection-free methods to deliver a vaccine

Based on usability segmentation, reusable was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, vaccine delivery was the leading application in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Needle-free Injection System Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Insulin Delivery, Vaccine Delivery, Oncology, Pain Management, and Others), By Site of Delivery (Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, and Intradermal), By Usability (Disposable and Reusable), By Technology (Laser-Powered, Jet-Based, Spring-Based, and Vibration-Based), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Needle-free Injection System Market: Growth Drivers

Growing demand for injection-free systems to propel market growth.

The global needle-free injection system market is projected to grow owing to the growing demand for using different methods including needle-free injection systems to deliver vaccines on a large scale. During Covid-19, the vaccine administration programs were carried out in massive numbers.

Some of the patients suffering from various conditions like trypanophobia or allergy to injection needles found it difficult to get the vaccines, which was a necessity at the time. Administering drugs in toddlers or infants with injections has always been a major area of concern among the medical community as many children find the process extremely difficult to deal with. Such problems have resulted in the medical and healthcare industry looking for more pain-free options for drug administration.

For instance, as per a report on the website of Harvard Health Publishing, more than 25% of adults are known to suffer from the fear of injection which was estimated to be a leading cause of around 16% of American citizens wanting to skip taking vaccines.

Global Needle-free Injection System Market: Restraints

High cost to restrict market expansion.

The methods using needle-free injections are still being researched and have not managed to cover the healthcare community as a whole which means that only selective hospitals or medical units use the method and some regions, especially underdeveloped economies are currently left out. The methods deployed in needle-free injection systems are expensive.

The cost is high as compared to needle-based systems because of the extra involvement of labor expenses and high infrastructure costs. Unless the businesses dealing with the segment try to find ways to cater to the needs of low-income groups, the global market will register limited growth.

Needle-free Injection System Market: Opportunities

Growing investments in healthcare to provide growth opportunities.

As healthcare is a basic necessity, the regional ruling bodies have increased budgets allocated to the medical sector to meet the growing demand of the end-consumers which is further propelled by the increasing pressure of international healthcare organizations to provide quality medical care to the general population irrespective of their income status.

For instance, in May 2020, the World Health Organization announced that it will expand its funding base to increase its investment in global health. The agency said that it will be tapping into non-traditional methods of fund generation.

Needle-free Injection System Market: Challenges

Problems with pressure mechanism to challenge market growth.

One of the major drawbacks of needle-free injection systems is the management of pressure mechanisms. As observed, pressure higher than necessary during drug delivery could potentially damage the weak molecules present beneath the skin layer. The risk of such incidences is higher in the case of monoclonal bodies. These problems can be solved by the growing investment to manage the pressure concerns.

Global Needle-free Injection System Market: Segmentation

The global needle-free injection system market is segmented based on application, site of delivery, usability, technology, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are insulin delivery, vaccine delivery, oncology, pain management, and others. In 2021 the global market registered the highest growth in the vaccine delivery segment due to the massive numbers in which Covid-19 vaccines were administered as a result of the pandemic.

Other factors like higher system use in other medical set-ups also propelled the segmental growth. During the forecast period, the pain management segment is projected to grow significantly since the process is pain-free and many patients would prefer this method. As per a Reuters report, around 1 in every 5 people in the Netherlands is afraid of needles.

Based on usability, the global market divisions are disposable and reusable. Most of the systems used in the needle-free injection ecosystem are reusable devices and one of the major reasons for the investment in the sector is to get rid of the dispensing concerns posed by the use of non-reusable injections. As per the World Health Organization, more than 16 billion injections are used worldwide every year and many nations lack a proper medical waste disposal system.

List of Key Players in Needle-free Injection System Market:

Medical International Technology Inc.

European Pharma Group

Endo International plc

Bioject Medical Technologies Inc.

PenJet Corporation

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEM Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEM Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEM Market Industry?

What segments does the NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEM Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEM Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 129.9 Million Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 412.1 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 20.12% 2023-2030 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2030 Segments Covered By Application, Site of Delivery, Usability, Technology, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Medical International Technology Inc., European Pharma Group, Endo International plc, Bioject Medical Technologies Inc., PenJet Corporation, and Others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/needle-free-injection-system-market

Regional Dominance:

North America to dominate with the largest market share.

The global needle-free injection system market is projected to register the highest growth in North America. In 2022, the region dominated 43% of the global market share owing to various factors like the presence of some of the biggest names from the industry in the US along with growing knowledge about the systems and a higher adoption rate. The generally high standard of living of the regional population allows them to invest in relatively expensive medical assistance as compared to the population from low-income economies. This is further encouraged due to the access to excellent medical reimbursement policies.

Growth in Europe is projected to be driven by the growing research & development in needle-free injection systems as well as the growing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases. More than 60 million Europeans are known to be affected by diabetes out of which 10.29% are men and 9.65% are women over the age of 25 years. Factors like obesity and physical inactivity are the leading cause of such high numbers.

Global Needle-free Injection System Market is segmented as follows:

Needle-free Injection System Market: By Application Outlook (2023-2030)

Insulin Delivery

Vaccine Delivery

Oncology

Pain Management

Others

Needle-free Injection System Market: By Site of Delivery Outlook (2023-2030)

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Intradermal

Needle-free Injection System Market: By Usability Outlook (2023-2030)

Disposable

Reusable

Needle-free Injection System Market: By Technology Outlook (2023-2030)

Laser-Powered

Jet-Based

Spring-Based

Vibration-Based

Needle-free Injection System Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

