Global Natural & Engineered Stone Market Expected to Make a Strong Comeback in the Post-Pandemic Period with a Stunning 5.7% CAGR in the 2022-2031 Timeframe [280-Pages] | Disclosed by Research Dive

The global natural & engineered stone market is expected to grow primarily due to the growing rate of construction activities. Residential sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow with a high CAGR by 2031.

Global Natural & Engineered Stone Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global natural & engineered stone market is expected to register a revenue of $109,888.2 million by 2031 with at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the Natural & Engineered Stone Market

The report has divided the natural & engineered stone market into the following segments:

Type: natural stone (granite, marble, limestone, travertine, and others) and engineered stone (engineered quartz, polymer concrete, engineered marble stone)

Application: flooring, wall cladding, cut-to-size items, and others

End-use Industry: commercial and residential

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Segment Sub-Segment Type Engineered Stone – Most dominant market share in 2021 Growing use of engineered stones in wet environments such as washrooms, pools, and bathtubs due to their non-porous nature is expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further. Application Flooring – Highest market share in 2021 Increased use of marble, travertine, limestone, granite, quartzite, slate, and sandstone for both indoor and outdoor flooring is expected to propel the sub-segment forward. End-Use Industry Residential – Huge market revenue in 2021 Rise in construction activities in the residential building sector is anticipated to offer numerous growth opportunities to the sub-segment in the forecast period. Region Asia-Pacific – Most profitable by 2031 Growing urbanization and industrialization leading increase in the construction activities in this region is predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.

Dynamics of the Global Natural & Engineered Stone Market

A massive surge in the rate of construction activities across the globe is expected to become the primary growth driver of the natural & engineered stone market in the forecast period. Additionally, the distinctive features and aesthetic appeal offered by natural stones due to their texture, colour, and composition is predicted to propel the market forward. However, according to market analysts, porous nature of natural stones leading to easy staining might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

Growing number of remodelling activities in both commercial and residential sectors is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, the strength and durability offered by engineered stones has led to an increase in their demand which is expected to propel the natural & engineered stone market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Natural & Engineered Stone Market

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The natural & engineered stone market, too, was negatively impacted due to the pandemic. The pandemic period saw a virtual halt to construction activities due to disruption in supply of raw materials. Also, the travel restrictions created a shortage of labour which further hampered the demand for natural and engineered stones. These factors brought down the growth rate of the market significantly during the pandemic period.

Key Players of the Global Natural & Engineered Stone Market

The major players of the market include

ARO Granite Industries Ltd.

Margraf Spa

Caesarstone Ltd.

Dimpomar

LG Hausys

Cosentino S.A.

Dermitzakis Bros S. A.

Johnson Marble & Quartz

VICOSTONE

Levantina Asociados de Minerales S.A.

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in March 2022, Architectural Surfaces, a leading distributor of natural and engineered stone, announced the acquisition of two companies, Stone Boutique and Allure. Both these companies, Stone Boutique and Allure are based in Texas and this acquisition is predicted to boost the market share of Architectural Surfaces massively in the near future.

What the Report Covers?

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Natural & Engineered Stone Market:

