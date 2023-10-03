Global Nanocoatings Market Projected To Reach $39 Billion By 2028 Fueling Additional Research & Development Activities

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, FLa., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global nanocoatings market has been growing steadily in recent years and it appears to continue through this decade. Nanocoatings are ultra-thin layers of chemicals or materials built on various substrate surfaces to protect them from dirt, dust, corrosion, and damage from external environmental factors such as water, moisture, bacteria, friction, heat radiation, and others. The increasing demand from the construction sector is one of the key factors driving market growth. Implementation of the product to support sustainability and conserve energy is significantly boosting the market growth. Additionally, the increasing adoption of abrasion-resistant products from the automotive sector shall fuel the market growth. A report from Fortune Business Insights projected that the global nanocoatings market size, which was USD 7,825.3 million in 2020 is projected to reach USD $39,869.2 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period. The report said: "Since the last decade, there have been significant changes in building technologies that are sustainable and sensible towards the environment. Green building is one of the recent technologies that practice sustainability and support environmental sensitivity. The nanotechnological application in green buildings emphasizes energy conservation, waterproofing, corrosion resistance, and VOC eating nanocoatings… The coatings are key materials that can revolutionize insulation methods as they are structures at the molecular level. They are far better and more efficient than traditional insulating materials that work on macro levels such as fiberglass and polystyrene. Even if applied with a few thousandths of an inch thickness, the molecular structure's air-trapping can exhibit an intense effect. Therefore, the increasing adoption of green infrastructure is expected to contribute to the global nanocoatings market growth during the forecast period." Active Companies from around the market with current developments this week include: FendX Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: FDXTF) (CSE: FNDX), DuPont (NYSE:DD), Dow (NYSE: DOW), 3M Company (NYSE: MMM), Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZTEK) (TSX-V:ZEN).

Fortune Business Insights continued: "The building & construction segment accounts for the major market share due to the increasing development and urbanization. The growing adoption of newer and enhanced technological solutions shall further contribute to the segment's demand. Along with thermal insulation, protective coating for glass, hydrophilic and hydrophobic coatings, they are also employed to avoid bacterial and fungal build-up that can damage the infrastructure and materials that are highly valuable and significant. The Antimicrobial coatings segment application is found in the healthcare and medical sector. These coatings inhibit the growth of bacteria and microbes on surfaces. Therefore, it is widely used in coating surgical instruments and medical devices prone to bacterial and microbial build-up. This is expected to boost the growth of the segment in the forthcoming years."

FendX Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: FDXTF) (CSE: FNDX) BREAKING NEWS: FendX Successfully Completes Pilot Run to Manufacture REPELWRAP™ Film using Dunmore's Commercial Equipment - FendX Technologies Inc. (FSE: E8D) (the "Company" or "FendX"), a nanotechnology company developing surface protection coatings to reduce the spread of pathogens, is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully completed a pilot manufacturing run on Dunmore International Corp.'s ("Dunmore") commercial manufacturing line and completed its intermediate scale-up objective to demonstrate the REPELWRAP™ film formulation can be scaled-up and is suitable for automated manufacturing.

"Successful automation of the film production process is a huge testament to our ability to advance our nanotechnology in collaboration with Dunmore and McMaster University." states Dr. Carolyn Myers, CEO of FendX. "Scaling-up the postage stamp-size lab prototype film that originally took approximately 24 hours to produce in McMaster's lab to successfully producing sheets of nano-coated film within minutes from the pilot run conducted at Dunmore is a considerable undertaking that we are very pleased to have achieved."

The pilot run on Dunmore's manufacturing line involved the continuous processing of a roll of plastic (approximately 5,800 feet in length) that was conveyed along a roller-based line. The output resulted in production of sheets of film covered with the Company's nanotechnology confirming the REPELWRAP™ film formulation was successfully coated onto the plastic and is suitable for automated manufacturing. Samples of the film were tested by McMaster and were confirmed to have repelling properties similar to the McMaster lab prototype film. With this achievement, the Company has demonstrated successful scale-up of the original lab prototype, the size of a postage stamp, to creating sheets of REPELWRAP™ film on Dunmore's commercial manufacturing line. These positive findings allow the Company to advance to further refinement of the films and conduct further testing, including real world conditions testing. Automation of the manufacturing process is a key step in leading to the production of a commercial product.

"We are pleased to have automated the manufacturing process for the adapted formula of REPELWRAP™ film in pilot runs on our commercial manufacturing line," said Nik Taritas, Vice President of Business Development at Dunmore. "These successful pilot manufacturing runs confirm we can produce intermediate size films and we look forward to working with FendX on further refinement using our production processes."

The Company entered into a development stage agreement with Dunmore, a Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP) operating company to assess scale-up of REPELWRAP™ film, as previously announced on April 12, 2023. On June 22, 2023, the Company announced they had successfully completed the first phase of the work to adapt McMaster University's lab prototype formula to Dunmore's manufacturing process. The second phase of the work was to conduct automated pilot runs on Dunmore's commercial manufacturing equipment. CONTINUED… Read this and more news for FendX Technologies at: https://fendxtech.com/press-releases/

DuPont (NYSE:DD) DuPont™ Tedlar® was recently featured on an "Inside the Blueprint" segment covering "Innovations in Surface Protection"on September 16 at 3 p.m. ET on Bloomberg News, followed by spots on Fox Business, syndication on hundreds of local channels, and across digital/social platforms. The video will be available indefinitely on Tedlar.com as well as Tedlar's YouTube Channel.

"We are very excited for viewers to peek behind the curtain and learn just what makes Tedlar® so remarkable," said Matt Urfali, Vice President of Marketing & Sales, DuPont™ Tedlar®. "We are proud of the impact Tedlar® has had over its 60-year history and believe that those who tune in to watch will gain some new insights."

The segment covers the rich history of Tedlar® and its use in numerous applications. It features interviews with two important customers in the building and construction industry, as well as insights from members of the global Tedlar® team across sales, marketing, customer service, research and development, and manufacturing.

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (LNZA), the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable raw materials, has recently collaborated with Dow (NYSE: DOW) to introduce a new biodegradable surfactant to the home care market.

Dow's surfactant, EcoSense™ 2470, is made using LanzaTech's CarbonSmart™ technology and ensures immediate market entry, while maintaining high-performance standards and advancing sustainability with recycled carbon materials. Surfactants are a critical ingredient for creating the foam and cleaning action of many household cleaning and laundry products.

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) recently said: At 3M, we know ideas have the power to lead to breakthrough innovations. But even the best ideas need support to take root and grow. After a century of cultivating ideas into real-world technologies, we've mapped our idea-nurturing expertise into a digital platform designed for the world's new hybrid work model. 3M FastTrack is a first-of-its-kind application that uses a peer-to-peer funding model to expedite the innovation process.

3M has been using this platform internally for several years and is now making it commercially available. As work teams become more distributed and less in-person, there's a greater need for new ways of collaboration - especially around funding for early-stage ideas, when delays can stifle innovation. "The world doesn't lack great ideas. What's missing is a clearer path to commercialization," said John Banovetz, 3M's chief technology officer. "More than ever, the world needs groundbreaking innovation to solve tough global challenges and we believe 3M FastTrack has the potential to unlock those great ideas."

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZTEK) (TSX-V:ZEN), an intellectual property technology development and commercialization company recently announced the successful results of a recent study conducted by ParticleOne, an RWDI Ventures company ("RWDI").

The study evaluated the performance of Zentek's ZenGUARD™-enhanced filter technology in comparison to a standard Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value ("MERV") 9 filter. The study was conducted to assess the effectiveness of filters in removing infectious particles from the air and to determine the potential return on investment ("ROI") of enhanced viral filtration from using ZenGUARD™ technology.

