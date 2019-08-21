Global Molecular Imaging Market to Reach $11.13 Billion by 2028

FREMONT, California, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research titled "Global Molecular Imaging Market- Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028", the global molecular imaging market was estimated at $6.84 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $11.13 billion by 2028. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.03%, during the forecast period from 2019 to 2028. Growth of the molecular imaging market is aided by significant development in the field of multimodality and optical imaging.

The medical imaging industry has been witnessing extensive technological advancements since the past few decades. Presently, with the rising incidence of chronic disorders, the demand for preventive care and early diagnosis is proliferating. Hence, several manufacturers in the market are identifying novel methods of disease detection, among which, molecular imaging is currently the most important development. As a functional imaging method molecular imaging aids in the characterization of the physiological events at the cellular and molecular level.

The market has been witnessing an increased demand for the molecular imaging technologies such as PET, SPECT, and multimodality imaging since the past few years. This is due to the rising awareness as well as the increasing number of government initiatives to promote the early detection of diseases using molecular imaging. However, the ongoing technological advancements such as the launch of next generation of SPECT cameras contain cadmium zinc telluride (CZT) detectors and the emergence of AI-enabled imaging technology is expected to further aid in the market growth during the forecast period 2019-2028.

According to Manu Koushik, Lead Analyst at BIS Research, "North America is currently the leading contributor to the molecular imaging market. The market was valued $3.89 billion in 2018. Factors such as rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing cases of chronic diseases, approval of novel radiotracers, and the growing awareness regarding molecular imaging are driving the growth of the North American molecular imaging market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period 2019-2028".

Research Highlights:

The advent of multimodality imaging technology has led to an increased adoption of the PET-CT, PET-MRI, SPECT-CT, and related procedures in routine practice.

Currently, oncology application-specific molecular imaging segment is anticipated to be the major contributor to the molecular imaging market.

The launch of novel contrast agents is expanding the scope of application of molecular imaging. The small molecule-based imaging agents occupy a major share in the molecular imaging market.

This market intelligence report provides a multidimensional view of the global molecular imaging market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global molecular imaging market with the help of the key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches, regulatory clearance, and certifications, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, as well as mergers and acquisitions, among others. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales, and manufacturers and trend analysis by segments and demand analysis by geographical regions.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 40 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 19 leading companies, market participants and vendors. The report also profiles 15 companies including several key players, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Bruker Corporation, Canon Inc., Digirad Corporation, ESAOTE SPA, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V. GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., Positron Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, SurgicEye GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the total market size at present and forecast for global molecular imaging market by 2028?

What are the current key trends witnessed by the global molecular imaging market?

What are the key market dynamics i.e. drivers, restraints, and opportunities for molecular imaging market?

How would artificial intelligence-enabled image analytics result in a dynamic shift in the growth of molecular imaging market during the forecast period?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the leading players of molecular imaging market?

What is the market share of key competitors for the product categories?

What is the role of the key companies in the molecular imaging market?

What was the market value generated by:

a. different product segment, which includes imaging systems, imaging agents, and imaging software, during the forecast period from 2019 to 2028?

b. different application segment including clinical applications and preclinical research during the forecast period?

c. different end-user segment including hospitals, speciality clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others, during the forecast period?

d. different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa, during the forecast period, 2019 to 2028?

