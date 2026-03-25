Global Mobility Call 2026: The Global Benchmark for the Future of Mobility

MADRID, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global mobility is undergoing a profound transformation. The shift to cleaner energy, new urban transport models, disruptive technologies, and the growing strategic role of public authorities are redefining how cities move. In this landscape, Global Mobility Call (GMC) stands out as the key forum to understand where the future of mobility is heading.

GMC Fair

The mobility sector is also undergoing a major economic shift. Energy transition, digitalisation, disruptive technologies and a more active role from public authorities are rewriting the industry. Mobility now goes far beyond transporting people and goods; it has become a strategic driver of global competitiveness, innovation and sustainability.

Within this context, Global Mobility Call (GMC) has become a leading international forum for understanding the direction of the mobility industry. Organized by IFEMA MADRID, its 2026 edition will take place from 9 to 11 June. The event aims to position Madrid as a global hub for broader debates on energy, industry, logistics, technology and governance.

Over three days, Madrid will bring together institutional leaders, operators, high–tech firms, manufacturers, distributors, startups and international experts to examine the sector's emerging challenges and opportunities. The programme is structured around four core pillars that already define the future of mobility: the data–driven AI economy; autonomous and software–defined transport; intelligent infrastructures focused on energy efficiency and decarbonization; and governance issues linked to talent, ethics and safety in the transition to new energy models.

GMC arrives at a defining momentum for the sector. Its last edition gathered over 8,000 professionals from 47 countries and more than 500 speakers, thus becoming a key forum for public–private collaboration in sustainable mobility. The 2026 edition builds on this momentum with new strategic alliances, including Indra Group as technology partner, showcasing advanced smart–mobility and connected–vehicle systems capable of integrating infrastructure, vehicles and control centres in real time. Faconauto also joins the event by bringing in major players from automotive distribution and fleet sustainability.

A further set apart factor is its alignment with TECMA, SRR, SocioCARE and The Cities Forum, creating a sole environment focused on urban sustainability, offering a rare opportunity to connect mobility solutions with public services, circular–economy models and urban planning.

GMC 2026 aims not just to explain the transition but to drive it, emerging as the very platform for shaping investment, advancing projects and supporting the new mobility economy.

Contact details:

Marco Presa

Press Chief

Tel.: +34 652 52 87 56

mpresa@ifema.es

Elena Valera

International Press Chief

Tel.: +34 629 644 208

evalera@ifema.es

Lucas Farioli

International Press Officer

Tel.: +34 678 64 92 12

lfarioli@ifema.es

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