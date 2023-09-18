Global Mobile Computer Market Continues Robust Growth, Poised to Reach $8.17 Billion by 2027 - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Mobile Computer Global Market Report 2023, the global mobile computer market has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth, with the market size expanding from $5.96 billion in 2022 to $6.32 billion in 2023, marking a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This upward trajectory is projected to continue, with forecasts indicating that the mobile computer market will reach an estimated $8.17 billion by 2027, driven by a CAGR of 6.6%. The market's ascent is attributed to several key factors, including increasing internet penetration, a burgeoning global population, growing government support, and a rising number of online purchasers.

Key Growth Drivers

Internet Penetration: The widespread availability of the internet has created a conducive environment for the growth of the mobile computer market. As more regions gain access to the internet, the demand for mobile computing devices is on the rise. Population Growth: The global population continues to grow, driving the need for mobile computers in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and business. Government Support: Governments around the world are increasingly recognizing the importance of digital inclusion and are providing support and incentives to enhance digital access, further boosting the market. Online Purchases: The surge in online shopping has fueled the demand for mobile computers, particularly in the retail and e-commerce sectors.

Learn More On The Mobile Computer Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-computer-global-market-report

Market Concentration with Key Players

The global mobile computer market exhibits a degree of concentration, with a select group of major players dominating the landscape. In 2022, the top ten competitors collectively accounted for a significant 41.44% of the total market. Leading the pack was Motorola with an impressive 11.37% mobile computer market share, closely followed by HP at 10.23%. Other prominent players included Zebra Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Advantech, Unitech, Datalogic, Bluebird Inc., Urovo, and Janam Technologies.

Technological Advancements Propel Growth

Companies operating in the mobile computer market are actively innovating to strengthen their market position. A notable trend is the launch of new chip technologies that support emerging advancements in the mobile computer market, enhancing device capabilities and functionalities. For instance, in June 2022, Arm, a UK-based chip technology firm under SoftBank Group Corp, introduced cutting-edge chip technology aimed at elevating the gaming experience on smartphones. This technology not only enhances visual quality but also preserves battery life, ushering in a new era of mobile gaming.

The latest platform for mobile computing, Arm Total Compute Solutions 2023 (TCS23), promises to redefine visual experiences with features like the Immortalis intrusion prevention system.

Request A Free Sample Of The Mobile Computer Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5999&type=smp

Market Segmentation

The global mobile computer market is segmented along several key dimensions:

Type: Hand Held Computers

Vehicle Mount Computers

Other Types Component: Hardware

Software Enterprise Size: Small and Midsize Businesses

Large Businesses Industry: Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Warehouse

Other Industries

Among these segments, the handheld computer segment is poised to experience significant growth, with projected annual sales reaching $962.2 million by 2027.

Asia-Pacific Market's Vital Role

Asia-Pacific, the fourth-largest region in the mobile computer market, posted a market value of $2,098.9 million in 2022, accounting for 0.006% of the region's GDP. Per capita consumption stood at $0.49, slightly below the global average. The region's mobile computer market is buoyed by supportive government initiatives and a surging demand for online purchases. For instance, Australian online shopping experienced a remarkable 12.3% year-on-year growth in 2021-2022, as reported by Commission Factory, an Australia-based marketing agency.

