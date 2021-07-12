Global Military Embedded Systems Market Anticipated to Garner Revenue of $21,921.5 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.5% - Exclusive Report [176 pages] by Research Dive

The global embedded systems market is set to dominate the market due to increased priority for security concerns. North America is set to gain momentum in the market due to rising use of technology leading to electronic warfare.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Research Dive, the Global Military Embedded Systems Market is predicted to witness a rise in revenue from $13,397.3 million in 2020 to over $21,921.5 million by 2028 at a stable CAGR of 6.5% from 2021-2028.

Military Embedded Systems Market Dynamics

The military is one of the crux of any nation and functions as a shield in instances of war and other threats to a country. This is a constantly developing field and with the financial support of the government several recent applications such as unmanned applications have been introduced. These initiatives are expected to elevate the growth rate of the market.

On the contrary, the equipment that function using the military embedded systems are mostly identical in terms of the software and technology uses. This similarity can prove to be a weak point as if a person is able to gain access into one system; he/she can easily hack into the rest. This lack in the security level within the system is predicted to slow the growth of the market.

The industry experts have been working on developing a system which ensures that the signals that are sent out have their own unique waveform. They are also different each time, which makes sure that no one is able to decipher them easily hence providing an opportunity of growth for the market.

COVID-19 and Its Impact on the Global Military Embedded System Market

The coronavirus caused a ripple effect all around the world leading to several businesses opting to shut shop amidst the situations. Many countries implemented lockdowns and sealed their border leading to a direct ban on travel. With the transport sector shut, the military embedded system market was highly affected as it relied on it for steady supply of raw materials and other equipment. This along with the stringent guidelines set by the government lead to a drop in the growth rate of the market.

Segmental Analysis

The report segregates the market into different segments – by product type, component type, platform type, and application type.

Motherboard and Computer-on-Board Sub-segment to Witness Significant Growth

By product type, the motherboard and computer-on-board sub-segment is expected to garner revenue of $4,965.6 million in the forecast period. This growth is due to the durability of the equipment along with it being effective in crucial situations. This is set to add to the growth of the segment.

Software Sub-segment to Dominate the Market

By component type, the software sub-segment is expected to garner revenue of $11,408.2 million by 2028 rising from $6,168.9 million in 2020. The software embedded systems are easy to transport which in turn helps in building up the functionality of any process. These factors are set to provide an opportunity of growth for the market.

Land Sub-segment to Gain Highest Market Share

By platform type, the land sub-segment is set to garner significant revenue of $6,822.7 million in the forecast period. Over time, there have been several technological advancements that have been introduced into the military sector. Equipment such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and latest technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) have been primary contributors to the growth of the market.

Weapon Fire Control System Sub-segment to Garner Highest Revenue

By application type, the weapon fire control system sub-segment is predicted to gain revenue of $4,317.7 million in the analysis period. The defence sector has been working on the introduction of automated fire and consolidated fire control to enhance safety within the military. This is set to provide boost to the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The North American region is set to garner revenue of $6,877.4 million by 2028 rising from $4,538.1 million in 2020. This growth is due to the extensive use of the embedded systems to build high quality and futuristic equipment to assist in electronic warfare. Additionally, constant investments on behalf of the government are set to boost the growth of the market.

Top 10 Players of the Military Embedded Systems Market

As per the report, some of the noteworthy brands working on helping the market grow further are:

Intel Corporation Curtiss-Wright Corporation BAE Systems SDK Embedded Systems Ltd Kontron (S&t) Mercury Systems, Inc Advantech Co, Ltd SMART Embedded Computing General Dynamics Corporation Xilinx Inc

The report also provides an overview of many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments. For instance, in April 2020, Advantech Co, Ltd an expert in the field of embedded computing solutions announced the release of their new product termed as the SOM-9590. This is a new variant in the Type 7 COM Basic Module and has been developed keeping in mind its requirement in sectors that require higher data bandwidth along with sturdiness in the toughest of conditions. This equipment is expected to be highly useful for the military sectors as well as mining and other processes.

Why Are Military Embedded Systems Important for Every Country?

