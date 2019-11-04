Global Microgrid Market is Expected to Reach 34600 Million US$ by the End of 2025, With a CAGR of 14.9% During 2019-2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MICROGRID MARKET OVERVIEW:

Microgrid is a localized power system comprised of distributed generation assets, energy storage devices, and smart distribution technologies that interoperates through controls and software-based intelligence systems.

In 2018, the Global Microgrid Market size was 11400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 34600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.9% during 2019-2025.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-19135/Global_Microgrid_Market

MICROGRID MARKET TRENDS:

North America is currently holds the largest share in terms of microgrid market size. Having captured nearly half of all vendor revenue activity.

The region holds a nearly identical microgrid market share (48.59%) compared with data presented in 2016 ABB, GE and Echelon captured the top three revenue share spots in the Microgrid market in 2016. ABB dominated with 7.53 percent revenue share, followed by GE with 5.64 percent revenue share and Echelon with 5.03 percent revenue share.

The second place is Asia regions; following North America with the Revenue market share over 27.83% in 2016. Europe is another important consumption market of Microgrid Technology. Microgrid Technology used in industry including Campus/Institutional Microgrid, Community/Utility Microgrid, Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, Military Microgrid and Remote Microgrid. Report data showed that 41.79% of the Microgrid Technology market demand in Campus/Institutional Microgrid, 24.24% in Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, and 21.28% in Community/Utility Microgrid in 2016.

There are two kinds of Microgrid Technology, which are Grid-Tied Type Microgrid and Independent Type Microgrid. Grid-Tied Type Microgrid is important in the Microgrid Technology, with an Installed Capacity market share nearly 78.30% in 2016. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Microgrid Technology market size will still develop rapidly. Sales of Microgrid Technology have brought a lot of opportunities, there will be more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

View Full Report @ https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-19135/global-microgrid-market

Microgrid Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Inquire for Country/Regional Report @ https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-19135/Global_Microgrid_Market

Global Microgrid Market report focuses on the global Microgrid status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Microgrid development in the United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

GE

Echelon

S&C Electric Co

Siemens

General Microgrids

Microgrid Solar

Raytheon

Sunverge Energy

Toshiba

NEC

Aquion Energy

EnStorage

SGCC

Moixa

EnSync

Ampard

Green Energy Corp

Growing Energy Labs Inc

HOMER Energy

Spirae, Inc.

Global Microgrid Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Grid-Tied Type Microgrid

Independent Type Microgrid

Global Microgrid Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial/Industrial Microgrid

Community/Utility Microgrid

Campus/Institutional Microgrid

Military Microgrid

Remote Microgrid

Inquire for Discount @ https://reports.valuates.com/request/discount/QYRE-Auto-19135/global-microgrid

The study objectives of Global Microgrid Market report are:

To analyze global Microgrid status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Microgrid development in the United States , Europe and China .

, and . To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Buy Now @ https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-19135

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Microgrid are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

View Similar Reports:

Microgrid Controller Market:

The Global Microgrid Controller Market is expected to grow from USD 5362.45 Millions in 2018 to USD 14562.37 Millions by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.34%.

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-1T53/global-microgrid-controller

Microgrid Technology Market:

In 2018, the global Microgrid Technology market size was 11400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 32200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.9% during 2019-2025.

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-C222/global-microgrid-technology

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll Free Call +1(315)215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825036/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports