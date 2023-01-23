Global Metal Fabrication Robot Market Set to Reach USD 12.07 Billion by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 11.20% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Metal Fabrication Robot Market by Type (Articulated Robots, Cartesian Robots, SCARA Robots, and Others), Application (Welding & Soldering, Assembly, Surface Treatment & Finishing, Cutting, Forming, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was valued at USD 4.64 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.07 Bn, expanding at a CAGR of 11.20% by the end of 2031. The global market growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of metal fabrication robots to enhance work efficiency and productivity for all operations.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

ABB

Fanuc Corporation

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

Universal Robots A S

KUKA AG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric

Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd.

Dürr Group

Stäubli International AG.

DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED

Shibaura Machine CO., LTD

Rethink Robotics GmbH

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include vehicle type, distribution channel, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Metal Fabrication Robot Market

In terms of type, the metal fabrication robot market is segmented into articulated robots, cartesian robots, SCARA robots, and others. SCARA robot segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to constant innovations in industries, such as automotive and electrical & electronics, with an emphasis on miniaturization.

On the basis of application, the global market is segmented into welding & soldering, assembly, surface treatment & finishing, cutting, forming, and others. The welding & soldering segment is expected to hold a substantial share of the market during the forecast owing to the high accuracy of welding for operations.

In terms of region, the global alloy aluminum forged wheel market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of advanced automated technologies.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The rapid adoption of industrial robots to enhance productivity and improve work efficiency can drive the global market.

The growing adoption of advanced automated technologies for efficient industrial operations is projected to create lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Technological advancements in robotics to make robotics systems smarter and support the removal of traditional obstacles to automation can create new opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

The rising demand for novel developed industrial robots is largely influenced by their superior attributes such as multi-functional, autonomous, flexible, and mobile.

Key manufacturers deploy metal fabrication robot machines to perform multi-tasking, especially repetitive activities, or processes in an industrial operation.

Read 214 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Metal Fabrication Robot Market by Type (Articulated Robots, Cartesian Robots, SCARA Robots, and Others), Application (Welding & Soldering, Assembly, Surface Treatment & Finishing, Cutting, Forming, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

Articulated Robot

Cartesian Robot

SCARA Robot

Others

Application

Welding & Soldering

Assembly

Surface Treatment & Finishing

Cutting

Forming

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

