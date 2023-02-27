Global Men's Personal Care Market Set to Reach USD 233.5 Billion by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 9.4%| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Men's Personal Care Market by Product (Skin Care, Hair Care, Personal Grooming), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Pharmacy & Drugstores, and E-commerce) and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market was valued at USD 166 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 233.5 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 9.4% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the rising disposable income among the rural population.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Coty Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

L'Oréal

Unilever

Kao Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser

Beiersdorf AG

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include product, distribution channel, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Men's Personal Care Market

In terms of product, the global men's personal care market is segmented into skin care, hair care, and personal grooming. The skin care segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing awareness in generation Z regarding skincare products and personal hygiene.

Based on distribution channels, the market is fragmented into hypermarkets & supermarkets, pharmacies & drugstores, and e-commerce. The hypermarket & supermarket segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the projected period, owing to the rising offering of demo products by shops to the consumers to choose from various brands before purchasing the products.

Based on region, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of personal care products among the young generation.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Personal care is commonly referred to as the range of services that help the individual to maintain personal hygiene and appearance. Personal care products are skin moisturizers, serums, face creams, body lotions, shaving creams, hair creams, gels, deodorants, toiletries, and perfumes.

Men's personal care products and usage is gaining traction as the market players are introducing new personal care products for men with customizations.

Men's interest in beauty products and personal care products is increasing due to social media influencers and the maintenance of self-appearance in public.

Easy availability of products in hypermarkets & supermarkets and e-commerce are likely to drive the market in the coming years.

Growing technological innovations and developments in personal care products boost the market growth.

Migration of the rural population into the urban areas is contributing to the consumption of men's personal care products and has increased the consumer tendency for buying particular grooming products which in turn creates various growth opportunities for the key market players.

Rising demand for green and clean products has increased the trend for natural ingredient-based products among individuals.

Growing consciousness in the young generation regarding ethical and eco-friendly production of grooming products is contributing to the growth of men's personal care products.

Increasing the number of working men in the corporate sector and fashion industry is expected to boost the market of Asia Pacific .

Read 210 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Men's Personal Care Market by Product (Skin Care, Hair Care, Personal Grooming), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Pharmacy & Drugstores, and E-commerce), and Regions (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2023 – 2031"

