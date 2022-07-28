Global Men's Hair Care and Styling Products Market to Generate $43,910.1 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028 | Report [183-Pages] by Research Dive

The global men's hair care and styling products market is expected to witness substantial growth in forecast period, due to the rise in male pattern hair loss around the world. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness lucrative growth by 2028.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive in its latest published report estimates that the global men's hair care and styling products market will generate $43,910.1 million and exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Men's Hair Care and Styling Products Market Dynamics

The male pattern hair loss has hugely increased worldwide over the last few years. Majority of men go bald primarily owing to the hereditary condition known as androgenetic alopecia. Besides, the concerns of men about hair problems including dandruff, hair graying, and hair loss is increasing across the globe, which has increased the demand for men's hair care and styling products. All these factors are estimated to propel the growth of the global men's hair care and styling products market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for natural ingredients in hair care products along with the growing demand for organic styling products are estimated to create massive growth opportunities for the global market by 2028. However, the awareness among people related to harmful constituents in hair care products is expected to hamper the market growth during the estimated timeframe.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Men's Hair Care and Styling Products Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global men's hair care and styling products market growth. This is majorly owing to the disruption in supply chain and demand supply imbalance. The demand for men's hair care and styling products declined during the pandemic period. However, significant hair care product manufacturers are playing a significant role in supporting the novel product launches during the pandemic period, which is predicted to provide huge growth opportunities for the global market growth.

Key Segment Findings of the Men's Hair Care and Styling Products Market:

The research report segments the men's hair care and styling products market into product type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the hair styling products sub-segment is estimated to surpass $14,797.9 million by 2028 and witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the exponential surge in the working population and exposure to environmental pollution have increased the demand for hair styling products among men across the globe. In addition, the increasing craze among men about multiple hair care offerings, such as colorant & hair styling products is expected to drive the sub-segment's growth in the projected timeframe.

and witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the exponential surge in the working population and exposure to environmental pollution have increased the demand for hair styling products among men across the globe. In addition, the increasing craze among men about multiple hair care offerings, such as colorant & hair styling products is expected to drive the sub-segment's growth in the projected timeframe. Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets sub-segment of the global men's hair care and styling products market is estimated to generate a revenue of $17,344.5 million by 2028 and is predicted to hold significant market share over the forecast period. This is majorly owing to the high popularity of supermarkets among consumers as the products are delivered at affordable prices and are easily accessible.

and is predicted to hold significant market share over the forecast period. This is majorly owing to the high popularity of supermarkets among consumers as the products are delivered at affordable prices and are easily accessible. Based on region, the Asia-Pacific men's hair care and styling products market valued for $6,173.4 million in 2020 and is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is mainly due to a surge in adoption of innovative products among consumers along with extensive growth in westernization in the region. Besides, the rising consumption of premium hair care as well as styling products in tier 1 megacities of Indi, China , and Japan is another factor expected to drive the regional market growth by 2028.

Prominent Men's Hair Care and Styling Products Market Players

The key players of the global men's hair care and styling products market include

1. American Crew

2. Baxter of California

3. Harry's

4. Hanz de Fuko

5. Axe

6. Malin+Goetz

7. Old Spice

8. Redken Brews

9. Dove Men

10. Jack Black.

For instance, in July 2021, Qraamen, a leading manufacturer and distributor of men's grooming products in India, announced the launch of a special range of hair care, beard care, and skincare products inspired by the popular Superheroes of Marvel – The Avengers.

More about Men's Hair Care and Styling Products Market:

