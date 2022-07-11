Global Medical Suction Devices Market size to hit USD 1136.3 Million in 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Suction Devices Market is valued at USD 872.3 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1136.3 Million by 2027 with the CAGR of 3.85% over the forecast period.

Medical Suction Devices Market By Type (AC-Powered Devices, Dual - Powered Devices, Battery- Powered Devices, Manually Operated Device), By Usability (Hand Handled Devices, Wall Mounted Devices), By End-User (Homecare, Hospitals & Clinics), Industry Analysis, Trends, And Forecast to 2021-2027. Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, growing number of surgical procedures and increasing geriatric population are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the Global Medical Suction Devices Market.

Medical Suction Devices Market: Market Scope

The global medical suction devices market has been growing in the last few years and it is going to continue increasing in the coming years with the constant prevalence of the respiratory diseases in the world and the increase in number of procedures which require the medical suction. This increase in number of procedures have use in the hospitals as well as in the home healthcare. The price going down is also going to be a big factor in the market as more affordable products increase the global medical suction devices market size.

Medical Suction Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

In terms of segmentation, the non-portable devices segment has accounted for the biggest revenue share in the market and that is the highest cost of these devices. Therefore, with the hospitals and clinics growing and the demand for the product growing too, it is expected that the market will grow due to the high amount of revenue coming in from these devices. The devices can be used in dental offices, settings and other healthcare facilities where the patients do not need transport.

With the emergency cases and number of surgeries increasing, the demands for the non-portable suction devices has been growing and it is also touted to increase in the coming years. Hence, the higher growth of the segment will be attributed to the surge in the number of clinics and hospitals developed in the developing nations where the devices find their widest usage.

The electrically powered suction devices segment has been seeing the most application and the highest revenue share too as it can be used in many applications and provides easy usage with the electrically powered suction and that is helping in the growth of this segment. Further, the widest awareness regarding the powered aspirators in addition with the growth in the number of the emergency care and pre-hospital settings all over the world resulted in the largest share of revenue. The segment will maintain its total dominance in the coming years.

On the basis of end use, it is the respiratory diseases which will be seeing the largest share of revenue in the coming years. This is due to the increase in the number of cases of the respiratory diseases and asthma all over the world which is growing this market. The global medical suction devices market will continuously see a growth and will make use of different innovations and continue to grow in the years to come as the end use increases. This segment is going to show even more growth.

Global Medical Suction Devices Market Segmentation:

By Type

AC-Powered Devices

Dual - Powered Devices

Battery- Powered Devices

Manually Operated Device

By Usability

Hand Handled Devices

Wall Mounted Devices

By End-User

Homecare

Hospitals & clinics

Others

Medical Suction Devices Market: Competitive Analysis

The global medical suction devices market companies 2021 include the following market players, Precision Medical, Inc., Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Integra Biosciences AG, Drive Medical, Medicop, Inc., ATMOS Medizin Technik GmbH & Co., Welch Vacuum, Laerdal Medical, KG, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Amsino International, Inc., Labconco Corporation and Olympus Corporation. The global medical suction devices market players are focused on adopting technology as the base of everything they do in order to reach a broader market and cater to more consumers. The market is expected to continuously grow with the rise in urbanization and so will the companies associated with the market.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

SSCOR Inc.

Precision Medical Inc.

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH

Medicop

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Drive Medical

INTEGRA Biosciences

Medela Holding AG

Weinmann Geräte für Medizin GmbH

Other

Medical Suction Devices Market: Key Drivers

The global medical suction devices market growth is happening with the rise in prevalence of the respiratory disorders being among the major factors for this growth as different people suffer from many moderate to severe chronic obstructive diseases and die from these disorders each year. Similarly, many people also lose their lives from asthma every year. Both the diseases need the innovative medical suction devices to be active and help in the growth of the market significantly.

Further adding to the risk factors is the rise in the elderly population of the world and that is really driving the medical suction devices. There are many people who are aged 65 or above in the world and the portion of this population is going to increase continuously. With the age growing, people are a lot more vulnerable to the chronic conditions related to respiratory organs and that will bolster the growth of the global medical suction devices market statistics.

The global medical suction devices market 2022 will also heavily depend on the surgeries that are being conducted for weight loss and that is going to be a huge factor in how the market grows in future as obesity is one of the biggest issues faced in the modern world and needs to be addressed for cosmetic as well as health reasons.

Medical Suction Devices Market: Key Trends

The global medical suction devices market trends suggest that the COVID outbreak which is caused by the coronavirus breakout led to an introduction of products which weren't seen before and the reason for that was the need for vitalizing the airflow and the endotracheal suction for removing the secretions of fluid from the lungs and airways of the COVID patients. Therefore, the pandemic has shown an unlikely positive impact on this market due to the increase in demand for the critical care capacity and for supporting hospitals in the fight against the virus. Further, this period saw many approvals being given from different sources of governments and regulatory authorities which helped the various market players for increasing the sales of the products.

Medical Suction Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The global medical suction devices market in terms of region has been dominated by the North American market and it will be growing as the healthcare facilities are well established in these regions and the availability and adoption of advanced technologies is very high. Apart from this, the income levels are higher and since these procedures often not very cost friendly. The higher levels of chronic injuries due to sedentary lifestyles is going to be a reason due to which people win this region are taking to the market. The markets are rising in the Asia Pacific region with the coronavirus pandemic having affected the region and rise in income levels leading the charge of the market.

On Special Requirement Medical Suction Devices Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S., Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest of MEA

