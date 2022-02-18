Global Medical Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market Size Worth $10,001 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 4.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Market Research, Medical Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) industry garnered revenue worth nearly US$ 7,134 million in 2021 and is anticipated to gain returns about US$ 10,001 million by 2028. Additionally, Medical Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 4.5% in 2022-2028.

Growth of medical styrenic block copolymer (SBC) market over forecast timespan is subject to rising use of product in producing ventilators, oxygen masks, and respiratory equipment. In addition to this, use of medical styrenic block copolymer for phthalates that adversely impacts patient health will drive market trends. Surge in cases of congenital heart anomalies will translate into huge need of medical equipment, thereby embellishing expansion of medical styrenic block copolymer (SBC) industry. Rise in renovation activities and large-scale expenditure on infrastructural growth will prop up development of industry over ensuing years. Favorable government legislations supporting use of product with view of developing high quality medical devices as well as medical product will trigger revenue elevation of medical styrenic block copolymer (SBC) market.

Styrene Ethylene Butadiene Styrene Segment To Lead Product Landscape By 2028:

Growth of product segment over assessment period can be credited to its enhanced processing ability, high strength, and flexibility. In addition to this, the product is compatible with polypropylene and improves production of moldable compounds.

Report Scope:

The Global Medical Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market is segmented as follows:

Medical Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Wound Care

Tubing

Packaging & Diagnostic Products

Medical Bags

Medical Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Styrene Ethylene Butadiene Styrene

Styrene Isoprene Butadiene

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene

Medical Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Medical Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market:

Eastman Chemical Company

Kumho Petrochemical Co.Ltd.

Versalis S.p.A.

LYC CHEMICAL Corp.

Grupo Dynasol

RTP Company

Asahi Kasei Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation

JSR Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Ineos Styrolution Group

BASF SE.

SOURCE Zion Market Research