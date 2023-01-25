Global Medical Marijuana Market Projected to Garner $33,211.7 Million and Grow at 27.4% CAGR During the 2019-2026 Analysis Timeframe | Report [135-Pages] by Research Dive

Medical marijuana market is expected to flourish by 2026 due to growing legalization of cannabis worldwide. Inhalation sub-segment is predicted to be highly lucrative. Market in the North America region to witness better growth opportunities.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Medical Marijuana Market by Application (Pain Management, Muscle spasms, Nausea, Anorexia, Seizures, Others), By Route of Administration (Inhalation, Oral Topical), By Distribution Channel (Dispensaries, Online), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026".

According to the report, the global medical marijuana market is projected to garner a revenue of $33,211.7 million and grow at 27.4% CAGR during the 2019-2026 forecast period.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Growing legalization of cannabis from governments in several countries due to its benefits is predicted along with people's rising demand for pain management are some factors predicted to drive the growth of the global medical marijuana market during the forecast years. In addition, the extensive utilization of marijuana extracts in for clinical purposes is also estimated to boost the market growth by 2026.

Opportunities: The enormous expansion of the medical marijuana market across the North American region and its legalization is the prime factor anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for the global medical marijuana market during the analysis years. Moreover, increasing R&D activities revolving around marijuana is also expected to augment the market development by 2026.

Restraints: Inadequate information about cannabis in the developing nations is the prime impeding factor for the market growth.

To Get Access to the Exclusive PDF Sample of Medical Marijuana Market Click Here!

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the global medical marijuana market into different segments based on application, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.

By application, the pain management sub-segment is predicted to have the highest growth rate and register a revenue of $13,882.5 million during the forecast period. This immense growth is attributed to the growing requirement of pain relief among the cancer patients across the globe since it is the most difficult problem encountered by doctors.

during the forecast period. This immense growth is attributed to the growing requirement of pain relief among the cancer patients across the globe since it is the most difficult problem encountered by doctors. By route of administration, the inhalation sub-segment is projected to gather a revenue of $23,082.2 million during the 2019-2026 forecast period due to some major benefits like reduced noxious emissions and its faster effects. Additionally, the extensive utilization of cannabis for asthma treatment is yet another factor to bolster the sub-segment's growth by 2026.

during the 2019-2026 forecast period due to some major benefits like reduced noxious emissions and its faster effects. Additionally, the extensive utilization of cannabis for asthma treatment is yet another factor to bolster the sub-segment's growth by 2026. By distribution channel, the dispensaries sub-segment is estimated to hold a dominant market share and generate a revenue of $24,443.8 million by 2026. Reduced penalties for cannabis consumption in many countries and marijuana legalization policies worldwide are some factors to propel the sub-segment's growth.

by 2026. Reduced penalties for cannabis consumption in many countries and marijuana legalization policies worldwide are some factors to propel the sub-segment's growth. By region, the medical marijuana market in the North America region is anticipated to witness immense growth opportunities and grow at 25.6% CAGR during the forecast period due to legalization of marijuana by the government and various marijuana programs in the region for motivating good public health.

Schedule a call with an Expert Analyst to get more insights of Medical Marijuana Market

Key Market Players

Some key players of the medical marijuana market include

GW Pharmaceuticals

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Insys Therapeutics Inc.

Green Relief Inc.

mCig

ABcann Medicinals Inc.

Aphria Inc.

Cannabis Sativa Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Emerald Health Therapeutics

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to assist the market growth.

For instance, in July 2022, Cilicon, a leading provider of cannabis vape technology and manufacturing, announced the launch of its partner program to help cannabis vaporizer organizations upgrade their product portfolios, reduce product inventory costs, and strengthen their footprints in the competitive market.

Request an On-Demand Customization of Medical Marijuana Market & Avail of Amazing Discount

The report also sums up many crucial facets including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

More about Medical Marijuana Market:

Some Trending Article Links:

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive