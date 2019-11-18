Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Size is Expected to Garner $45.0 Billion by 2022, Registering a CAGR of 5.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBAL MEDICAL/DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING MARKET TRENDS:

The market is expected to gain traction in the developing regions of Asia-Pacific and other LAMEA nations. The reasons for the unparalleled market growth are large undiagnosed patient population, rapid urbanization, increase in disposable income, improved government funding towards chronic disorders, and growing awareness about early diagnosis of diseases. However, adoption of these high-cost medical imaging systems in countries namely, India and China would continue to remain a key challenge for the leading innovators in diagnostic imaging market.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-3Q4/medical_diagnostic_imaging_market

This report segments the medical imaging market on the basis of product type, application, and geography to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on product type, the market is segmented into computed tomography (CT) scanners, X-ray imaging systems, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, ultrasound imaging systems, nuclear imaging systems, and mammography systems. The X-ray imaging systems segment spearheads the product types market governing over one fourth of the world diagnostic imaging market in 2015 and would continue to maintain its market position during the forecast period (2016-2022). The nuclear imaging systems market is projected as the fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period. Based on applications, the market is segmented into obstetrics/gynecology (OB/GYN) health, orthopedics and musculoskeletal, neuro and spine, cardiovascular and thoracic, general imaging, breast health, and others. The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of medical imaging market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific and LAMEA markets are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

GLOBAL MEDICAL/DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING MARKET ANALYSIS:

Medical Imaging refers to the use of multiple imaging modalities for medical and therapeutic purposes to gain visual representations of a body's interior.

Medical imaging includes various forms of modalities used to view the human body for the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of diseases, thereby playing a vital role in health improvement. From bedside monitoring to high-end electronic screening, the medical imaging industry has revolutionized.

This report segments the medical imaging market based on product type, application, and geography to provide a detailed assessment of the market.

View Full Report @ https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-3Q4/medical-diagnostic-imaging-market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL MEDICAL IMAGING MARKET SHARE

Due to technological advancements in diagnostic imaging devices

Increasing incidences of chronic diseases coupled with the rapidly ageing population

The rise in the number of medical imaging procedures increasing awareness for early diagnosis of a clinical disorder

KEY BENEFITS OF GLOBAL MEDICAL IMAGING MARKET:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the world medical imaging market.

The medical imaging market scenario is comprehensively analyzed in accordance to the key regions.

The market estimations are made in the report by conducting high-end analysis of the key market segments from 2015 to 2022.

Extensive research is done for the market by product type which instils a clear understanding regarding the currently used medical imaging modalities and evolving role of imaging technologies.

A detailed SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across geographies.

GLOBAL MEDICAL/DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

World medical imaging market is segmented into product type, application and geography.

By Product Type

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

High End Slice



Mid End Slice



Low End Slice

X-ray Imaging Systems

By Portability



Stationary Devices





Portable devices



By Technology



Digital Imaging





Analog Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

By MRI Architecture



Closed MRI systems





Open MRI systems



By MRI Field Strength



Low to mid field systems





High field systems





Very high field systems





field systems



Ultrasound Imaging Systems



2D Imaging Systems





3D & 4D Imaging Systems





Doppler Imaging





High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)





Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL)



Nuclear Imaging Systems



PET





SPECT



Mammography Systems

REGION WISE MARKET ANALYSIS OF MEDICAL IMAGING MARKET

Due to the growing understanding of preventive care, technological advances in imaging technology, and the increasing number of diagnostic centers, North America is expected to dominate the global medical imaging market over the forecast period.

is expected to dominate the global medical imaging market over the forecast period. It is expected that the market will gain traction in Asia-Pacific and other LAMEA developing regions.

By Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Others

Asia-Pacific

Australia



Japan



India



China



Others

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Inquire for Regional Report @ https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-3Q4/medical_diagnostic_imaging_market

By Application

Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN) Health

Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal

Neuro and Spine

Cardiovascular and Thoracic

General Imaging

Breast Health

Others

Inquire for Discount @ https://reports.valuates.com/request/discount/ALLI-Manu-3Q4/medical-diagnostic-imaging

LIST OF COMPANIES IN GLOBAL MEDICAL/DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING MARKET:

The strategic developments by these key players in recent years are set to further strengthen the market. A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Hologic

Siemens Healthcare

Samsung Medison

Shimadzu Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Esaote

Fujifilm Corporation

Others

Buy Now @ https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-3Q4

VIEW SIMILAR REPORTS

Global Medical Imaging Services Market - https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-39E238/global-medical-imaging-services

Global Medical Imaging Market -

The global Medical Imaging market is valued at 32300 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 52000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-13D218/global-medical-imaging-market

Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market -

Global market of Orthopedic Medical Imaging developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 6.05% during 2014 to 2018

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-33Q73/global-orthopedic-medical-imaging

Global Medical imaging software Market - https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-3F1178/global-medical-imaging-software

About Us:

Our aim is to collate unparalleled Market insights and notify our customers as and when it happens. Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision. We are based out of Silicon Valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/7 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825036/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports