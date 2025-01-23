Global market for toys in Nuremberg: Spielwarenmesse inspires its audience with trends and new networking formats

More to experience with inspiring innovations

More efficient due to improved hall structure

More interaction thanks to individual networking opportunities

NUREMBERG, Germany, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spielwarenmesse is the industry's highlight of the year and, from 28 January to 1 February 2025, it will for the 74th time be drawing the international toy world under its spell. This live on-site event in Nuremberg continues to be an unmissable meeting point for business and networking. The organiser, Spielwarenmesse eG, has some pioneering innovations up its sleeve to reflect the future demands of the market and strengthen further its position as the world's leading B2B event. Visitors and buyers can expect a future-orientated hall structure and innovative new products, together with exclusive Specials and plenty of networking opportunities.

Christian Ulrich, Board Spokesperson at Spielwarenmesse eG, presents the ToyAward nominees of the Spielwarenmesse 2025. (Photo: Spielwarenmesse eG/Thomas Panzau)

Central industry platform

From established market leaders to innovative startups, from classic brands to the rising stars of the sector – the Spielwarenmesse at the end of January represents the entire bandwidth of the international industry. 2,362 exhibitors from 71 countries will be presenting the impressive diversity of their products, along with their strategies and visions, to decision-makers from the trade, in an even larger area of 175,000 m2. "We have continued to develop the content at the Spielwarenmesse and, by using an additional hall, have created new structures that will greatly benefit the entire sector," explains Christian Ulrich, Board Spokesperson at Spielwarenmesse eG. "In addition, with a number of networking events – all held in an appealing and relaxed atmosphere – we are encouraging the ever more important exchanges of views that take place between participants." A recent study by the German trade fair association AUMA confirms the high value placed upon such fairs, showing that 60% of business contacts would not develop to the same extent by digital means.

Efficient product groups

13 product groups across 18 halls will display to trade visitors and buyers the rich diversity of the toy world. With the new allocation of halls, touring the fair becomes even more efficient. Gathered by popular demand in its own hall (Hall 2) for the first time, the product group School Articles, Stationery, Creative Design pulls together the entire stationery range, with its considerable potential above all in the back-to-school and creative fields. Moreover, the architecturally spectacular Hall 3C is deployed for the first time with an inviting atmosphere that provides the ideal framework for two growing segments, Baby & Infant Articles and Lifestyle Products. Direct access from here to Halls 1, 2, and 3 reinforces synergies with the neighbouring categories. In Hall 7, the Model Railways and Model Construction category moves closer to Technical Toys, Educational Toys, Action Toys, while Services for Trade and Industry covers the areas of marketing services, packaging, cash and commerce systems, and test institutes. This hall also remains home to the Sports, Leisure, Outdoor product group, which additionally expands into Hall 7A.

Dynamics and trends

One highlighted topic is a group of adults that has strong purchasing power – 'Kidults'. According to Circana, the European toy market for adults and adolescents aged 12+ is worth €4.5 bn, which represents a share of 30% of the total market for toys across Europe. Toys for Kidults, with its fields of 'Collectibles', 'Creative Fantasy' and 'Tabletop Games', has a prominent position in the central entrance (Eingang Mitte) and offers a highly varied range of live activities with experienced games promoters. The ToyTrends, similarly, will be taking advantage of an attractive location in Eingang Mitte. Its trends were selected in collaboration with members of the TrendCommittee from eleven countries, and they identify two themes that will shape the forthcoming business year. While 'Anime & Friends' embodies products and licensing in the area of Anime and Manga, the focus in 'Healthy Heroes' is on movement, mindfulness and healthy eating.

Inspiring Specials

The Specials in Hall 3A promise further valuable inspiration for those selecting their product ranges. The New Product Gallery provides a compact overview of exhibitors' new introductions. This hotspot for innovations emanating from the creative ideas of young talent is complemented by the neighbouring StartupArea. The Toys go Green Special is likewise positioned in a new environment: in Hall 3C, this area puts the spotlight on sustainable toys and shares relevant knowledge on the subject. Meanwhile, a new activity area makes its own contribution to the perfect visitor experience: in the Sports, Leisure, Outdoor Special (Hall 7A), a 500 m2 testing area encourages visitors to actively try products out. For ball sports and other leisure games, a playing area will be available. For ride-ons, roller skates and bikes, there will be a test track with obstacles and various different floor surfaces. The Chilli Pro Scooter Stunt Show, which takes place twice a day on the halfpipe, is quite spectacular.

Concentrated knowledge-sharing

As well as innovations and networking, another role for the Spielwarenmesse is in the acquisition of toy expertise. For 20 years now, the Toy Business Forum has acted as guarantor of this. The presentation area is celebrating this anniversary with a gleaming new stand design and an expanded programme, starting with the ToyPitch as part of PressDay on 28 January. Here, exhibitors will be giving media-friendly presentations of their product innovations in a series of short slots. In addition, there will be live podcasts with exciting guests. During every lunch break, a band and food stalls will provide opportunity for relaxed networking. In the afternoon, there will follow presentations on trends in toys and retail, artificial intelligence, digitalisation, sustainability and kidults. The LicenseLounge in the foyer of NCC West, meanwhile, serves for licensors, licensees and retailers as a destination for everything relating to the business of licensing. The potential is huge: according to the Global Licensing Industry Study 2023 from Licensing International, worldwide turnover in licensed goods and services amounts to US$357 bn. In collaboration with the global association, the LicenseLounge offers a networking area as well as the LicenseTalks.

Eventful networking events

The Spielwarenmesse provides many opportunities for face-to-face conversation. One highlight is the ToyAward presentation, which can be attended live by the trade audience on Wednesday 29 January. The winners of this important industry prize will receive their awards in six different product categories from 10.30 am in the Toy Business Forum. Model vehicle fans can enjoy a very special premiere on Thursday 30 January: at an induction ceremony into the Model Car Hall of Fame (MCHOF), the diecast community of hobbyDB – the world's fastest-growing database for collectibles – will be honouring the pioneers of the model vehicle industry. From 6 pm, exhibitors invite Spielwarenmesse visitors to join them at their stands in various halls for a relaxed RedNight, where they can see out the third day of the fair with a delicious drink, some culinary highlights and good music while fostering their contacts. On Friday 31 January the Internationale Spieleerfindermesse – Game Inventors Convention is the exclusive meeting point for the global gaming community. At 150 tables on Level 1 in NCC Mitte, games authors from 19 countries present their prototypes to editors from the games publishers, and to the press and content creators. Following on, the GamingHour will provide opportunity for celebration, networking and more gameplaying. There is plenty available for media representatives right from day 1 of the fair: for PressDay, exhibitors are invited to shine a spotlight on their new introductions with attention-grabbing activities directly at their stands.

"With pioneering trends and fresh potential, the Spielwarenmesse provides an important stimulus for the coming year to all participants. The human aspect is further emphasised with the various different events, creating those unforgettable experiences that reinforce cohesion in the international toy community," concludes Christian Ulrich.

Product groups at the Spielwarenmesse® Hall



Dolls, Soft Toys 1 School Articles, Stationery, Creative design 2 Wooden Toys, Toys made from natural materials 3, 3A Baby and Infant Articles 3C Lifestyle Products 1, 3C Technical Toys, Educational Toys, Action Toys 4, 4A, 5, 6 Electronic Toys 4A Model Railways and Model Construction 7 Services for Trade and Industry 7 Sports, Leisure, Outdoor 7, 7A Festive Articles, Carnival, Fireworks 9 Games, Books, Learning and Experimenting 10.0, 10.1, Foyer 10 Multi-Product Group 11.0, 11.1, 12.0, 12.2

Spielwarenmesse®

The world's leading event for the sector – that's the Spielwarenmesse®. At this B2B event, key players as well as startups present their innovations and trends to retailers from all over the globe, live in Nuremberg. Alongside the extensive range of products, participants also gain a wealth of inspiration for day-to-day business together with valuable knowledge and useful guidance on the market, at what is for them the most significant industry gathering. The event is complemented by year-round coverage of themes, analyses and insights from the multifunctional platform Spielwarenmesse® Digital and the e-journal 'Spirit of Play'. Since 2013, the term Spielwarenmesse® has been a protected word mark in Germany.

Fair date: Spielwarenmesse®, Tuesday to Saturday, 28 Jan – 1 Feb 2025

Press Contact: Scarlett Wisotzki, Director Communications, Spielwarenmesse eG,

Phone: +49 911 99813-33, Mail: presse@spielwarenmesse.de

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2602750/Spielwarenmesse_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2602706/Spielwarenmesse_2025_Logo.jpg